Clear

Rock star Miami police chief Art Acevedo's future is on thin ice 6 months into job

Rock star Miami police chief Art Acevedo's future is on thin ice 6 months into job

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Emma Tucker, CNN

Six months after Art Acevedo resigned as Houston's police chief to take the top job at the Miami Police Department, his future with the agency is on thin ice after city commissioners called for his ouster during two contentious meetings.

The commission held hourslong meetings on September 27 and October 1 to discuss decisions and behavior by Acevedo that they say are questionable, just a few days after the chief wrote a bombshell memo to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Arthur Noriega on September 24.

In the memo, Acevedo accused city Commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Manolo Reyes of interfering with reform efforts and a confidential internal investigation.

Commissioners Carollo, de la Portilla and Reyes could not be reached for comment when contacted by CNN. Mayor Suarez and City Manager Noriega also could not be reached for comment.

The second meeting concluded with the commissioners voting unanimously to form a panel that will investigate Acevedo's hiring and the allegations against the commissioners laid out in his memo.

Acevedo, the first Latino to lead the police department in Houston, was dubbed by Miami's mayor as the "Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs," when he was hired.

He has propelled himself to the national stage as a police leader who has been highly vocal in discussions about police reform and public safety, calling for national standards on the use of force by police and marching with protesters after George Floyd was killed by officers in Minneapolis.

In his memo last month, Acevedo wrote: "If I or MPD give in to the improper actions described herein, as a Cuban immigrant, I and my family might as well have remained in communist Cuba, because Miami and MPD would be no better than the repressive regime and the police state we left behind."

During the meetings earlier this month, commissioners dissected Acevedo's background, focusing on his time in Houston, and criticized the way Acevedo was hired by saying it didn't follow typical protocol.

An NBC 6 investigation found that Acevedo did not officially apply for the role of chief; however, the mayor recommended Acevedo for the position while he was in Houston and the city manager hired him. He was selected over more than 50 applicants and eight finalists, including five internal candidates who went through a selection process.

According to NBC 6, Suarez previously defended the chief's hiring, saying, "it was a wonderful recruiting job by our manager to get essentially what is America's police chief here to Miami."

Acevedo faces backlash for demoting 2 officers, firing another

Since, several controversial moves by Acevedo have strained his relationship with the city over the past six months, said Alexis Piquero, the chair of the department of sociology and criminology at the University of Miami.

Acevedo faced backlash from his own police force when he fired two high-ranking officers and demoted a high-ranking Black Miami female police officer earlier this year and then appeared to support a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for officers. But the tipping point, according to Piquero, was when Acevedo told officers during roll call in August that the "Cuban Mafia runs the Miami Police Department."

Acevedo later apologized, saying his comment was intended to "highlight the importance of diversity within our own ranks and to lighten our discussion," but added that he has since learned it was "highly offensive to the exile Cuban community, of which I am a proud member."

When contacted by CNN for comment on the meetings and allegations, Acevedo said he has been "ordered by the city not to discuss these matters."

City manager requests a plan for police department

City Manager Noriega asked Acevedo to submit a plan to change issues within the police department, and Acevedo laid out a 90-day action plan October 4 to improve the department in several areas, including boosting officer morale, mending his relationship with elected officials and a policing and management plan.

"While there have been bumps in the road, I have hit the reset button and look forward to working diligently to accomplish my given mission of building on the successes of my predecessors," Acevedo wrote in the plan.

Under Miami's city charter, the commission is a legislative body that does not have the power to give direction to the police department and cannot hire or fire a police chief. But the police chief reports directly to the city manager, who is hired by the commission and has the ability to terminate the police chief's contract.

"Enough pressure can be applied on the city manager to do something with the police chief, whether that means to discipline them or sanction them, or otherwise have the two part ways," said Richard Rivera, a former policing policy analyst with the city who was a member of a police oversight panel.

The commissioners can also exercise "a lot of control and authority" because they can amend the city budget at any time, potentially upending the chief's plans for a particular unit or hiring a number of officers, Rivera said.

"It behooves a police executive to work in conjunction with the commissioners," he added.

While Acevedo's future in the department is uncertain, he faces one of three options in the coming weeks: Acevedo can commit to repairing his relationship with the commissioners, he can decide the relationship is untenable and choose to resign, or the city can decide to fire him, according to City Commissioner Ken Russell, who said he supported Acevedo's hiring but now is on the "side of process" to get the city's leadership back on stable ground.

"My hope is that the chief and the city manager work this out but particularly quickly because instability within a police department is not good for a city of our size," Russell told CNN.

What might happen next

As of now, the five commissioners have not passed any resolution of condemnation or judgment on the chief, Russell said. Three commissioners have been accused of wrongdoing, and those commissioners in turn have accused the chief of "inappropriate actions," he added.

"The meetings shouldn't have happened in the first place," Russell said. "An open-ended discussion on what should be a carefully investigated accusation can only put the city at exposure."

"What happens when you don't have leadership that has the support of management and the elected body is that it undermines their ability to manage a police force," Russell said. "When you've got a chief whose primary objective is reform, transparency and accountability, you need them to have the backing of those they work with. So, it's very important that we're a cohesive body."

The most plausible scenario, Piquero said, is that the discussions continue to play out over the next few weeks, and Acevedo stays in office. It's unlikely that Acevedo will resign, he said, as his memo highlights his "sworn duty...to uphold the rule of law" and work for the "wellbeing of the men and women of the MPD" as well as the city. It's also unlikely that he will be fired due to his short tenure as chief, which typically lasts three to six years, and because he was asked to write a plan.

"Noriega asked him to write a plan. You don't ask that and fire him," Piquero said, adding that "it would look bad for everybody,"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events