Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fewer Covid-19 hospitalizations, more vaccinations show US may be turning corner in pandemic but experts warn: 'We're still in two Americas'

Fewer Covid-19 hospitalizations, more vaccinations show US may be turning corner in pandemic but experts warn: 'We're still in two Americas'

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

More than 100,000 hospital beds were filled with Covid-19 patients across the United States, with patients occupying more than 30% of the beds in intensive care units nationwide. An average of 159,000 coronavirus infections was recorded each day and physical brawls broke out over vaccine requirements and mask mandates.

That was America about a month ago -- in early September.

Now, fewer than 70,000 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, accounting for less than 25% of intensive care unit beds nationwide. The current average of new coronavirus infections has dropped to around 106,000 each day and more than half of the US population -- 56% -- is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Just a few months ago in July, under half of the population was fully vaccinated.

"Along with virtually all of my colleagues, we are smiling quietly," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, told CNN on Thursday. "We haven't put up a 'mission accomplished' banner yet, but for sure we think things are improving. New cases and hospitalizations certainly are down, and here and there, we're actually seeing a reduction in deaths."

Yet he added, "it's obvious that this plateauing and diminution -- although you can see it across the country -- it is happening more steeply in some parts of the country, the better vaccinated parts, than in other parts of the country, the less vaccinated parts, including my own state of Tennessee. So, although we are clearly making progress, I think we're still in two Americas."

What might mark the 'bookend' of the pandemic

Signs that the United States' control of Covid-19 could be improving also can be seen in some data around Covid-19 vaccinations.

Many Americans still oppose vaccine requirements and mask mandates, but in the past month, President Joe Biden has imposed stringent new vaccine rules that affect as many as 100 million Americans. Vaccine mandates seem to have had an impact -- currently, 65.7% of people eligible to receive Covid-19 shots are fully vaccinated.

But despite efforts by the federal government and public health officials, there's been a big drop in the average number of people starting the vaccination process. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a more than 40% drop in the number of people getting their first Covid-19 shots over the past two months. The current seven-day average pace of vaccinations is 276,539 people initiating vaccination each day -- a 24.5% decline from this metric a month ago, and a 42.5% decline in this number since August 7.

"Today, I'm calling on more employers to act. My message is require your employees to get vaccinated," Biden said in remarks in Illinois on Thursday.

"With vaccinations, we're going to beat this pandemic finally," he said. "Without them, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy and anxiety in our schools, and empty restaurants and much less commerce."

Additionally, vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that they have officially submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize their Covid-19 vaccine at a smaller dosage for children ages 5 to 11.

"Once again, I think we'll probably see two Americas: parents in some states more frequently taking their children to the pediatrician to get vaccine than others," Schaffner said. "But in general, I think the approval of the Food and Drug Administration for the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds will play a role in accelerating the downward slope of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

He added that "mandates will continue to move vaccinations upwards."

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the FDA and a current board member at Pfizer, said Wednesday he thinks a Covid-19 vaccine for children and Merck's antiviral pill will bookend the pandemic phase of Covid-19.

"For businesses right now, I think they want to see the all-clear, and I don't think we're going to see the all-clear until this Delta wave courses its way through the country -- that's probably around Thanksgiving. So, if I was trying to put an endpoint on when this Delta wave kind of has moved through the country, it's probably Thanksgiving," Gottlieb said in a CNBC "Squawk on the Street" interview from the 13D Monitor's Active-Passive Investor Summit.

"Then on the back end of that, we're going to have, hopefully, a vaccine available for children, and at some point before the end of the year, we probably will have the orally available drug from Merck if things go well and that undergoes a favorable review," Gottlieb said.

"I think those two things are going to be sort of the bookend on the sort of pandemic phase of this virus," he said. "And we're going to be entering the more endemic phase, when this becomes an omnipresent risk but doesn't represent the extreme risk that it represents right now."

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Thursday that he "certainly" hopes Gottlieb is right in that the nation is approaching the end of the pandemic phase.

"But we have some hard realities, especially in this part of the country," Hotez said.

"Only 33% of the 12- to 17-year-olds were given the Covid-19 vaccine here in the South, in most of the southern states, compared to 80% in the northeast. So once again, you have this geographic divide where parents are holding back on vaccinating their adolescents," Hotez said. "I have to believe they'll probably hold back on vaccinating the younger kids as well."

'We absolutely do not want to let down our guard yet'

Overall, most experts agree that it remains unclear when the pandemic will end, but it likely will occur when transmission of the coronavirus shifts from pandemic levels to being endemic -- when the virus takes permanent hold but circulates at lower levels.

"This virus is not going to just disappear," Schaffner said.

Some physicians, including Schaffner, remain hopeful that the country may be approaching that transition from pandemic to endemic -- but say it's not quite there yet.

"I think we'll know it when we see it," Schaffner said. "Once there is a very low rate, less than 5% of tests that are positive on a daily basis, and once the rate of new cases is very low and sustained over a period of time, I think we will, at that point, know it."

Schaffner said that's when he and his colleague will smile "broadly" instead of smiling quietly.

On the national level, the weekly Covid-19 test positivity rate in the United States fell from nearly 10% in early September to around 6% in early October. But as of Sunday, test positivity remains as high as nearly 20% in some states, including Idaho, Montana and South Dakota.

"I think it's an interesting idea, but I would want to fill up the picture with what does that really mean -- 5% forever? Five percent that we hope to keep driving down with a serious push, no matter whether we call it pandemic or endemic? If we go to the 5% level, does it have to be in each county, or is it a generality for the whole country?" Art Caplan, professor of bioethics at NYU Langone Health in New York said in response to Schaffner's comments. Caplan added that test positivity rates globally should be considered as well.

"I'm always nervous to treat Covid as a US phenomenon," Caplan told CNN Thursday. "It is an international phenomenon. Travel is increasing. The possibility of new strains reoccurring is great."

For now, "it's too early" to claim that the United States is reaching that transition point from pandemic to endemic, Caplan said.

"I'll make this forecast -- not this year, not this winter, not until next year will we be talking about this in any serious way," he added.

"We're about to go back indoors. We know this disease took off in the winter when people were mingling and gathering more inside in closer quarters in many parts of the US. So I'm not ready to say we're shifting in our level of disease or incidence of disease or severity of disease. In fact, I worry that message may undercut efforts to push vaccination right now," Caplan said. "We absolutely do not want to let down our guard yet."

So, a downturn in Covid-19 hospitalizations in the past month is "good news," but the United States could see a spike in cases again this winter, particularly around the holidays, Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN on Thursday.

"I think we're making some important progress in terms of increasing vaccinations, but the fact of the matter is there are still dangerous gaps in immunity throughout the country and as long as that's the case, there are still pathways for the virus to spread," Nuzzo said.

"I'd like to think that the worst is behind us, just given how much we've already endured in terms of high numbers of cases but also increasing progress in increasing vaccination. So, I don't think that a rise in cases in the winter will be as bad as last year's winter surge, but there's nothing built into the decline that means that the momentum will be sustained," she said.

"What we will see is really up to us."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 729334

Reported Deaths: 8356
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1474941889
Ramsey61158960
Dakota54744512
Anoka51283501
Washington32321322
Stearns26864249
St. Louis22184344
Scott20760156
Wright19985168
Olmsted17093115
Sherburne14674110
Carver1291153
Clay970298
Rice9605127
Blue Earth921554
Crow Wing8782104
Kandiyohi786794
Chisago777061
Otter Tail7368101
Benton7076102
Mower606739
Beltrami591473
Winona587252
Douglas585986
Goodhue581782
Itasca569473
McLeod551666
Steele550222
Isanti531872
Morrison513063
Becker495861
Polk480075
Nobles467351
Freeborn462342
Lyon425254
Carlton419162
Nicollet404349
Pine402429
Cass386741
Mille Lacs382264
Brown380345
Le Sueur365330
Todd358635
Meeker334751
Waseca314326
Martin296433
Wabasha26735
Hubbard267042
Dodge25917
Roseau250124
Redwood221943
Houston221117
Renville216048
Fillmore215712
Wadena214727
Pennington205323
Faribault202526
Sibley191712
Cottonwood186324
Chippewa178239
Kanabec178229
Aitkin168241
Watonwan164011
Rock150319
Pope14268
Yellow Medicine140620
Jackson140413
Koochiching134319
Pipestone128827
Swift127719
Clearwater125718
Murray124910
Marshall120419
Stevens115111
Lake102521
Wilkin95114
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen79510
Norman7749
Big Stone7464
Grant7309
Lincoln7154
Kittson57522
Red Lake5548
Unassigned535113
Traverse4775
Lake of the Woods4364
Cook2250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned120
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain showers to continue into Friday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barricaded man calls in bomb threat

Image

COVID-19 in wastewater 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/7/21)

Image

Farm Fire 5

${item.thumbnail.title}

Pfizer seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval for kids 5-111

Image

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID vaccine for kids

Image

Structure fire at Olmsted County farm

Image

Community Support in Mason City

Image

Testing Waste Water for COVID-19 Trends

Image

Pfizer Vaccine For Kids

Community Events