Clear

'Dopesick' gives Purdue Pharma and OxyContin a sweeping dramatic treatment

'Dopesick' gives Purdue Pharma and OxyContin a sweeping dramatic treatment

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

"Dopesick" is a major undertaking, exploring the opioid crisis from multiple angles, including the ground-level carnage inflicted by OxyContin addiction, Purdue Pharma's inner workings and the government personnel seeking to combat it. Scattered in places, in its totality it's an engrossing eight-part series, made more so by Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings and the Sackler family's efforts to avoid additional consequences.

"Empire" producer Danny Strong did most of the heavy lifting in adapting the book by Beth Macy, writing or cowriting most of the episodes and directing a few, joined by a star-laden cast and directors like Barry Levinson and Michael Cuesta. The result is a rich mosaic of the high-stakes marketing of OxyContin, and the way Purdue leveraged its financial clout to stave off regulators and woo doctors into prescribing ever higher doses with predictably tragic results.

It's a daunting project, seeking to focus on individual characters but also present the sweeping toll across communities, and the frustration of Justice Department and DEA employees working on parallel tracks knowing that the drug is addictive but facing one hurdle after another in pressing those cases.

Michael Keaton occupies one of the pivotal roles as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a country physician in a rural Virginia town at first reluctant to prescribe OxyContin before gradually being won over by a persistent sales rep (Will Poulter), who eventually experiences his own pangs of conscience amid Purdue's elaborate sales techniques and lavish seminars.

Other key players include Kaitlyn Dever as one of Finnix's patients, Betsy, who suffers a mining injury that results in her rising dependence on the drug; Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle, a US Attorney leading the case; and Rosario Dawson as DEA agent Bridget Meyer, who keeps running afoul of her superiors and other agencies, with some regulators clearly recognizing, as she sardonically observes, the value of "being friendly to a potential future employer."

"Dopesick" also takes the audience inside the workings of Purdue and the Sackler family's strange dynamics, hitting its most glaringly off note in the personage of company chief Richard Sackler, played by Michael Stuhlbarg. Normally a sensational actor, Stuhlbarg plays Sackler like a mad scientist in a '40s monster movie -- a distracting (and recurring) misstep in a series that otherwise makes relatively few of them.

Then again, it doesn't require much embellishment to make Purdue look bad, from executives urging sales reps courting doctors to do "whatever it takes to win their friendship and their trust" to hiding behind official-sounding names like the "Appalachian Pain Foundation" to set minds at ease about the product's use.

"Dopesick" has a perfect companion in Alex Gibney's detailed HBO documentary "The Crime of the Century," a deep dive into the origins of the epidemic, including videotaped depositions of Sackler and interviews with former employees.

Strong and company go to great lengths developing these characters, spending perhaps a bit too much time on struggles at home, from strained marriages amid the grueling hours to Betsy wrestling with coming out as a lesbian to her religious parents.

Ultimately, "Dopesick" grapples with dramatizing a sweeping story filled with pain and corruption and brings it home on the most human of levels, in a way that antiseptic headlines often can't. And in terms of gaining the attention that this story deserves, as Purdue executives might say, whatever it takes.

"Dopesick" premieres Oct. 13 on Hulu.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 738843

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1488871892
Ramsey61674964
Dakota55244513
Anoka51930509
Washington32576325
Stearns27241251
St. Louis22559347
Scott20934157
Wright20360169
Olmsted17346117
Sherburne14843111
Carver1304854
Clay982398
Rice9690128
Blue Earth933356
Crow Wing8958104
Kandiyohi799395
Chisago791561
Otter Tail7536102
Benton7173102
Mower617839
Beltrami607576
Douglas596388
Winona593952
Goodhue587982
Itasca579676
McLeod562567
Steele559125
Isanti541872
Morrison523064
Becker504762
Polk488875
Freeborn470142
Nobles469952
Lyon433356
Carlton427064
Nicollet411550
Pine408930
Cass394241
Mille Lacs391364
Brown386845
Le Sueur370430
Todd369636
Meeker342651
Waseca317928
Martin306934
Hubbard273544
Wabasha27125
Dodge26149
Roseau254424
Redwood226443
Houston223517
Fillmore220812
Wadena219929
Renville219149
Pennington209024
Faribault208527
Sibley195712
Cottonwood189127
Chippewa181139
Kanabec180929
Aitkin171442
Watonwan166311
Rock151719
Pope14618
Yellow Medicine143320
Jackson141814
Koochiching136219
Swift130519
Pipestone130027
Clearwater128718
Murray127110
Marshall124919
Stevens116711
Lake103921
Wilkin97314
Lac qui Parle93224
Mahnomen81612
Norman8039
Big Stone7624
Grant7479
Lincoln7385
Kittson58222
Red Lake5668
Unassigned539113
Traverse4865
Lake of the Woods4424
Cook2300

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Cooler with rain chances this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/12

Image

Event for women in construction later this month

Image

Ways to budget during National Savings Day

Image

Women in construction education event

Image

National Savings Day tips to save for the holidays

Image

Rochester Police Department still understaffed despite new hires

Image

The Med City Mafia is looking for competitors

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Image

City of Rochester facing rising maintenance costs for DMC improvements

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Community Events