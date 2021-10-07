Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What the rollout of Covid-19 shots for ages 5 to 11 might look like

What the rollout of Covid-19 shots for ages 5 to 11 might look like

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

As soon as the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the United States, pediatricians' offices, local pharmacies and even some schools will be ready to help get those first doses into young arms.

Vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech announced last week that they have submitted Covid-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the FDA for initial review. A formal submission to request authorization of the vaccine for young children is expected to follow in the coming weeks, the companies said. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet later this month to discuss the Pfizer data.

If the committee recommends the shot and FDA OKs it, a panel of CDC vaccine advisers will meet to consider whether to recommend its use in this age group. Most vaccine administration is likely to start after that.

When adults began getting Covid-19 vaccines, many got their shots through nursing homes or mass vaccination sites.

Then for adolescents ages 12 to 15, many doses were administered at pharmacies and doctors' offices. That's likely to be the case with younger children, too, and with kids now back in class, schools may play a larger role this time.

Pediatricians, pharmacies, schools could give shots

As part of the planning for who will administer Covid-19 shots for young children, "we're trying to get pediatricians enrolled and that's a major strategy," Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, told CNN.

Yet pediatricians who are enrolled may not receive vaccine doses immediately when the vaccine is authorized. For some, it could take time to receive shipments of the vaccine.

During a call with the Association of Immunization Managers on Wednesday, Pfizer representatives said there will be "sufficient" supply of vaccine for a potential rollout for ages 5 to 11, Hannan said.

"It's good news that it won't be limited supply. It's certainly not the situation that we were dealing with last year for the adults," Hannan said. But, "sufficient supply doesn't necessarily mean that every provider who orders vaccine gets the shipment in the first week."

Hypothetically, providers could start giving Covid-19 shots to children ages 5 to 11 immediately after the FDA authorizes doing so -- which occurred when vaccines were authorized for older kids -- but that still would depend on which providers' orders for vaccine are filled first and how quickly those providers receive shipments of the doses.

The vaccine that Pfizer tested in children is the same as the one used in adults, but a smaller dose -- 10 micrograms, rather than 30 micrograms. The vaccine is expected to be shipped in packages of 100 doses, which is much smaller than the packages of 1,170 doses used for the adult vaccines.

"The fact that they're moving to smaller packaging and smaller shipping amounts is really great news," Hannan said, as it will be easier for pediatricians' offices to store and manage 100 doses versus a thousand.

Other sites expected to receive shipments will be pharmacies.

"The pharmacies are enrolled already as Covid-19 vaccine providers. They've been providing vaccine for adults and adolescents. They know how to store and handle and give the vaccine," Hannan said.

"And then, additionally, there will be schools -- having school-based clinics and school-located clinics to give the vaccine. Those do require a lot of planning, and we don't necessarily have all the information we need right now about the vaccine, but those are the things that are being talked about right now."

What parents can do to prepare

For now, Hannan said that parents can contact their pediatricians' offices to ask whether they plan on providing the Covid-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11.

If they do plan to offer the vaccine, parents can prepare now to make appointments for their younger children once the vaccine is authorized.

"There's probably, I'm just ballparking, between 50% and 75% of pediatricians are enrolled" to administer the vaccine to young children, Hannan said. "So, some of them are planning to do this, and some of them may not be and could tell you now."

If a pediatrician's office does not plan to vaccinate kids 5 to 11, parents can plan to take their children to a local pharmacy instead or a nearby vaccine clinic.

Schools also have been discussed as potential vaccination sites, Dr. Krupa Playforth, a board-certified pediatrician in Alexandria, Virginia, and mother of three, told CNN.

"I don't know how easy that is -- but that might be a good way to get more children vaccinated," she said. "The process will involve steps like getting consent from parents and ensuring equitable access, and doing it through school might be a good way to circumvent logistical issues like requiring parents to take time off work."

Virginia plans to partner with public schools to help rollout Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.

"The easiest and most equitable way to deliver the Covid vaccine is at school, to have the health department come in and give the shots. So, our teams are working with school divisions and superintendents to do that wherever possible," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said during a Covid-19 news briefing last week.

"I can't yet tell you the specifics, because the plans are still in formation and nothing will happen before the FDA approval comes," said Northam, who is himself a father and pediatrician. "But planning is underway. When the time comes, we'll be ready."

'A lot of parents really wish that things would just move quickly'

How quickly Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out for ages 5 to 11 could depend on how much vaccine supply will be available and how many vaccine administers will be staffed to provide the shots.

"With flu season starting up and then all of the holidays coming up, I think a lot of parents really wish that things would just move quickly," Playforth said.

If supply, staffing or both are low, the rollout could be phased, with the most vulnerable children eligible to receive the vaccine first.

"I think the vaccine availability is probably going to be there and my hope is that everybody's getting geared up now because they're anticipating the manpower that's needed to administer the vaccines," Playforth said.

"But it also depends on demand," she said. "So it's possible that in certain areas it might have to be phased, just because there may be areas of the country where it's easier to get a vaccine than others."

Playforth plans to register her 6-year-old daughter to receive a Covid-19 shot once the vaccine is authorized for ages 5 to 11. Since Playforth's two other children will be too young to receive the vaccine, at only three months and 3 years old, Playforth said that getting her daughter vaccinated will help protect her younger kids from the risks of Covid-19 as well.

"If she's vaccinated, she's less likely to bring Covid home to my 3-month-old," Playforth said. "Obviously I want to read the FDA report and look at the data a little bit, but at this time I don't have any concerns. I think vaccination is the most important thing that we can do to help move ourselves out of this moment and protect our families and communities."

No one knows exactly when that FDA authorization for ages 5 to 11 will come, but Playforth said that she doubts her 6-year-old daughter will be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

It's more likely she will be by the winter holidays -- which means that the Playforth family possibly might consider traveling to see loved ones, which they haven't done throughout the pandemic.

"For Thanksgiving, our plan is to stay home," Playforth said. "Now for the Christmas holidays, the situation may be totally different and I'm hoping that we'll have a lot more flexibility to travel, but it just depends."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 729334

Reported Deaths: 8356
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1474941889
Ramsey61158960
Dakota54744512
Anoka51283501
Washington32321322
Stearns26864249
St. Louis22184344
Scott20760156
Wright19985168
Olmsted17093115
Sherburne14674110
Carver1291153
Clay970298
Rice9605127
Blue Earth921554
Crow Wing8782104
Kandiyohi786794
Chisago777061
Otter Tail7368101
Benton7076102
Mower606739
Beltrami591473
Winona587252
Douglas585986
Goodhue581782
Itasca569473
McLeod551666
Steele550222
Isanti531872
Morrison513063
Becker495861
Polk480075
Nobles467351
Freeborn462342
Lyon425254
Carlton419162
Nicollet404349
Pine402429
Cass386741
Mille Lacs382264
Brown380345
Le Sueur365330
Todd358635
Meeker334751
Waseca314326
Martin296433
Wabasha26735
Hubbard267042
Dodge25917
Roseau250124
Redwood221943
Houston221117
Renville216048
Fillmore215712
Wadena214727
Pennington205323
Faribault202526
Sibley191712
Cottonwood186324
Chippewa178239
Kanabec178229
Aitkin168241
Watonwan164011
Rock150319
Pope14268
Yellow Medicine140620
Jackson140413
Koochiching134319
Pipestone128827
Swift127719
Clearwater125718
Murray124910
Marshall120419
Stevens115111
Lake102521
Wilkin95114
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen79510
Norman7749
Big Stone7464
Grant7309
Lincoln7154
Kittson57522
Red Lake5548
Unassigned535113
Traverse4775
Lake of the Woods4364
Cook2250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned120
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Some isolated showers Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

German expert exchanges ideas on clean energy with local leaders

Image

KIMT's Political Analyst weighs in on national debt showdown

Image

Local leaders talk clean energy with German expert

Image

Federal fund request deadline extended

Image

Answering your questions about the debt ceiling

Image

Fire prevention tips from MCFD

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa Faces Understaffing Challenge

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/6/21)

Image

Park patrols and drug crackdown

Image

Walking For a Healthier State

Community Events