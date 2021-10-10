$2 million worth of marijuana was found in a Florida storage facility, and the sheriff's office wrote a Facebook post looking for the rightful owner

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida is looking to reunite $2 million worth of marijuana with its rightful owner, according to a snarky post on the department's Facebook page.

"If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!" read the statement written by Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

The drugs were found in a mini-storage facility in Viera, on Florida's eastern coast. The post went on to say everyone loses or misplaces important items all the time, and the Sheriff's Office "always strives to do the right thing."

The post urged the "rightful owner" to go to the department's Criminal Investigative Services building.

"Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!" Ivey's post read.

The post ended by saying the owner of the marijuana would get an "all expenses paid extensive 'staycation'" so the owner can "reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you."

