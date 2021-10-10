Clear

We may have reached peak earnings

We may have reached peak earnings

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Corporate profits soared in the first half of this year, largely because of favorable comparisons to last year's weak earnings. The Covid shutdown of the economy hit major companies hard in the first half of 2020.

But as companies get set to report their third-quarter results in the next few weeks, some Wall Street analysts are concerned the rate of earnings increases will start to slow. This may be the peak for the foreseeable future.

That could pose problems for investors. After all, stocks have surged this year — largely because Wall Street expected the profit party would keep going.

Pepsi kicked off earnings season on Tuesday with stronger than expected results. And the giants of Wall Street will dominate the earnings calendar this week.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and several other top banks are all due to release figures for the third quarter. Delta, Domino's and Walgreens are also on tap this week.

Those results should be solid. According to estimates tracked by FactSet Research Systems, profits for companies in the S&P 500 are expected to rise 27.6% from the third quarter of 2020. The concern, however, is about diminishing growth rates going forward.

FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters said in a report that earnings are expected to increase by a still-healthy 21.5% in the fourth quarter, but he added that annual growth will be just 5.3% for the first quarter of 2022 and 9.6% for all of next year.

A profit slowdown could be problematic because investors have gotten accustomed to blockbuster earnings for the past few quarters. As a result, stocks, despite a recent pullback, are trading at above average valuations.

The S&P 500 is currently valued at more than 20 times earnings estimates for the next few months, according to FactSet. That's above the 5-year average of around 18 times profit forecasts — and the 10-year average of about 16 times earnings projections.

In other words, earnings expectations may be unjustifiably high and the results may fail to live up to the considerable hype.

"For many investors, higher rates are simply part of the broader reflationary narrative coming off a growth scare and S&P 500 earnings power will be more than sufficient to support another leg up in the benchmark index. We are less convinced," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer and head of the global investment office at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a recent report.

Shalett described stock prices as "rich" and noted that companies will have to deal with both "rising costs" and "disruptive competition."

Meanwhile, the recent spike in long-term bond yields due to inflation fears won't help earnings either. Borrowing costs are now more expensive for companies and consumers. Shalett said that the Federal Reserve's insistence that these price increases are temporary could turn out to be incorrect.

"Commodity prices are rising rapidly ... and financial conditions are tightening. There's also the risk that the 'transitory inflation' narrative may be wrong," she said.

However, some point out that stocks may have room to run because prices, while hardly dirt cheap, aren't exorbitant either.

"Rising earnings are providing valuation support and the basis for US stocks to trend higher," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, in a report.

Sandven pointed out the S&P 500 traded at an extreme of nearly 30 times forecasts during the dot-com bubble in 2000 and was valued at roughly 28 times estimates in the pre-pandemic era of 2019.

With that in mind, he noted these "below-extreme valuations support our glass half-full outlook" for stocks.

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil.

A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills from spiking.

In China, rolling blackouts for residents have already begun, while in India power stations are scrambling for coal. Consumer advocates in Europe are calling for a ban on disconnections if customers can't promptly settle what they owe.

"This price shock is an unexpected crisis at a critical juncture," EU energy chief Kadri Simson said last week. "The immediate priority should be to mitigate social impacts and protect vulnerable households."

In Europe, natural gas is now trading at the equivalent of $230 per barrel, in oil terms, up more than 130% since the beginning of September and more than eight times higher than the same point last year, according to data from Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

The latest sign of trouble? China has ordered its coal mines to ramp up production.

Authorities in Inner Mongolia have asked 72 mines to boost production by a total of 98.4 million metric tons, according to state-owned Securities Times and the China Securities Journal, citing a document from Inner Mongolia's Energy Administration.

The figure is equivalent to about 30% of China's monthly coal production, according to recent government data.

Up next

Tuesday: US job openings

Wednesday: US consumer price index; EIA crude oil inventories; Earnings from JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock and Delta Air Lines

Thursday: US producer price index and unemployment claims; Earnings from Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Taiwan Semiconductor, UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Wells Fargo and Alcoa

Friday: US retail sales; Earnings from Goldman Sachs, Truist and PNC

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events