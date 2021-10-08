Clear

These Southern states have fully vaccinated less than a third of eligible adolescents. That gap could widen with younger children, expert says

These Southern states have fully vaccinated less than a third of eligible adolescents. That gap could widen with younger children, expert says

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 3:30 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

With federal health officials set to consider Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 years and older, most Americans are slated to qualify for a shot soon. But a widening gap between vaccination rates could slow the country's progress in its fight against Covid-19, an expert warned Thursday.

For 12-to-17-year-olds, a key demographic that lags other age groups with just 47% fully vaccinated nationwide, many Southern states are trailing even further behind.

Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee all have less than a third of eligible adolescents fully vaccinated, according to a CNN analysis, as do North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming. And that could pose a greater challenge moving forward, experts warn.

"Once again you have this geographic divide where parents are holding back on vaccinating their adolescents, and I have to believe they will probably hold back on vaccinating the younger kids as well," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, told CNN.

"So we may be looking at very low uptake of this pediatric vaccine in the South and also in the Mountain West, and that's going to be a problem that's going to slow us down."

And as the Delta variant continues to be the most common form of the virus in the US, unvaccinated children are at significant risk because that strain is more transmissible.

The US Food and Drug Administration will meet October 26 to discuss Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization for the vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. If the FDA greenlights it, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have the final sign-off.

So far, about one-third of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say that they will vaccinate their child as soon as a vaccine becomes available for that age group, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor survey published late last month.

But more Covid-19 vaccine mandates for children on the state level could be on the horizon once the shots are approved, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Thursday.

"I think part of the reason you're going to see more states likely move in that direction post-authorization is because we all want our kids to go back to school, to be able to stay in school and to be safe," Murthy told CNN. "We've lost hundreds of children to Covid. ...Thousands have been hospitalized, and we could prevent a lot of this with a safe and effective vaccine."

More than 600 children have died from Covid-19, according to the CDC.

Children are especially vulnerable to Covid-19 and the flu this winter

Another vaccination that experts have been urging for children to take is the flu vaccine.

"Perhaps particularly of concern this season, administration of influenza vaccines with other vaccines is fine, and co-administration of influenza and other Covid-19 vaccines is encouraged," Dr. David Shay, a medical officer with the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said on a CDC Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity call.

Clinicians should administer the vaccines in different parts of the body if possible, Shay advised Thursday.

"The recommendation for this year is that Covid-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to the timing of other vaccines, and that would include simultaneous administration of Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines on the same day," he said, adding that the CDC is currently monitoring the effects of co-administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"It's actually encouraged if it's useful, and you've got someone who's in the office to get a Covid-19 vaccine, if there is an age-appropriate flu vaccine available, to offer it," he explained.

Health experts have been cautioning about the possibility of the double threat flu and coronavirus infections could bring to health care resources that are already strained.

But even flu vaccination faces some challenges.

About 44% of Americans plan to get a flu shot, according to a new survey from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. The survey also found that 37% of adults are very or extremely worried about Covid-19 for themselves or someone in their family, but only 19% said they were worried about flu.

"Of further concern, the survey found that nearly 1 in 4 (23%) who are at higher risk for flu-related complications said they were not planning to get vaccinated this season," the foundation said in a statement.

Vaccine mandates are working, top health official says

The increase in mandates is working in terms of increasing vaccinations, according to officials.

Murthy, the US Surgeon General, told CNN on Thursday that health officials are seeing evidence of an uptick.

"On average, organizations that put vaccine requirements in place are seeing a 20%-plus increase in the percentage of people who are vaccinated," Murthy said.

He added that such vaccine requirements aren't new in the US, and their goal is to keep the public safe.

Currently, 65.8% of people eligible to receive Covid-19 shots are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

An average of 281,303 people are initiating vaccination each day, according to the CDC.

This is a 31.4% increase from last week and a 25% drop from a month earlier.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said 2,000 additional public school employees received their Covid-19 vaccine after the city's mandate went into effect September 27. In the two weeks before the deadline, there were 20,000 vaccinations, he said.

"This strategy is working," said de Blasio, adding that all 1,600 public schools are open.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 729334

Reported Deaths: 8356
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1474941889
Ramsey61158960
Dakota54744512
Anoka51283501
Washington32321322
Stearns26864249
St. Louis22184344
Scott20760156
Wright19985168
Olmsted17093115
Sherburne14674110
Carver1291153
Clay970298
Rice9605127
Blue Earth921554
Crow Wing8782104
Kandiyohi786794
Chisago777061
Otter Tail7368101
Benton7076102
Mower606739
Beltrami591473
Winona587252
Douglas585986
Goodhue581782
Itasca569473
McLeod551666
Steele550222
Isanti531872
Morrison513063
Becker495861
Polk480075
Nobles467351
Freeborn462342
Lyon425254
Carlton419162
Nicollet404349
Pine402429
Cass386741
Mille Lacs382264
Brown380345
Le Sueur365330
Todd358635
Meeker334751
Waseca314326
Martin296433
Wabasha26735
Hubbard267042
Dodge25917
Roseau250124
Redwood221943
Houston221117
Renville216048
Fillmore215712
Wadena214727
Pennington205323
Faribault202526
Sibley191712
Cottonwood186324
Chippewa178239
Kanabec178229
Aitkin168241
Watonwan164011
Rock150319
Pope14268
Yellow Medicine140620
Jackson140413
Koochiching134319
Pipestone128827
Swift127719
Clearwater125718
Murray124910
Marshall120419
Stevens115111
Lake102521
Wilkin95114
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen79510
Norman7749
Big Stone7464
Grant7309
Lincoln7154
Kittson57522
Red Lake5548
Unassigned535113
Traverse4775
Lake of the Woods4364
Cook2250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned120
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain showers to continue into Friday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (10/7/21)

Image

String of new businesses open downtown

Image

City of Rochester collecting feedback on proposed 6th St. SE bridge

Image

Downtown business boom in the Med City

Image

Designing proposed 6th St SE bridge

Image

Ribbon cut on new performing arts pavilion

Image

Barricaded man calls in bomb threat

Image

COVID-19 in wastewater 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/7/21)

Image

Farm Fire 5

Community Events