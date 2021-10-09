Clear

Is my immunity waning? Doctors advise Pfizer vaccine recipients not to worry

Is my immunity waning? Doctors advise Pfizer vaccine recipients not to worry

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

There's little doubt now -- study after study, in real life and in lab dishes, in the US and elsewhere -- that people's immunity starts to wane just months after they finish the two-dose series of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

While getting two doses of vaccine creates a strong immune response that reduces the risk of severe disease by more than 90%, the protection against milder and asymptomatic infections drops off gradually.

That's why Pfizer has asked for and received US Food and Drug Administration authorization to add boosters for many people who are six months out from vaccination.

But should others be seeking boosters, too? How much should people be worrying?

"I think that we expect that immunity will slowly wane, over time, but it's not a reason for people to panic," said Dr. Ann Falsey, a specialist in viral respiratory diseases at the University of Rochester School of Medicine.

"It's not like suddenly one day you're completely susceptible, like you were before you were vaccinated," added Falsey, who is helping lead clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines.

"The vaccines are all standing up pretty well -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- for severe disease," Falsey told CNN. "Now, that's not to say that we might not eventually get to a point where we really need people to get boosters to prevent more severe illness. But, really, the majority of the breakthrough infections are colds, maybe flu-like illness -- not the scary illnesses that we were facing before. So my main message is, don't panic. You're going to be okay."

That hasn't stopped Americans from flocking to get boosters. This past week more people were getting booster shots that were getting their first round of a coronavirus vaccine. By Friday, more than seven million Americans had received either booster shots of the third round of vaccines authorized for people with immunocompromising conditions who likely did not get adequate responses to the first two shots.

This week, two more studies added to the growing evidence that immunity from Pfizer's vaccine drops off.

One study from Israel covered 4,800 health care workers and showed antibody levels wane rapidly after two doses of vaccine, "especially among men, among persons 65 years of age or older, and among persons with immunosuppression."

A second study from Qatar showed protection from the Pfizer vaccine peaked in the first month after vaccination and then begins to wane.

"These findings suggest that a large proportion of the vaccinated population could lose its protection against infection in the coming months, perhaps increasing the potential for new epidemic waves," the team wrote in a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

How can protection wane against mild or asymptomatic infection while staying strong against severe disease?

It's because the human immune system is complex.

Antibodies form the first line of defense, stopping a virus from getting into some cells in the body. This is the protection that starts to wear off after time.

But there's a second line of defense -- cell-based immunity. Cells called B cells and T cells can take longer to generate than antibodies, but they provide a longer-lived, broader defense against infection and are responsible for decreases in severe infections.

So while people may be susceptible to mild illness after they've been vaccinated, they're much less likely to get really sick, end up in the hospital or die.

"But there's a lot of reasons people don't want to get sick. They don't want to pass it to loved ones. People don't want to pass it to young children that can't get vaccinated yet," Falsey said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been saying for months that's why even fully vaccinated people need to continue taking precautions against infection -- wearing masks when around a lot of other people who may or may not be vaccinated, especially indoors, and making sure rooms are well ventilated.

The FDA is considering applications later this month from both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to authorize booster doses of their vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said he thinks a third dose of vaccine will become part of the standard regimen for Covid-19.

"They just don't need to storm the pharmacies and panic."

The people getting boosters now should have been among the first to have been vaccinated -- in January, February and March. They include people 65 and older, adults with conditions putting them at risk of severe disease and people in occupations or living conditions that put them at higher than average risk of infection.

Everyone else should cool it for now.

"They just don't need to storm the pharmacies and panic," Falsey said.

People should not go ahead and get booster doses if it hasn't been six months since their last dose of Pfizer vaccine, because they will not get the best immune response, Fauci said in a White House briefing last month.

"There will be temptations, for example, for people who recently got vaccinated to not wait for the six month period of time," Fauci said. But waiting for several months after the initial immunization to boost helps produce a stronger response. Immune system cells that help restore waning immunity respond more robustly if they are allowed to go into a resting state after the first round of vaccination.

That said, most people should eventually plan on getting boosters, Falsey said.

"Probably it's going to be true of any of the vaccines, not just Pfizer -- we'll benefit from boosting immunity. That's not the same thing as saying it's critically necessary," she said.

While people who have recovered from an infection have some protection, they're even more protected if they get vaccinated, too.

"I think that, depending on your own natural immunity because you feel like you're a strong person is like playing Russian roulette," Falsey said.

Even young, seemingly healthy people have become seriously ill from Covid-19 and have died from it.

"I would never depend only on my natural immunity to weather this virus. It's a very, very bad actor," Falsey said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events