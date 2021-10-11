Clear

'I was trapped': Shipping giant investigates alleged rape of 19-year-old during federal training program

'I was trapped': Shipping giant investigates alleged rape of 19-year-old during federal training program

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 9:01 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 9:01 PM
Posted By: By Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken, CNN

International shipping giant Maersk has suspended five crew members and launched an investigation in the wake of an explosive blog post from a student at a federal service academy who said she was raped in 2019 on one of the company's ships when she was 19 years old.

The anonymous author of the post said she is a current senior at the US Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point, New York, which trains students to become commissioned officers in the armed forces and licensed Merchant Marine officers who work on ships transporting cargo and passengers worldwide.

She wrote last month that she was the only female on a Maersk ship during her Sea Year, a mandatory program when students work on commercial vessels and experience what the school describes as their "first real opportunity for self-reliance."

In her account of what happened, she said that after leaving a port in the Middle East, engineers on the ship forced her and her fellow cadet, who is male, to down shot after shot of hard liquor one night, and that she woke up naked in her bed early the next morning and began to panic.

"There was blood on my sheets, and I knew immediately that I had been raped," she wrote. "I was a virgin and had been saving myself, and as soon as I woke up I could feel that I was very sore and knew exactly what had happened."

She wrote that her supervisor on the ship, a senior engineer in his 60s and the second in command of her department, had been sexually harassing her for weeks leading up to this night. She said while she couldn't remember the actual rape due to the alcohol, she remembered this same man in her room, getting undressed, standing over her and forcing himself on her.

According to her post, he called her hours after she woke up and realized what happened and asked her to come to his room, saying they needed to talk. The woman said she went to his room and when she accused him of forcing himself on her, he denied it, saying he had just helped her back to her room and "Whatever you believed happened, you wouldn't tell the captain would you?" She said he proceeded to put his hand on her thigh, and that when she got up to leave he told her no one would ever believe her.

"Back in my room I decided that the only thing I could do was to tough it out," she wrote in her post on the website of Maritime Legal Aid & Advocacy, a nonprofit run by a USMMA graduate who said he was a victim and witness of sexual harassment and abuse on a Maersk ship. "No one was going to believe me, and toughing it out was the only option I felt like I had. I was trapped."

For the next 50 days, she said she had to continue to work for the man who had raped her — seeing him every day.

What she says prompted her to speak out

While she confided in the other USMMA cadet onboard about the alleged rape, she didn't officially report it at the time. But upon returning to campus and working as a victim's advocate, she learned of at least nine other female students currently enrolled at the academy who said they had been raped during their Sea Year. This prompted her to speak out, she said, and her story quickly made rounds in the industry and federal government.

"She was sickened by the number of young women getting raped at sea," said her attorney Ryan Melogy, founder of the nonprofit that published her story. "Nothing was being done about the problem. She wants to see real change and real accountability for what happened to her and far too many others."

Her post has also sparked media attention and dozens of comments expressing support and sharing similar experiences from both men and women, including alumni, students, academy parents and others in the maritime industry.

CNN Investigates: Police officers convicted of rape, murder and other serious crimes are collecting tens of millions of dollars during retirement

The academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Denmark-based Maersk, which is the world's largest container shipping company, said in a statement issued Friday, as previously reported in Danish and industry media, that its US subsidiary is working closely with the academy, the labor unions that represent the officers and crew, and the US government, and that five crew members would remain suspended until the inquiry is complete.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened about we have read. We take this situation seriously and are disturbed by the allegations made in this anonymous posting which has only recently been brought to our attention," said Bill Woodhour, CEO of Maersk Line, Limited, the company's US subsidiary. "We do everything we can to ensure that all of our workplace environments, including vessels, are a safe and welcoming workplace and we've launched a top to bottom investigation."

Sea Year has been previously suspended

The USMMA's partnerships with shipping companies previously came under scrutiny in 2016, when Sea Year was suspended amid reports of sexual assault and harassment. It was reinstated the next year, after the school and the federal government touted new rules for the program and a zero tolerance policy for sexual assault and harassment.

The federal government said last year that reports of sexual assault of academy students had decreased in the 2018-2019 academic year but that there were nine allegations of sexual assaults during this time, as well as two claims of sexual harassment and one report of retaliation.

The Department of Transportation also noted that the school's culture remained "heavily influenced by the higher ratio of men compared to women" — making some female students feel like they have to act like "one of the boys" — and said there are still a number of reasons victims don't feel comfortable coming forward, including "fear of reprisal from peers, social stigmatization, and ostracism."

The woman behind the blog post wrote that of more than 50 women in her senior class at the academy, she has "not spoken to a single one of those women who has told me that she has not been sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, or degraded at some point during the last 3 years at the Academy or during Sea Year. Most people, and even the leaders of our school, do not seem to understand how serious this problem is, especially at sea."

Prior to Maersk's announcement about its investigation, the US Deputy Secretary of Transportation and acting maritime administrator co-authored a letter posted on the school's website expressing the agency's "unwavering support" for the woman who came forward.

Congressman Tom Suozzi and US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also issued a statement last week demanding an immediate investigation and saying they will "continue to work closely with the Merchant Marine Academy to put systems in place to ensure timely and thorough reporting."

Do you have an experience or information to share about the US Merchant Marine Academy or the maritime industry? Email us at watchdog@cnn.com.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler with rain chances this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conservation education manager retires from Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

Elton Hills Bridge

Image

Iowa Intersection

Image

Early Holiday Shopping

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/11/21)

Image

Workers say no to latest John Deere contract

Image

Toy shortage 4

Image

Red Trucks Go Green

Image

Big red trucks going green

Image

Drug maker seeks FDA approval for first oral COVID-19 pill

Community Events