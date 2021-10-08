Nicki Minaj really is going to host 'Real Housewives of Potomac' reunion

Months after teasing her involvement in the "Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion, Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she will indeed be taking over hosting duties from Andy Cohen.

On Thursday, the hip hop star shared behind-the-scenes photos of the two of them on the set of the highly anticipated event.

"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy 😌🙏😍✨ #Moment4Life," the 38-year-old star wrote on Instagram alongside the carousel of pictures.

Back in July, Minaj shared a trailer for the show, in which the cast talked about their lives with remixed lyrics of her hit track, "Moment 4 Life."

"I'll be hosting the reunion. 🥳 lmk what y'all want me to ask chile🥴," the caption read.

However, Minaj has provoked plenty of controversy since then, making headlines for her anti-vax comments.

Last month, the "Super Bass" hitmaker suggested in a tweet to her 22.9 million followers that Covid-19 vaccines cause impotence, despite the fact there is no link between the vaccines and infertility.

After revealing that she was not attending the Met Gala in New York City because of the Covid-19 vaccine requirement, she shared an unverified story about a friend of her cousin in Trinidad becoming impotent after getting a Covid-19 shot.

"His testicles became swollen," Minaj claimed in a tweet that quickly went viral.

Just over 54% of the total US population is vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN at the time that "she (Minaj) should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis."

Some fans of the reality show took to social media on Friday to complain about giving Minaj a platform following her comments.

"Wait @BravoTv really let Nicki Minaj host the #RHOP reunion and she's not vaccinated? I'm seeing videos of her walking around without a mask on and not socially distancing. Seems very irresponsible on their behalf," one commentator wrote on Twitter.

Another said: "It makes absolutely no sense to have her host the reunion."

However, other viewers welcomed the idea of seeing Minaj in the hosting chair.

One simply reposted the picture of Minaj and Cohen with the caption: "Obsessed 😍 #RHOP @Andy @NICKIMINAJ."

Another added: "This gonna be so freaking epic&awesome @NICKIMINAJ @Andy @BravoTV."

CNN has contacted Bravo and Andy Cohen's representatives for comment.

