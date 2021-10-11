Clear

Granville Adams, 'Oz' actor, has died

Granville Adams, 'Oz' actor, has died

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Granville Adams, who starred as Zahir Arif on HBO's "Oz," has died following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to a statement shared by his family.

He was believed to be 58.

"Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed," the Instagram post from his family read.

"Granny is now in peace and not suffering anymore. He fought till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments," the post continued. "Granville would not want us to be sad! Granny would want us all to smile and remember the best times we had with him, and share the love we learned from him! Granny may have left the building, but he will forever be in our hearts!"

Adams appeared in all six seasons of "Oz." His character goes through a spiritual transformation during the course of the prison drama. Adams acting work also included appearances on "Empire" and "Homicide: Life on the Street,"

Adams first shared he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020. He had posted updates about his health since then, including a post from 10 weeks ago from the hospital following radiation treatment.

Several cast members have started a GoFundMe to help his family with medical expenses.

"Oz" showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana paid tribute to Adams in a post on Sunday night.

"Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," Fontana wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/11

Image

Little Thistle Brewery busy with grand opening for Bluestem Center for Autism

Image

Diaper and baby item shortage caused by pandemic impacts

Image

Families finding it hard to find diapers

Image

Elton Hills Drive bridge closed for reconstruction

Image

Elton Hills Drive Bridge closed to traffic and pedestrians for reconstruction

Image

The Fillmore Central football team is making some noise

Image

Construction impacts route to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

Image

Bluestem Center for Autism grand opening

Image

FULL SUNDAY FORECAST 10/10/21

Community Events