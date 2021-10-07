Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Here's what having a Covid-19 vaccine for children might mean for your kids

Here's what having a Covid-19 vaccine for children might mean for your kids

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Pfizer said Thursday it's asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of a low-dose version of its Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11.

It would be the first Covid-19 vaccine for younger children. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older and has emergency use authorization for children 12-15.

What does that means for children and their parents? Here are some questions and answers:

When will the vaccine be authorized?

In theory, it could be authorized for children before Halloween.

Two different federal agencies will consider whether kids should get these new vaccines.

The FDA will examine the data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech and has made it clear it will do so carefully. The FDA is aware of the sensitivities people have about vaccinating children. "We know from our vast experience with other pediatric vaccines that children are not small adults, and we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of clinical trial data submitted in support of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine used in a younger pediatric population, which may need a different dosage or formulation from that used in an older pediatric population or adults," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock says.

The FDA has already scheduled a meeting of its independent advisers, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee or VRBPAC, for October 26 to discuss the data. VRBPAC, which includes several pediatricians, will listen to what both Pfizer and the FDA have to say about what studies show and will also hear public input.

The FDA could act quickly after the VRBPAC meeting -- in hours, even -- and then vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is made up of different experts. The CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will then decide whether kids should get the vaccine based on this input.

Does that mean kids could be protected by Halloween?

Just as with adults, Pfizer is testing and proposing a two-dose series for kids. So that would mean two doses of vaccine given three weeks apart. And as with adults, immunity isn't immediate, even after the second dose. People have been considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose and the same will go for kids.

So at the very earliest, children would be advised to continue taking precautions for five weeks after they get the first dose of vaccine. That means wearing masks, keeping a physical distance from others and avoiding crowded indoor spaces when possible.

As for boosters, it's far too soon to ask about them. It took several months of gathering real-world data before Pfizer asked FDA to authorize boosters in adults.

Will kids get the same dose as adults?

No. Pfizer has been testing a 1/3 dose in children 11 and under. But indications are that this smaller dose will protect kids just as well as a larger dose protects teens and adults -- even if a particular 10- or 11-year-old is large for his or her age.

Vaccine makers test varying doses when they are doing clinical trials to try to get the best immune response possible from the lowest dose possible. This can reduce side effects and stretch supply.

Tests in children showed a strong response to a 10-microgram dose in the clinical trials, says Dr. Robert Frenck, who heads up vaccine trials at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and who has been testing Covid-19 vaccines in children there.

"We looked at 10 micrograms, 20 micrograms and 30 micrograms in adults," Frenck told reporters last month. "We found in 18- to 55-year-olds a 10-microgram dose gives a very good immune response," he added. "But the 65 and above, they did not respond as well to the lower doses and so that's why we chose that 30-microgram dose across the adult age range from 18 to above."

A bigger initial dose did not seem to improve immunity, so even older children won't miss out if they get the smaller dose.

"My guess is that if we gave a 12-year-old a 10-microgram dose that they would still have a similar immune response as a 30-microgram dose, but we don't have the data for that," Frenck said.

For the youngest children, children under 5, doctors are testing a 3-microgram dose of vaccine.

What are the side-effects?

Frenck says so far, the Pfizer vaccine appears very safe in younger children. "What we found is that the side effects in the children really mirrored exactly what we saw in adults," he said.

For the most part, that means a sore arm at the vaccination site. Some people feel headaches or tiredness. In the trials, about 10% of kids had fever or chills after the vaccine -- similar to side effects from other types of vaccine. They last a day or two at the most, Frenck said.

The CDC recommends a cold compress at the site or a dose of non-aspirin pain reliever if children are bothered by the side-effects.

Many parents may be worried about reports of a rare heart inflammation called myocarditis, which has been seen with both Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines.

"And so the myocarditis -- which means swelling of the muscles of the heart -- we have seen that as a rare side effect has been associated with it looks like the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine," Frenck told reporters.

"Rare meaning in the likelihood of a few per 100,000, so it's still like a 99.999% chance that this won't happen. It's been almost all in teenage boys, and it's been mild, been treated with Motrin (ibuprofen), and they've gotten better."

How many kids has this vaccine been tested in?

Pfizer has been running several clinical trials at hospitals across the country and more details will be released when the FDA publishes what Pfizer has submitted -- likely in the coming days.

Last month, Pfizer released details of a Phase 2/3 trial involving 2,268 children 5-11 years old.

Unlike trials involving tens of thousands of adults that gave placebo or dummy doses to some and then looked to see how many people became infected, Pfizer used what are called immunobridging studies among the kids.

These studies -- long accepted as a way to test a vaccine approved or authorized for adults in children—uses the immune system response generated by the vaccine as a proxy for protection. If kids' bodies generate the same level of antibodies as adults do after vaccination, it's assumed the children are equally protected.

Pfizer said the antibody levels seen in kids who got the 10 microgram doses compared well with older people who received the larger doses, demonstrating a "strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose."

Where will kids get vaccinated?

The same places they get flu vaccines -- their pediatricians' offices, at local pharmacies and perhaps at some schools.

"This is the pediatrician's wheelhouse," Dr. David Kimberlin, who helps lead the pediatric infectious diseases division at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN Thursday.

"We're trying to get pediatricians enrolled and that's a major strategy," Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, told CNN's Jacqueline Howard.

One potential pinch point is the smaller dose of vaccine, which means the younger children cannot be given doses in stock for adults and teens.

The kids' vaccine is expected to be shipped in packages of 100 doses, which is much smaller than the packages of 1,170 doses used for the adult vaccines.

"The fact that they're moving to smaller packaging and smaller shipping amounts is really great news," Hannan said. That will be easier for doctors' offices to manage.

The CDC notes that government websites help people find places to get vaccinated.

"Search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you," the CDC advises.

"I think the real key is to get enough parents interested in having their children vaccinated," Kimberlin said.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, noted a big divide exists in the US. "Only 33% of the 12-17-year- olds were given the Covid-19 vaccine here in the South," Hotez told CNN's Ana Cabrera Thursday.

"So once again you have this geographic divide where parents are holding back on vaccinating their adolescents -- and I have to believe they will probably hold back on vaccinating the younger kids as well," Hotez said.

"We may be looking at very low up take of this pediatric vaccine in the South and also in the mountain West, and that's going to be a problem that's going to slow us down."

What about other vaccines?

Kids can get the Covid-19 vaccine alongside flu vaccines and other immunizations.

"It is safe and effective to get both vaccines at the same time," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday at the White House Covid-19 briefing.

"You can get any vaccines together that's necessary," Frenck said.

"The only restrictions is if we have live viral vaccines, like with chickenpox and measles, if they don't get those on the same day we'd like to space them at least a month apart. But for the Covid vaccines, they can be given with the flu vaccine," he added.

"There's no need to space -- our immune system can handle all the vaccines at the same time."

If possible, different vaccines should go into different arms and legs if they're given on the same day, CDC vaccine officials told clinicians during a call Thursday.

"Co-administration of influenza and other Covid-19 vaccines is encouraged," Dr. David Shay, a medical officer with the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a CDC Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity call.

"The recommendation for this year is that Covid-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to the timing of other vaccines, and that would include simultaneous administration of Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines on the same day," he said, adding that the CDC is currently monitoring the effects of co-administration on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 729334

Reported Deaths: 8356
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1474941889
Ramsey61158960
Dakota54744512
Anoka51283501
Washington32321322
Stearns26864249
St. Louis22184344
Scott20760156
Wright19985168
Olmsted17093115
Sherburne14674110
Carver1291153
Clay970298
Rice9605127
Blue Earth921554
Crow Wing8782104
Kandiyohi786794
Chisago777061
Otter Tail7368101
Benton7076102
Mower606739
Beltrami591473
Winona587252
Douglas585986
Goodhue581782
Itasca569473
McLeod551666
Steele550222
Isanti531872
Morrison513063
Becker495861
Polk480075
Nobles467351
Freeborn462342
Lyon425254
Carlton419162
Nicollet404349
Pine402429
Cass386741
Mille Lacs382264
Brown380345
Le Sueur365330
Todd358635
Meeker334751
Waseca314326
Martin296433
Wabasha26735
Hubbard267042
Dodge25917
Roseau250124
Redwood221943
Houston221117
Renville216048
Fillmore215712
Wadena214727
Pennington205323
Faribault202526
Sibley191712
Cottonwood186324
Chippewa178239
Kanabec178229
Aitkin168241
Watonwan164011
Rock150319
Pope14268
Yellow Medicine140620
Jackson140413
Koochiching134319
Pipestone128827
Swift127719
Clearwater125718
Murray124910
Marshall120419
Stevens115111
Lake102521
Wilkin95114
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen79510
Norman7749
Big Stone7464
Grant7309
Lincoln7154
Kittson57522
Red Lake5548
Unassigned535113
Traverse4775
Lake of the Woods4364
Cook2250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned120
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain showers to continue into Friday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barricaded man calls in bomb threat

Image

COVID-19 in wastewater 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/7/21)

Image

Farm Fire 5

${item.thumbnail.title}

Pfizer seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval for kids 5-111

Image

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID vaccine for kids

Image

Structure fire at Olmsted County farm

Image

Community Support in Mason City

Image

Testing Waste Water for COVID-19 Trends

Image

Pfizer Vaccine For Kids

Community Events