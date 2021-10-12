Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boston Marathon Fast Facts

Boston Marathon Fast Facts

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the Boston Marathon, run from Hopkinton to Boston. The finish line is in front of the Boston Public Library on Boylston Street.

October 11, 2021 - The 125th Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are Benson Kipruto of Kenya in the men's division, and Diana Kipyokei of Kenya in the women's division.

Facts

The race is organized by the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), and the principal sponsor is John Hancock Financial Services.

Runners are categorized by gender, then by age. Qualifying times depend on the age of the participant on the day of the race.

Participants must be 18 years of age on the day of the race and must meet certain time standards to qualify for their age group.

Visually impaired runners are allowed to participate, but they must have a five hour qualifying time. There are also categories for wheelchairs and handcycles.

Runners come from all over the world to participate.

Records

Best Men's Open time - 2:03:02 - Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya - (2011)
Best Women's Open time - 2:19:59 - Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia - (2014)
Best Men's Wheelchair time - Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:18:04 (2017)
Best Women's Wheelchair time - Manuela Schar, Switzerland - 1:28:17 (2017)

Timeline

April 19, 1897 - The first marathon is run and is 24.8 miles. The winner is John J. McDermott of New York, with a time of 2:55:10. There are 18 entrants, 15 starters and 10 finishers.

1897-1968 - The race is run on April 19, Patriots' Day, a holiday commemorating the start of the Revolutionary War only recognized in Massachusetts and Maine. In those years that April 19 falls on a Sunday, the race is held the next day, Monday the 20th.

1918 - A military relay is held instead of the marathon due to the United States' involvement in World War I.

April 19, 1924 - The race is lengthened to 26.2 miles to conform to Olympic standards.

April 17, 1967 - Kathrine Switzer becomes the first woman to receive a number to run in the Boston Marathon. She enters the race under the name K.V. Switzer and wears baggy clothes to disguise herself. Females are not officially allowed to enter until 1972.

1969 - Patriots' Day is changed to the third Monday in April, so the date of the race is also changed..

1975 - A wheelchair division is added to the marathon. Bob Hall finishes the race in two hours and 58 minutes in a wheelchair.

April 15, 1996 - The 100th Boston Marathon is run. There are a record 35,868 finishers.

April 15, 2013 - Two bombs explode near the finish line of the 117th Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring at least 264 others.

May 15, 2015 - Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is sentenced to death for his role in the 2013 marathon bombings. In July 2020, an appeals court vacates Tsarnaev's death sentence and rules he should be given a new penalty trial. In March 2021, the Supreme Court agrees to review the lower court opinion that vacated Tsarnaev's death sentence.

October 26, 2016 - Three-time winner Rita Jeptoo, of Kenya, loses her 2014 title and record for the fastest women's finish ever (2:18:57), as part of a ruling on her two-year ban for doping.

March 13, 2020 - It is announced that the marathon is being rescheduled to September 14, 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

May 28, 2020 - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announces that the 2020 marathon is canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A virtual event, in which participants can earn their finisher's medal by verifying that they ran 26.2 miles on their own within a six-hour time period, will take place September 7-14.

October 28, 2020 - The B.A.A. announces that the 2021 marathon will be postponed until the fall of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 738843

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1488871892
Ramsey61674964
Dakota55244513
Anoka51930509
Washington32576325
Stearns27241251
St. Louis22559347
Scott20934157
Wright20360169
Olmsted17346117
Sherburne14843111
Carver1304854
Clay982398
Rice9690128
Blue Earth933356
Crow Wing8958104
Kandiyohi799395
Chisago791561
Otter Tail7536102
Benton7173102
Mower617839
Beltrami607576
Douglas596388
Winona593952
Goodhue587982
Itasca579676
McLeod562567
Steele559125
Isanti541872
Morrison523064
Becker504762
Polk488875
Freeborn470142
Nobles469952
Lyon433356
Carlton427064
Nicollet411550
Pine408930
Cass394241
Mille Lacs391364
Brown386845
Le Sueur370430
Todd369636
Meeker342651
Waseca317928
Martin306934
Hubbard273544
Wabasha27125
Dodge26149
Roseau254424
Redwood226443
Houston223517
Fillmore220812
Wadena219929
Renville219149
Pennington209024
Faribault208527
Sibley195712
Cottonwood189127
Chippewa181139
Kanabec180929
Aitkin171442
Watonwan166311
Rock151719
Pope14618
Yellow Medicine143320
Jackson141814
Koochiching136219
Swift130519
Pipestone130027
Clearwater128718
Murray127110
Marshall124919
Stevens116711
Lake103921
Wilkin97314
Lac qui Parle93224
Mahnomen81612
Norman8039
Big Stone7624
Grant7479
Lincoln7385
Kittson58222
Red Lake5668
Unassigned539113
Traverse4865
Lake of the Woods4424
Cook2300

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/12

Image

Event for women in construction later this month

Image

Ways to budget during National Savings Day

Image

Women in construction education event

Image

National Savings Day tips to save for the holidays

Image

Rochester Police Department still understaffed despite new hires

Image

The Med City Mafia is looking for competitors

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Image

City of Rochester facing rising maintenance costs for DMC improvements

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Community Events