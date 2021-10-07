Some very good polling news for Donald Trump

Among all-important Iowa voters, former President Donald Trump notched his highest favorability rating ever, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

53% of Iowans now have a favorable view of Trump.

view of Trump. 45% now have an unfavorable view of Trump.

view of Trump. 2% are not sure how they feel.

Among that favorable/unfavorable split, this is Trump's "best showing ever on either metric in the Iowa Poll," the Register writes.

To be clear, this poll isn't specifically asking about support for Trump if he runs for president again in 2024. Iowa adults were simply asked: "I'm going to mention the names of some people in the news. For each name I read, please tell me if your feelings toward the person are very favorable, mostly favorable, mostly unfavorable or very unfavorable."

But it's hard not to read these results as a possible sign of fertile ground as Trump teases another White House bid. Trump's time out of office -- which has included revelations of his efforts to undermine the 2020 election results, clearly has not spoiled his support in the Hawkeye State. And with Republicans likely keeping Iowa as the first voting state in the presidential nomination process, what Iowa voters think remains extremely important to the 2024 field.

Trump returns to Iowa on Saturday for a "Save America" rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines -- a not-so-subtle event title from the man who also once claimed, "I alone can fix it."

The Point : A new poll shows Iowans are bigger fans of Trump than ever. And that could fuel his ongoing flirtation with running for president again in 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.