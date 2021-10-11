Clear

No college degree? More employers than ever just don't care

No college degree? More employers than ever just don't care

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

If you don't have a four-year college degree, you're hardly alone. The majority of US working age adults do not.

You may assume you have little chance of developing a well-paying career with benefits and growth potential at a Fortune 500 company. After all, so many jobs require a Bachelor's degree.

But your chances may be better than you think, thanks to a growing network of white-collar apprenticeship programs that lead to jobs at blue chip employers, including big tech players like Google, Amazon and Salesforce.

Such programs result in paid, on-the-job training, benefits, coaching and access to employee and alumni networks.

Facing reality

Over the past five years, employers have been trying to solve for two things:

One is a long-predicted skilled labor shortage -- especially in technology. The other is the need to actively address systemic inequities and unconscious bias in their hiring and promotions practices.

To stay competitive, they've realized they have to broaden their search for high-potential candidates, since there is now greater recognition that no race, ethnicity, gender, zip code or diploma has a monopoly on talent.

"We're a talent-based company. It's our only asset. So we widened the aperture," said Pallavi Verma, a senior managing director at consulting firm Accenture, which created its first apprenticeship program in Chicago in 2016 and has since brought on 1,200 apprentices across 35 cities. "[The program] is part of our talent strategy."

Year Up is an organization that provides tuition-free, college-credit-eligible job training in 29 US locations. And like many nonprofits and community colleges around the country, it partners with employers, like Accenture, to find high-potential apprentices.

Year Up specifically provides business and technical skills training to prepare potential candidates for a corporate job before recommending them to an employer.

The group's main mission is to help close the opportunity divide, especially for minority applicants. "Requiring a four-year college degree excludes 70% of Black Americans and 80% of Latinos," said Morris Applewhite, Year Up's chief corporate engagement officer.

A few years ago, Chance Rodnez, now 30, found his way to Accenture after graduating from one of Year Up's tuition-free programs. After working as an Accenture apprentice, he got hired full-time as a junior analyst. Since then, he said, he's been promoted twice and now works as a cloud computing senior analyst.

"It's been a life changing experience," Rodnez said.

Big Blue moves more toward skills-based hiring

IBM was one of the first tech companies to create an apprenticeship program, which started in 2017.

By the end of this year it will have trained more than 1,000 apprentices and hired the majority of them, said Kelli Jordan, IBM's director of career, skills and performance.

Its average apprentice salary is about 50% higher than the average local income where a person is working, according to the company. And once someone is hired, they typically see a bump in pay from there.

Up to 20% of IBM's job roles no longer require a four-year college degree, Jordan said.

But of course, moving up the ladder at many big companies will eventually require candidates have a Bachelor's degree or higher.

Apprentices may find support in that regard as well. At IBM, for instance, some of its training courses can earn apprentices college credits, up to 45 in the case of its software engineering apprenticeship.

At Bank of America, job candidates without college degrees are considered for entry-level and sometimes higher positions through an internal program called Pathways, which offers on-the-job and related training, a coach, as well as pay and benefits, including tuition reimbursement for college. To date, the company has hired 10,000 people from low- and middle-income communities through the program and aims to hire 10,000 more by 2025.

More apprenticeships likely

There's reason to believe the availability of apprenticeships and a greater emphasis on skills over degrees in hiring will grow.

Together with Aon, Accenture has created a playbook for other employers to use as a guide in creating their own apprenticeship programs.

Meanwhile, there is heightened interest in closing opportunity and wealth gaps. At the end of last year, a coalition of CEOs formed OneTen, a nonprofit aiming to advance the goal of hiring, promoting and advancing 1 million Black people without four-year degrees "into family-sustaining careers" over the next decade.

And employers that don't have infrastructure in place to directly source, train and coach high-potential apprentice candidates can now work with a company like Multiverse to help create and manage apprenticeship programs for them.

The UK-based company was founded in 2016 and just began operating in the United States this year. Since its founding, it has provided the vetting, training, coaching, networking and placement of 5,000 apprentices across more than 300 employers.

Just over half its program participants are people of color, half are women and a third come from under-resourced communities, the company said. The vast majority of apprentices who complete their program stay at their employers for at least two years.

So far, Multiverse has acquired 12 US clients, including Google, Verizon and Class Pass. But that number could more than double by year end, said Sophie Ruddock, vice president and general manager of its North America operations.

"We're seeing demand take off."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/11

Image

Little Thistle Brewery busy with grand opening for Bluestem Center for Autism

Image

Diaper and baby item shortage caused by pandemic impacts

Image

Families finding it hard to find diapers

Image

Elton Hills Drive bridge closed for reconstruction

Image

Elton Hills Drive Bridge closed to traffic and pedestrians for reconstruction

Image

The Fillmore Central football team is making some noise

Image

Construction impacts route to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

Image

Bluestem Center for Autism grand opening

Image

FULL SUNDAY FORECAST 10/10/21

Community Events