Clear

Democrats have a midterm turnout problem. Being more liberal won't help.

Democrats have a midterm turnout problem. Being more liberal won't help.

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

Democrats are likely to have a turnout issue in 2022. To solve this turnout problem, there will be a temptation to double-down on progressive policies. And indeed, President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda polls fairly well.

But Democrats should keep in mind that the Democratic voters likely to sit out 2022 are not the left-wing base. They'll probably be more moderate and mainstream Democrats.

We already see them doing worse in recent special elections compared to the beginning of the year. Shifts in special election results are often driven by differential turnout between the parties.

We can already see in CNN's latest poll that the special elections aren't the only signal of potential turnout problems for Democrats.

Democrats hold a 1-point advantage among all registered voters on the generic congressional ballot, which is within the margin of error. Among those voters who say they're extremely or very enthusiastic about voting in the midterms, Republicans hold a 4-point edge. Democrats, meanwhile, are up 6 points among those who are only somewhat or not enthusiastic about voting next year.

Now look at those who say they're going to vote Democratic and are enthusiastic vs. those who are not. Very liberals make up 20% of those who are extremely or very enthusiastic about voting next year, while only 11% of those aren't. That is, the Democratic voters who are more enthusiastic about voting next year are more likely to be very liberal than those are lack enthusiasm.

You can see this in party identification (instead of going by who they're going to vote for) too. Very liberals make up 20% among those who identify as closer to the Democratic Party and are extremely or very enthusiastic about voting next year. They're 11% of those who aren't.

It's not only about self-described ideology. It's about actual issues.

Take one of the more controversial matters right now: vaccine mandates. They're popular among all Democrats, but are clearly more in line with those voters who are already going to be showing up.

Among Democrats who are extremely or very enthusiastic about voting next year, 85% say vaccine mandates are acceptable. Among those who are only somewhat or not enthusiastic, 73% say they're acceptable. Nearly double of less enthusiastic Democratic voters (27%) say they're unacceptable than very or extremely enthusiastic voters (15%).

History suggests that these trends are more likely than not to hold once voting occurs in 2022.

Take a look at the post-election polling with a Democratic president in every midterm since 1978. In those five midterms, Republican voters were far more likely to show up than Democratic midterms. The median midterm of them saw Republicans making up 6 points more of voters who showed up in midterms than they made up of all registered voters.

By contrast, Republicans made up only 1 point of voters who cast a ballot in midterms with a Republican president than all voters.

Let's dig a little deeper into the last midterm (2014) with a Democratic president. Democratic voters who didn't vote in 2014 were disproportionately left wing. They were actually more likely to be somewhat liberal or moderate.

According to the CCES 2010 to 2014 panel voter verified dataset, the Democratic voters who didn't vote in 2014 were 10 points less likely to call themselves very liberal than those who did. This holds when we concentrate on dropoff voters (i.e. those who voted in 2012 but not 2014).

Indeed, it also holds if we include all non-voters whether they're registered or not. Democrats who didn't cast a ballot in 2014 were 9 points less likely to say they were very liberal and 12 points less likely to say they were liberal (very or somewhat) than those who did vote.

The CCES is, however, just one dataset.

But the same thing seems to hold in the last midterm as well: the Democrats who dropped off were less likely to be liberal.

Among the Democrats who were verified as voting in 2016 and 2018 by the Pew Research Center, 54% were liberal. Liberals were a minority (42%) of those who voted in 2016 but not 2018. They were a minority too (43%) of those who voted in 2020 but not 2018.

A mere 37% of the Democrats who didn't vote in either 2016, 2018 or 2020 said they were liberal.

Of course, none of this should be terribly surprising. The voters who sit out elections are more moderate overall, regardless of their party affiliation, in the Pew dataset.

Therein lies the potentially good news for Democrats. The people less likely to vote as well as those who are persuadable voters are more likely to be closer to the center of the aisle.

A more similar message than one might expect could work to capture both of these groups. Biden and the Democrats may need a strong one ahead of 2022.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events