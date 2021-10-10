Clear

The surreal beauty of Earth's northernmost buildings

The surreal beauty of Earth's northernmost buildings

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: Eva Rothenberg, CNN

The Arctic invites images of emptiness. Harsh temperatures lead to barren, sparsely populated landscapes beyond the reach of most travelers. This inaccessibility is what first drew Austrian photographer Gregor Sailer to the region.

"I like this raw atmosphere and this exciting light, where everything is exposed," he said in a video interview, explaining that the Arctic has "always fascinated" him. "On one hand, the wilderness wants to kill you, and, on the other hand, life is possible and goes on. There are things happening in these remote places that impact us all, and it's important for people to understand these developments."

Sailer's new book, "The Polar Silk Road," explores the Arctic through an architectural lens. Over the course of four years, the photographer visited Canada, Norway, Greenland and Iceland, capturing images of some of the world's northernmost structures.

"It was clear from the beginning that there was not much architecture in the Arctic, so I came back with relatively little material," Sailer said of his early trips. He later focused his attention on around a dozen remote scientific research facilities, military bases and centers for economic development and raw material extraction.

Much like the region itself, these facilities are often austere and cold. Composed of sharp geometric shapes and exposed structural elements, their functional forms stand out against the bleakness of their environment.

"I want my work to show the extremely exposed nature of these facilities," Sailer said. "I try to get the impression of the whole space I am working in, and then I decide which details are important to capture in order to give outsiders access to this space."

Building in a barren landscape

While shooting the project, Sailer endured snowstorms and temperatures lower than minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit. He used an analog camera that is not reliant on batteries (which can quickly deplete in sub-freezing temperatures), giving him one less thing to worry about in extreme climates.

Working with physical film still left the photographer vulnerable to the elements, as it can be easily damaged or lost. Nevertheless, Sailer prefers working in analog: "Part of the game is risk. It increases my consciousness, makes me calmer and heightens my perception."

At face value, the structures in Sailer's images reveal little about their intended functions; antennae, satellite dishes and power lines suspended between radar towers are found in military bases and research facilities alike. But the photographer said his images are more concerned with exploring how architecture operates within the landscape.

"I wanted to capture an emptiness that isn't empty. It's important for me that viewers feel the surroundings and the dimensions of this vast, surreal landscape," he explained, adding: "I try to do that through overview shots (first), and then by going into the details, so the viewers can get a better idea of the function of these facilities."

An awareness of space is pervasive throughout "The Polar Silk Road." Sailer's photographs emphasize structures' color and shape, rather than their size, letting the emptiness give viewers a sweeping sense of the surroundings.

Some of the buildings, like air defense radar towers in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada, are built from white or gray materials that blend almost seamlessly into the pale canvas of the sky. Other photographs depict small, brightly colored buildings that stand in stark contrast to their white surroundings, like those at the EastGRIP research facility in Greenland.

Race for influence

The Arctic may comprise large swaths of inhospitable land, but it is now the subject of growing geopolitical interest. Actors like Russia, the United States and, more recently, China are all racing to develop new shipping routes in the region.

Fitting, then, that Sailer borrowed his project's title from China's Polar Silk Road initiative, a government-backed proposal to develop infrastructure and freight shipping in the far north. The book's name, much like its contents, speaks to the competition and cooperation that have defined international relations in the region.

Several of Sailer's photographs focus on the China-Iceland Arctic Observatory (CIAO), a joint effort between the two countries to collect data on solar-terrestrial interactions in the polar atmosphere, such as auroras. Elsewhere, Sailer depicts an Alaska base operated by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), an organization borne out of Cold War anxiety about Soviet technological advances, that monitors American and Canadian airspace.

But territorial claims in the Arctic are about more than self-defense -- they are about securing control of resources hidden below the melting ice, like oil and natural gas, writes Günter Köck, coordinator of the International Research Programs of the Austrian Academy of Science, in Sailer's book.

Take, for example, the remote Arctic settlement of Tuktoyaktuk (which forms a chapter in Sailer's book) on the coast of the oil-rich Beaufort Sea. In recent decades, oil and gas companies have invested heavily in exploring and developing oil fields along the Beaufort coast. Then, in 2016, the Canadian government announced that it was contributing 200 million Canadian dollars ($158 million) towards a new highway that will "decrease the cost of living in Tuktoyaktuk... increase opportunities for business development, reduce the cost of accessing onshore and offshore oil and gas opportunities, and strengthen Canada's sovereignty in the North," according to a government press release.

Climate change 'is the motor'

There is, Sailer said, a single thread weaving together the economic, military and scientific growth documented in his book: the looming threat of climate change.

Many of the buildings he photographed in Tuktoyaktuk are under threat from the steady erosion of permafrost. With their foundations compromised, older structures are beginning to lean and sink into the ground due to the melting ice, he explained.

"Climate change is the motor behind all of the developments, and I wanted to document that," Sailer said. "If the ice wasn't disappearing, these trading routes would not appear."

Several of the facilities in Sailer's book are dedicated to understanding climate change -- like the ice-core drilling sites in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, where international researchers analyze ice build-up over hundreds of thousands of years to better understand shifting atmospheric and weather patterns.

Sailer hopes that, by publishing "The Polar Silk Road," he can show the public how developments in the Arctic influence -- and are influenced by -- the changing climate.

"My job as a photographer is to go to these lesser-known places, where things that influence our society are happening, and bring these events to light," he said. "I offer these pictures with a hope of sparking a discussion, and with the hope that people start thinking about these topics or considering the world around them in a new way."

"The Polar Silk Road," published by Kehrer Verlag, is out now. Photographs from the series are on show at the Lumen Museum of Mountain Photography in Brunico, Italy, until April 23, 2022.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Fillmore Central football team is making some noise

Image

Construction impacts route to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

Image

Bluestem Center for Autism grand opening

Image

FULL SUNDAY FORECAST 10/10/21

Image

Lawmaker reacts to St. Paul shooting

Image

Rochester State Senator responds to St. Paul mass shooting

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Community Events