Clear

The Biden administration scramble to tame inflation

The Biden administration scramble to tame inflation

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood, CNN

When the Commerce Department launched an "early alert hotline" last Monday for resolving semiconductor supply shortages, the first alarm arrived by email from an American business within hours.

A disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic had forced an important overseas supplier to slash production. By week's end, the issue reached the US Embassy in the affected country, opening discussions on worker safety aimed at allowing production to resume.

It was one small episode in an economic initiative that, while drawing relatively little public attention, has taken on increasing urgency for President Joe Biden's administration. Several Cabinet departments are working in concert to smooth kinks in the "supply chain" that continue to crimp the availability of goods for businesses and consumers while fueling a worrisome uptick in inflation.

Results are hard to see in government measures of inflation, which continue to exceed levels forecast earlier this year. The Federal Reserve last month predicted a 2021 inflation rate of 4.2%, well above its 2% target.

But rising concern among businesses and voters alike leave the administration little choice but to make the effort -- however modest the impact.

"I would say limited so far," acknowledged Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a key player on Biden's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, in an interview. "Not zero. On the margin, we've helped."

Economists disagree on whether the current inflation reflects a long-term threat or merely short-term factors related to the pandemic, which has left the economy struggling for normalcy after 2020's virtual shutdown. They also disagree over how much Biden's own policies -- including checks of up to $1,400 per person in his Covid-relief bill -- have themselves caused price spikes by accelerating consumer demand.

Whatever their cause or duration, price increases have sapped the buying power of American workers and Biden's political standing alike. Recalcitrant Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has cited inflation fears in demanding that Biden's economic agenda be slowed down and pared back.

Through its control of monetary policy, the Federal Reserve plays the dominant role in overseeing interest rates. But since Biden created his supply chain task force in June, administration officials have been grasping for any levers they can reach to ease bottlenecks.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has focused on slowdowns in getting goods to market. With distribution hamstrung by trucker shortages, the Transportation Department has worked with states to expand the issuance of commercial driver's licenses and relaxed regulations that limit the hours truck drivers can remain on the road. The infrastructure bill pending before Congress would create a pilot program to explore dropping the age of eligibility for truckers to 18 from 21.

John Porcari, the "ports envoy" Biden appointed in August, has pushed to expand hours of operation at ports that are struggling with backups of container ships filled with imported goods. The port of Los Angeles this week touted one sign of progress: a drop in the average "dwell time" for rail cargo to 4.4 days from more than 13 days earlier.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, using $100 million from Biden's earlier Covid-relief bill, is offering loan guarantees for smaller poultry processors to augment supply and price competition with the giants who dominate the industry. Among the supply problems that have emerged so far: a shortage of chicken wings due to expanded demand for restaurant takeout orders.

The range of these efforts reflect unpredictable effects of the pandemic: Since it turned the economy upside down in early 2020, the coronavirus has scrambled patterns of work, manufacturing and consumption in ways that have left some sectors short of labor and made high-demand goods hard to find.

"We were all so obsessed with the health care response," observed Raimondo, who was governor of Rhode Island when the pandemic hit. "We were obsessed with jobs. I don't think anyone predicted how disruptive it would be to the supply chain."

No disruption has proved more problematic than the shortage of semiconductors, which crimps the supply of new cars and other technology-dependent products. The administration seeks to spend $52 billion on domestic semiconductor research and production in the bipartisan US Innovation and Competition Act, which has passed the Senate but still awaits action in the House.

Meanwhile, Raimondo aims to reduce business concerns about the hoarding of limited supplies or anti-competitive preferences for some semiconductor buyers at the expense of others. Last month her department issued a 45-day Request for Information about the supply chain from key industry players -- backed by the threat of invoking the Defense Production Act to compel participation from companies that refuse.

RELATED: Biden official reveals the failure behind America's epic chip shortage

"There's a lack of transparency and trust in the supply chains," Raimondo explained. "Don't underestimate the value of information-sharing in this problem."

Government has limited ability to alter private-sector outcomes in the world's largest economy, leaving the ultimate value of the administration effort in doubt. But even skeptics say the urgency of supply-chain problems demands the effort.

"My guess is it doesn't add up to very much," said Jason Furman, a former economic adviser to President Barack Obama who has sounded alarms about inflation. "But it's absolutely worth doing regardless. They should be trying."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events