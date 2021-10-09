Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

No physical signs of Brian Laundrie have yet been found in a Florida nature reserve, police say

No physical signs of Brian Laundrie have yet been found in a Florida nature reserve, police say

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

As the search for Brian Laundrie continues in a Florida nature reserve, police said Friday that they have yet to find any physical evidence of Laundrie within the sprawling wilderness area.

Laundrie, whose fiancé Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming nearly three weeks ago, has been the focus of an intensive search in the Carlton Reserve near his family home in North Port, after his parents told police he planned to hike there.

North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor told CNN's Randi Kaye that although nothing linked to Laundrie has been found inside the reserve, their efforts will continue there until they have better information.

North Port police did confirm this week that an abandoned vehicle notice was placed on a Ford Mustang belonging to the Laundrie family on September 14 outside a park that serves as an entrance to the reserve.

The parents, Chris and Roberta, went to the park that day looking for their son and saw the citation, according to Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino, a day after they say Laundrie told them he was headed for the reserve. His parents brought the vehicle home on September 15.

The search has been prompted entirely by information from Laundrie's parents, Taylor told CNN, and while the police department has received numerous tips from the public, police say none have panned out so far.

Laundrie has not been charged in Petito's death, but he is the subject of a federal arrest warrant for unauthorized use of another person's debit card in the days after she last spoke with her family.

Police say Laundrie was under surveillance before he disappeared

Petito, whose body was discovered September 19, was reported missing eight days earlier by her family who had not heard from her since late August.

When police, as part of the investigation into Petito's disappearance, went to the Laundrie family home on the night of September 11, he was not seen and there was no opportunity to speak with him, Taylor told CNN.

While Laundrie was not wanted for arrest at the time, he was being surveilled by police -- as best authorities could do so legally -- before he disappeared, Taylor told CNN, and authorities say they never spoke with Laundrie before he went missing.

On September 17, when police spoke with Laundrie's parents after they reported him missing, they refused to address Petito's disappearance or answer any questions about her, which police described as "odd," Taylor said. Laundrie's parents, who had their lawyer on speakerphone, would only speak about their missing son.

Laundrie and Petito had ventured on a summer road trip to western national parks, yet Petito was last seen in late August in a Wyoming restaurant and Laundrie returned home to Florida alone on September 1.

Nearly a week after Laundrie came back, he and his parents went camping for a brief stay at a site around 75 miles from their home, attorney Bertolino told CNN.

In late September, Laundrie's parents released a statement through their attorney, saying, "Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

Father participated in search this week

Chris Laundrie was seen Thursday morning entering the Carlton Reserve, after being asked by law enforcement to accompany them on their search, according to Bertolino.

"Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve," the attorney said. Though the family provided what information they knew earlier, "it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better," he said.

"The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began," Bertolino said.

"There were no discoveries but the effort was helpful to all," he said.

Police on Thursday denied that a campsite had been found in the reserve during earlier search efforts. That confirmation came after a source close to the Laundrie family told CNN they were informed by investigators that police had made a discovery. The source on Thursday insisted that the Laundrie family had been told a campsite had been found.

"Is it possible that they thought that there might be a campsite out there or something they may have seen from the air, but when they got on the ground that's not what it turned out to be. Sure, I think that's a possibility," Taylor, the North Port Police spokesperson, said. "Bottom line is that investigators are telling me that no campsite was found out there."

As the search continues, Laundrie's parents believe he is still in the reserve, Bertolino said, and as a result, any public call they made for him to surrender to authorities would not reach him.

"In short, the parents believe Brian was and still is in the preserve so there was no reason to issue a plea on media that he does not have access to," the attorney said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 732001

Reported Deaths: 8388
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1478511891
Ramsey61278963
Dakota54901512
Anoka51437502
Washington32393322
Stearns26986251
St. Louis22271345
Scott20801157
Wright20106168
Olmsted17195117
Sherburne14691111
Carver1294753
Clay974898
Rice9627128
Blue Earth925355
Crow Wing8836104
Kandiyohi790794
Chisago780261
Otter Tail7412102
Benton7115102
Mower610339
Beltrami595976
Douglas589786
Winona588952
Goodhue583282
Itasca572973
McLeod554666
Steele552024
Isanti534672
Morrison514963
Becker498862
Polk481875
Nobles468651
Freeborn465342
Lyon426055
Carlton421463
Nicollet406049
Pine404430
Cass388941
Mille Lacs385564
Brown382745
Le Sueur366930
Todd361336
Meeker336851
Waseca314828
Martin299033
Hubbard269043
Wabasha26895
Dodge25988
Roseau251224
Redwood223543
Houston221817
Fillmore218012
Renville216948
Wadena215728
Pennington206824
Faribault204526
Sibley193112
Cottonwood187324
Kanabec178429
Chippewa178339
Aitkin168641
Watonwan164411
Rock151119
Pope14418
Yellow Medicine141220
Jackson141013
Koochiching135319
Pipestone129127
Swift128819
Clearwater126618
Murray125710
Marshall122119
Stevens115411
Lake102621
Wilkin95714
Lac qui Parle92724
Mahnomen80710
Norman7859
Big Stone7504
Grant7369
Lincoln7154
Kittson57822
Red Lake5598
Unassigned542113
Traverse4795
Lake of the Woods4374
Cook2280

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events