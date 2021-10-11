California city says possible fatalities after plane crashes into homes and delivery truck

There are possible fatalities after a twin-engine plane crashed Monday afternoon into two homes and also struck a delivery truck, according to the California city of Santee's Twitter feed.

"It is unknown at this time how many occupants were in the plane," Santee officials tweeted. "We currently know of two burn victims and possible fatalities."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 340 crashed about 12:14 p.m. PT.

The San Diego County Fire Department and sheriff's department responded to the crash, which occurred near a high school. Santana High School tweeted that all students are secure and the incident happened a few blocks away.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is warning residents to stay away from the area.

Media reports show damaged homes, along with smoke and flames.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter for neighborhood residents who have been displaced by the incident.

The FAA said it will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

Santee is about 20 miles east of San Diego.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.