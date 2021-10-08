Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Here's why the rest of the jobs recovery will be bumpy

Here's why the rest of the jobs recovery will be bumpy

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Friday's jobs report will shed some light on whether August's disappointing numbers were just a blip — or the start of an unwelcome trend. Either way, the recovery could be bumpy until America gets all the way through the Covid crisis.

"The pandemic has always been in the driver's seat of this recovery," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, during a call with reporters Wednesday. "The name of the jobs recovery game is still 'uneven'."

Last year, the labor market was quite fragile, and during the colder months, the battered leisure and hospitality industry lost jobs — something that could happen again this year. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of women left the labor force in September 2020 as children returned to virtual classrooms and parents had to step in as teaching assistants.

Whether either of these phenomena return remains to be seen.

Economists polled by Refinitiv predict half a million jobs were added to the economy last month, revised up from previous estimates of 473,000 additional jobs. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 5.1%, just a hair below the August rate of 5.2%.

That would be more than double the disappointing 235,000 jobs that were added in the August report, which underperformed expectations by about half a million.

The ADP Employment Report, a different count of private-sector jobs, showed 568,000 positions added in September, more than economists had expected. The ADP numbers and the government's official tally aren't correlated, but last month both reports sharply underperformed forecasts.

Even if September is better than expected for jobs, the recovery continues down its rocky road.

Widespread worker shortages have been a big asterisk on the recovery, as concerns such as child care, virus exposure and some workers waiting for better job opportunities, kept people at home.

"While jobs improved from August ... initial claims for unemployment insurance have pushed higher in recent weeks," Richardson said. "Leisure and hospitality was the fastest growing industry again. ... However, businesses are still struggling to find workers."

Last week, 326,000 Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits, adjusted for seasonal swings. It was fewer than economists had predicted, as well as a decrease from the week before. That said, the weekly benefit claims are still above their September 4 pandemic-era low.

Without the seasonal adjustments, 258,909 claims were filed last week.

The government's enhanced unemployment benefits expired at the start of September. Economists are undecided as to how much the generous pandemic benefits contributed to the worker shortage. Friday's report might offer some evidence one way or the other.

"The report will most likely reflect a mix of constraints in hiring related to Hurricane Ida and the reopening of schools and day care centers, as well as seasonal adjustments inside the education sector that may dampen the top-line estimate," RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas said in a note.

The Federal Reserve will be watching Friday's data closely. The central bank has provided guidance that it will soon roll back its huge pandemic stimulus program. Some of the central bank's policymakers still want to see more progress in the labor market, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month that he didn't need to see a "knock-out" report.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the September jobs report at 8:30 am ET on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 732001

Reported Deaths: 8388
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1478511891
Ramsey61278963
Dakota54901512
Anoka51437502
Washington32393322
Stearns26986251
St. Louis22271345
Scott20801157
Wright20106168
Olmsted17195117
Sherburne14691111
Carver1294753
Clay974898
Rice9627128
Blue Earth925355
Crow Wing8836104
Kandiyohi790794
Chisago780261
Otter Tail7412102
Benton7115102
Mower610339
Beltrami595976
Douglas589786
Winona588952
Goodhue583282
Itasca572973
McLeod554666
Steele552024
Isanti534672
Morrison514963
Becker498862
Polk481875
Nobles468651
Freeborn465342
Lyon426055
Carlton421463
Nicollet406049
Pine404430
Cass388941
Mille Lacs385564
Brown382745
Le Sueur366930
Todd361336
Meeker336851
Waseca314828
Martin299033
Hubbard269043
Wabasha26895
Dodge25988
Roseau251224
Redwood223543
Houston221817
Fillmore218012
Renville216948
Wadena215728
Pennington206824
Faribault204526
Sibley193112
Cottonwood187324
Kanabec178429
Chippewa178339
Aitkin168641
Watonwan164411
Rock151119
Pope14418
Yellow Medicine141220
Jackson141013
Koochiching135319
Pipestone129127
Swift128819
Clearwater126618
Murray125710
Marshall122119
Stevens115411
Lake102621
Wilkin95714
Lac qui Parle92724
Mahnomen80710
Norman7859
Big Stone7504
Grant7369
Lincoln7154
Kittson57822
Red Lake5598
Unassigned542113
Traverse4795
Lake of the Woods4374
Cook2280

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain showers to continue into Friday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (10/7/21)

Image

String of new businesses open downtown

Image

City of Rochester collecting feedback on proposed 6th St. SE bridge

Image

Downtown business boom in the Med City

Image

Designing proposed 6th St SE bridge

Image

Ribbon cut on new performing arts pavilion

Image

Barricaded man calls in bomb threat

Image

COVID-19 in wastewater 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/7/21)

Image

Farm Fire 5

Community Events