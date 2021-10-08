Clear

Maria Ressa's Nobel is for all of us

Maria Ressa's Nobel is for all of us

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Like so many of Maria Ressa's former CNN colleagues, I have followed her career with admiration and with more than a little concern for her safety. The indomitable journalist has just been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov.

When Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was asked, shortly before being sworn in, what he would do about the high murder rate of journalists, and declared, "Just because you're a journalist you're not exempted from assassination, if you're a son of a b*tch," I shuddered for one of the most courageous journalists I've ever known. But she kept on.

Ressa, a Filipino American who spent nearly two decades at CNN, founded the online news organization Rappler in the Philippines in 2012. Since then, Duterte's government has done almost everything in its power to silence her and put Rappler out of business.

But the most important thing everyone should know about her work is that it's about much more than the Philippines.

As she has taken on the brutality of Duterte's rule, and faced down a relentless legal campaign, which has included her repeated arrest (the government had filed 10 arrest warrants against her, she said with seven legal cases still pending), Ressa has become a fighter for the right of fact-based journalists everywhere to do their job, which means she is struggling for everyone's right to know the truth.

She is now an icon in the drive to defend democracy against autocrats who manipulate public opinion, misuse the legal system against perceived enemies, unleash hordes of social media followers against their critics, who distort the truth and flood society with fake news, accusing those telling the truth of lying. It's Big Lies and small lies -- the kind familiar to many Americans by now -- designed at creating a morass of confusion to serve the demagogue's purpose.

In other words, Ressa is fighting everyone's fight.

I've been following her career and writing about her plight for years, through her arrests, the threats against her and her rising profile on the global stage. I never saw her seek the limelight, but she has deservedly achieved fame. That's not only because she's good at her job, but because her struggle resonates within the great conflict of our time, the world's drift toward autocracy, and the efforts of millions of people across the planet to save democracy.

A free press is a bigger part of that struggle than it has ever been.

According to Reporters Without Borders, journalism is "totally blocked or seriously impeded in 73 percent" of the 180 countries it ranks. This is a global battle, and Ressa, Muratov, and many other journalistic heroes, are literally risking their lives to win it.

For those of us who saw Ressa's dogged earlier years as an international reporter for CNN, this is hardly surprising. She was CNN's Manila bureau chief, later Jakarta bureau chief. She covered Asia with an intensity, integrity and courage that foreshadowed her stature today. It is not an overstatement to say there was no dictator, no terrorist, no coup plotter she was afraid to upset. She got the story, even if it made powerful, dangerous men angry.

Perhaps her diminutive size (she is 5' 2") caused them to underestimate her -- a phenomenon I've experienced. Perhaps that's why Duterte thought he could easily brush her off.

When he first came to power, he thought Rappler could be helpful. A pioneer in social media manipulation, Duterte spoke to Rappler to reach the Facebook crowds. But then Rappler started reporting on Duterte's vicious "war on drugs," a campaign that human rights groups confirm has killed thousands of people without any semblance of due process. (For a horrifying look at how Duterte weaponized the social media mobs to hound her, click on this investigation.)

The efforts of Muratov, editor in chief of Novaya Gazeta, are no less heroic. Muratov founded the paper with a group of journalists back in 1993, and they have managed to continue their vital investigative work even as Vladimir Putin's regime crushes other truth-tellers. Muratov told the TASS news agency that the award belongs to "those who died defending the people's right to freedom of speech."

Some may question whether the battle for free speech and for a free press belongs in the same category as the quest for peace, the formal objective of the Nobel Peace Prize. The answer is an unequivocal yes.

Misinformation kills. Disinformation has started wars. Without journalism, without a clear distinction between fact and fabrication, we cannot hold people to account, we cannot obtain the knowledge to protect against those who would sacrifice their countries and their people to gain, increase or keep power. When truth is inaccessible, freedom begins to fade and peace becomes elusive.

I'm glad and grateful that my friend Maria Ressa has made it this far.

Bravo, Maria and Dmitry! Bravo, and thank you.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 732001

Reported Deaths: 8388
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1478511891
Ramsey61278963
Dakota54901512
Anoka51437502
Washington32393322
Stearns26986251
St. Louis22271345
Scott20801157
Wright20106168
Olmsted17195117
Sherburne14691111
Carver1294753
Clay974898
Rice9627128
Blue Earth925355
Crow Wing8836104
Kandiyohi790794
Chisago780261
Otter Tail7412102
Benton7115102
Mower610339
Beltrami595976
Douglas589786
Winona588952
Goodhue583282
Itasca572973
McLeod554666
Steele552024
Isanti534672
Morrison514963
Becker498862
Polk481875
Nobles468651
Freeborn465342
Lyon426055
Carlton421463
Nicollet406049
Pine404430
Cass388941
Mille Lacs385564
Brown382745
Le Sueur366930
Todd361336
Meeker336851
Waseca314828
Martin299033
Hubbard269043
Wabasha26895
Dodge25988
Roseau251224
Redwood223543
Houston221817
Fillmore218012
Renville216948
Wadena215728
Pennington206824
Faribault204526
Sibley193112
Cottonwood187324
Kanabec178429
Chippewa178339
Aitkin168641
Watonwan164411
Rock151119
Pope14418
Yellow Medicine141220
Jackson141013
Koochiching135319
Pipestone129127
Swift128819
Clearwater126618
Murray125710
Marshall122119
Stevens115411
Lake102621
Wilkin95714
Lac qui Parle92724
Mahnomen80710
Norman7859
Big Stone7504
Grant7369
Lincoln7154
Kittson57822
Red Lake5598
Unassigned542113
Traverse4795
Lake of the Woods4374
Cook2280

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Mild temperatures expected for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/8

Image

Health experts on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

Salvation Army winter coat donation drive

Image

Bluestem Center for Autism hosting grand opening event Sunday

Image

National domestic violence awareness month

Image

Medical experts managing the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Image

Winter coat drive at Salvation Army

Image

Bluestem Center for Autism holds grand opening event

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (10/7/21)

Image

String of new businesses open downtown

Community Events