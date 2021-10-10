Clear

Father of Pakistan's nuclear program Abdul Qadeer Khan dies at 85

Father of Pakistan's nuclear program Abdul Qadeer Khan dies at 85

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Abdul Qadeer Khan, the man known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons program, has died in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, according to the country's Ministry of Information. He was 85 years old.

Khan will be given a state funeral at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque on Sunday, according to Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

While Khan was hailed as a national hero in Pakistan for helping make the country a nuclear-armed state, he was viewed by many in the West as a villain.

In the United States, Khan was best known for selling nuclear technology to nations such as North Korea and Iran. In 2004, at the urging of the US, Pakistani authorities placed Khan under house arrest.

Khan was released in 2009, but his movements in and out of the country were still severely curtailed by the country's security agencies.

The US State Department said that year that Khan had run an "extensive international network for the proliferation of nuclear equipment and know-how that provided 'one stop shopping' for countries seeking to develop nuclear weapons."

According to the State Department, this network's actions had "irrevocably changed the proliferation landscape and have had lasting implications for international security."

By Sunday afternoon, tributes had started pouring in for Khan. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted he was "deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan."

"He was loved by our nation (because) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbor. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon," Khan said.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Choudhry said in a statement that Khan's "services for the nation and his contributions for strengthening Pakistan's defense will always be remembered."

The state funeral will take place on Sunday in accordance with Islamic tradition, that requires burial within 24 hours of a person's death.

The funeral is open to the public, and Imran Khan has instructed all cabinet ministers to attend the funeral, interior minister Ahmad said. Senior military officials will also be in attendance, he added.

Ahmad also said AQ Khan's family is also now deciding whether or not to take up the government on its offer to bury Khan at Faisal Mosque. If the family agrees to it, then Khan will be only the second person in Pakistan's history to be buried there. The first and only other person to be buried at Faisial Mosque is former Pakistani president and military leader, General Zia ul Haq.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events