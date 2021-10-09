Clear

A slavery petition was the latest racist incident at this school. Parents and lawmakers are fed up

A slavery petition was the latest racist incident at this school. Parents and lawmakers are fed up

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro and Linh Tran, CNN

Nearly two weeks after a racist petition to bring back slavery circulated at her daughter's school, Julie Stutterheim is still angry.

She says it was yet another example of a racist incident at Park Hill South High School in the suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri.

"She was very upset about it. My daughter's Ethiopian," Stutterheim told CNN this week.

Her daughter has encountered racism firsthand, Stutterheim says and "the more she talked about this, the more upset she got."

Stutterheim did what any concerned parent would do and reached out to the school to find out what happened.

What she found was that an increasingly familiar scenario was unfolding at her child's school. Across the US, there are two diametrically opposed conversations about race going on at the same time. In one, some White parents are telling school leaders that lessons about race make White students feel bad. And in the other, there's the racism that is actually happening in schools.

District leaders condemned the petition and Jeanette Cowherd, Park Hill's superintendent, released a video message days after Stutterheim started asking questions.

"Going forward, we have two options. We can react, or we can respond. We are choosing to respond, to create a long-term solution that best meets the needs of our students, our staff our families and our community."

Part of that response is the district's search for an expert adviser on race and inclusion. Yet many White parents across the US have pushed back against these efforts and conflated it with the debate over what critical race theory is and isn't.

Park Hill is no different.

At a recent school board meeting, Sally Roller echoed an opinion that many White parents share.

"I would like to address critical race theory, sometimes called culturally responsive teaching. History is what it is, whether we like it or not, and should not be rewritten," she said. "I fear this would cause more division and racism by causing others to be seen by skin color rather than the other individual personal qualities of the person."

Critical race theory is not taught in the K-12 curriculum.

A national debate

Nicole Price is the CEO of Lively Paradox professional training and coaching. She has been hired in schools throughout Missouri and Kansas. She says she generally gets a phone call after something racist happens. White school leaders are often in a state of shock.

" 'Am I surprised?' That's the question I get the most," she tells CNN.

She said she's disappointed but never surprised.

"I spend my life trying to make sure that education is at the forefront because that's how we know that we can help to fix some of this."

These days, Price's job is more challenging than ever. After one Missouri school district hired her to lead a session, the school board got threats, she says.

She had a driver and asked for extra security. Price was going to the school to give a keynote presentation on "Radical Empathy."

As Republican lawmakers across the US have fueled the debate over critical race theory and inclusive curriculum, Democratic lawmakers like State Sen. Cindy Holscher are pushing back in Kansas.

"I think the (racist) incidents have gone up, and I say that because of what I hear from my kids. That the environment is a little bit more tense in our schools. There's more hatred out there over the past couple of years."

This school district in Kansas City isn't the only one grappling with how to talk about race and racism.

In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law this summer that strictly dictated what teachers can tell students about race and America.

"We've banned critical race theory and any curriculum or training that teaches that the United States or Iowa is fundamentally racist or sexist," Reynolds said.

Tennessee also has a new law banning history lessons that might make students feel "discomfort" because of their race. Yet, in August sheriff's deputies in suburban Nashville were called in after a White football player threatened a black player on social media while wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

An increase in incidents

Holscher, who lives in Overland Park, says fears of critical race theory is getting in the way of schools dealing with other incidents after a photo surfaced of racist homecoming proposal at a nearby high school in Olathe, Kansas.

The school condemned the image, but three weeks before that a father condemned efforts to expand race education in Olathe schools.

"I'm here to state my opposition to DEI, critical race theory or the derivatives thereof being instructed, indoctrinated or even hinted at in the school district," said John Highfill at a Olathe Public School board meeting last month.

"Every piece of this propaganda that will reveal itself in the false doctrines of White fragility, White rage, White privilege and the like is just that. False."

Holscher has been getting emails over the past couple of months from White parents complaining that they are worried about their kids being taught to hate their White skin.

But Holscher says "we don't have CRT in our schools. Second, that's not at all, what's happening as far as any type of teaching about teaching children to, to not like their White skin, that's just not happening."

Parents like Julie Stutterheim feel that her peers need to wake up to the reality of what's really going on in schools.

"I watched my White daughter, my older daughter, grow up and not experience the things that my younger daughter has to experience. So that's been really tough to see."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 732001

Reported Deaths: 8388
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1478511891
Ramsey61278963
Dakota54901512
Anoka51437502
Washington32393322
Stearns26986251
St. Louis22271345
Scott20801157
Wright20106168
Olmsted17195117
Sherburne14691111
Carver1294753
Clay974898
Rice9627128
Blue Earth925355
Crow Wing8836104
Kandiyohi790794
Chisago780261
Otter Tail7412102
Benton7115102
Mower610339
Beltrami595976
Douglas589786
Winona588952
Goodhue583282
Itasca572973
McLeod554666
Steele552024
Isanti534672
Morrison514963
Becker498862
Polk481875
Nobles468651
Freeborn465342
Lyon426055
Carlton421463
Nicollet406049
Pine404430
Cass388941
Mille Lacs385564
Brown382745
Le Sueur366930
Todd361336
Meeker336851
Waseca314828
Martin299033
Hubbard269043
Wabasha26895
Dodge25988
Roseau251224
Redwood223543
Houston221817
Fillmore218012
Renville216948
Wadena215728
Pennington206824
Faribault204526
Sibley193112
Cottonwood187324
Kanabec178429
Chippewa178339
Aitkin168641
Watonwan164411
Rock151119
Pope14418
Yellow Medicine141220
Jackson141013
Koochiching135319
Pipestone129127
Swift128819
Clearwater126618
Murray125710
Marshall122119
Stevens115411
Lake102621
Wilkin95714
Lac qui Parle92724
Mahnomen80710
Norman7859
Big Stone7504
Grant7369
Lincoln7154
Kittson57822
Red Lake5598
Unassigned542113
Traverse4795
Lake of the Woods4374
Cook2280

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Prague at Mayo

Image

10-08-21 Dover-Eyota at St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/8/21)

Image

Tracking down the traffic-troubling turkey in Southwest Rochester

Image

Tracking the Med City's traffic-troubling turkey

Image

Exploring Mystery Cave

Image

Charles City train depot on the move to a new home

Image

KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Deer track and signs

Community Events