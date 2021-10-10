Clear

A timeline of the California oil spill, from the first report to the clean-up

A timeline of the California oil spill, from the first report to the clean-up

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

The leak of over 100,000 gallons of crude oil off the coast of Southern California first came to official attention with a vague report October 1 about a sheen on the water.

It took more than 12 hours for authorities to recognize the extent of the problem.

The time period between those two events is now under scrutiny as the extensive oil spill has shut prized beaches, damaged coastal habitats and threatened the health of animals and people who call the area home.

The leak is no longer active, but up to 144,000 gallons of oil may have spewed into the ocean from a 13-inch gash in a pipeline about 4.5 miles offshore, officials said.

Here's a look at what authorities and the pipeline operator knew and did in the aftermath of the oil spill, based on news conferences, statements and government investigators.

Recent past

The San Pedro Bay Pipeline was installed off the coast of California in 1980. The pipeline, which stretches 17.7 miles and measures 16 inches in diameter, moves crude oil from Platform Elly offshore to the Beta Pump Station in Long Beach.

The pipeline is cleaned weekly, according to Martyn Willsher, the president and CEO of Amplify Energy, the company that operates the pipeline. Every other year, the company tests the thickness and integrity of the pipe, and they have "never seen any degradation of the pipeline," he said.

An internal inspection of the pipeline was completed in October 2019 and an external inspection was done in April 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

"It was due for its second internal inspection at the end of this month," he said.

Friday, October 1

The National Response Center (NRC) first receives a report of an unknown sheen of unknown source Friday evening, according to the Unified Command of agencies investigating the leak.

"These types of reports are common and in many cases, the sheen reported can be natural seepage of oil or sheen that is never located," the Unified Command said in a news release. "NOAA satellite imagery was reported to agencies early morning reporting a possible oil anomaly."

Protocol in this situation is to reach out to the reporting source to get more information, according to Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore.

"At that time, as it approaches nightfall, sheens can be very difficult to see on the water," she later explained. "The information from the reporting source that Coast Guard investigators spoke with was inconclusive."

Saturday, October 2

Crews from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response investigate the sheen report before sunrise, but conditions were foggy and the crew returned to shore, according to the unified command.

"The Coast Guard and Orange County Sheriff deployed at first light once fog lifted to investigate. A Coast Guard aircraft was diverted to support the investigation. On Saturday morning, the company confirmed a release of oil from a pipeline," the Unified Command said.

The pipeline is operated by Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Amplify Energy. A preliminary timeline of the response is laid out in a notice from the US Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

At 2:30 a.m. PT, Beta Offshore's control room personnel received a low-pressure alarm on the pipeline, indicating a possible failure, according to the agency.

At about 6 a.m., or more than three hours later, Beta Offshore reports the pipeline was shut down.

Another three hours later, at 9:07 a.m., Beta Offshore reports the accident to the National Response Center and indicated crude oil had been released near its pipeline.

Separately, local residents report smelling a strong odor of oil or gasoline.

The Coast Guard issues a press release announcing a Unified Command has been established to respond to an oil spill reported to be about 13 square miles in size about 3 miles off the coast of Newport Beach. The release says aircraft are checking on the incident and asks members of the public to avoid oiled areas.

The Unified Command is made up of the Coast Guard, Beta Offshore and the California Office of Spill Prevention and Response. In addition, the cities of Long Beach, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, and the Orange County Sheriff's Department, are supporting agencies.

Sunday, October 3

Huntington Beach officials report that up to 3,000 barrels, or about 126,000 gallons, of crude oil spewed into the ocean, and later increased the maximum potential oil to 144,000 gallons.

At 1:41 p.m., the US Coast Guard submits a second NRC report that notes marine life covered in oil and dead fish.

At 2:20 p.m., the Coast Guard submits a third NRC report saying that the failure may have been caused by a crack in the pipeline.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife issues declaration of fisheries closure and public health threat caused by oil spill.

Monday, October 4

Divers confirm that a 4,000-foot section of the pipeline was displaced about 105 feet and had a 13-inch split along its side that was likely the source of the leak, the Unified Command says.

Tuesday, October 5

The Unified Command holds a press conference announcing its timeline of actions and explaining what divers and remote operated vehicles, or ROVs, had learned about the source of the leak.

"The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string," Willsher, the Amplify Energy CEO, said at a news conference Tuesday. "And so at its widest point, it is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it is kind of in almost a semicircle."

A preliminary report indicates the partial tear could have been caused by an anchor that hooked the pipeline, the US Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in a notice to Amplify Energy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency due to the oil spill.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events