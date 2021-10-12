Clear

Cuffe Biden Owens, President Biden's nephew, marries former 'Real Housewives' star Meghan O'Toole King

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 10:01 AM
By Chloe Melas, CNN

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden celebrated their nephew's nuptials on Monday,

Cuffe Biden Owens married former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, Meghan O'Toole King on Monday at Owens' family home in Pennsylvania.

Owens is the son of Biden's sister, Valerie Owens, he's a Los Angeles-based attorney.

King is the ex-wife of former baseball star, Jim Edmonds. Together they have three children.

At the ceremony she wore a chic blazer dress instead of a traditional wedding gown.

The couple only recently shared the news publicly that they were dating on Instagram, something King spoke about in Brides magazine, "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

Adding, "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

