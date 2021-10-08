Clear

Covid-19 has taken the parents or grandparents of 140,000 US children, and minorities were hit harder

Covid-19 has taken the parents or grandparents of 140,000 US children, and minorities were hit harder

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 9:50 PM
By Maggie Fox, CNN

More than 140,000 US children have lost a parent or grandparent who takes care of them to Covid-19, CDC researchers reported Thursday, which is as many as one in 500 US kids.

Children from racial and ethnic minorities were far more likely to lose such a caregiver, the CDC-led team found.

"The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response -- both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era," the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which helped pay for the study, said in a statement.

National Center for Health Statistics data through June showed children of racial and ethnic minorities accounted for 65% of those who lost a primary caregiver, while White children accounted for 35%, even though minorities account for just 39% of the US population.

"During 15 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, 120,630 children in the US experienced death of a primary caregiver, including parents and grandparents providing basic needs, because of Covid-19-associated death. Additionally, 22,007 children experienced death of secondary caregivers, for a total of 142,637 children losing primary or secondary caregivers," the researchers wrote in the journal Pediatrics.

Secondary caregivers included mostly grandparents who provided love, security, or basic care, researchers said.

Worst hit were kids in Southern border states, where Hispanic children accounted for anywhere between 50% and 67% of affected children.

In southeastern states, up to 57% of affected children were Black, and in states with tribal territories, American Indian/Alaska Native children accounted for up to 55% of kids who lost a parent or other primary caregiver to Covid-19.

"Beyond parents, grandparents are increasingly indispensable, often providing basic needs. In the US from 2011 to 2019, 10% of children lived with a grandparent and in 2019, 4.5 million children lived with a grandparent providing their housing. Black, Hispanic, and Asian children are twice as likely as White children to live with a grandparent," the CDC's Susan Hillis and colleagues wrote.

"Loss of parents is associated with mental health problems, shorter schooling, lower self-esteem, sexual risk behaviors, and risks of suicide, violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation," they added.

"Yet, there is hope. Safe and effective vaccines can stop Covid-19-associated orphanhood and death of caregivers from negatively impacting children and families."

Even losing one parent or grandparent can be devastating for children, especially those in marginal situations where they stand to lose their homes, be abused or simply fall into poverty.

"Children facing orphanhood as a result of Covid is a hidden, global pandemic that has sadly not spared the United States," Hillis said in a statement.

"All of us -- especially our children -- will feel the serious immediate and long-term impact of this problem for generations to come. Addressing the loss that these children have experienced -- and continue to experience -- must be one of our top priorities, and it must be woven into all aspects of our emergency response, both now and in the post-pandemic future," Hillis added.

The researchers said government need to pay close attention to the affected children.

"We must ensure children who have lost a parent or caregiver have access to the support services they need, and that this additional impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is comprehensively addressed in both our rapid response and our overall public health response," said Charles Nelson, who studies the effects of adversity on development at Boston Children's Hospital.

In July, Hillis and colleagues published a study in the Lancet medical journal which showed 1.1 million children globally had lost a parent to Covid-19 by April, and 1.5 million had lost either a parent or a grandparent or other relative who helped care for them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 732001

Reported Deaths: 8388
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1478511891
Ramsey61278963
Dakota54901512
Anoka51437502
Washington32393322
Stearns26986251
St. Louis22271345
Scott20801157
Wright20106168
Olmsted17195117
Sherburne14691111
Carver1294753
Clay974898
Rice9627128
Blue Earth925355
Crow Wing8836104
Kandiyohi790794
Chisago780261
Otter Tail7412102
Benton7115102
Mower610339
Beltrami595976
Douglas589786
Winona588952
Goodhue583282
Itasca572973
McLeod554666
Steele552024
Isanti534672
Morrison514963
Becker498862
Polk481875
Nobles468651
Freeborn465342
Lyon426055
Carlton421463
Nicollet406049
Pine404430
Cass388941
Mille Lacs385564
Brown382745
Le Sueur366930
Todd361336
Meeker336851
Waseca314828
Martin299033
Hubbard269043
Wabasha26895
Dodge25988
Roseau251224
Redwood223543
Houston221817
Fillmore218012
Renville216948
Wadena215728
Pennington206824
Faribault204526
Sibley193112
Cottonwood187324
Kanabec178429
Chippewa178339
Aitkin168641
Watonwan164411
Rock151119
Pope14418
Yellow Medicine141220
Jackson141013
Koochiching135319
Pipestone129127
Swift128819
Clearwater126618
Murray125710
Marshall122119
Stevens115411
Lake102621
Wilkin95714
Lac qui Parle92724
Mahnomen80710
Norman7859
Big Stone7504
Grant7369
Lincoln7154
Kittson57822
Red Lake5598
Unassigned542113
Traverse4795
Lake of the Woods4374
Cook2280

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
