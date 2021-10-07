Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What's stunning about the misinformation trend -- and how to fix it

What's stunning about the misinformation trend -- and how to fix it

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Sheldon Himelfarb and Philip Howard

Coronavirus has killed over 700,000 people in the US and over 4.8 million globally. But it doesn't kill alone, as the deadly effects of this virus are amplified by an effective, relentless, coldblooded and human-made accomplice: misinformation.

Today, living in society means also swimming in an ocean of misinformation. As Facebook's whistleblower told Congress, the company, on its own, hasn't been able to cope with the scale and complexity of the problem.

What is different today, and by that we mean unprecedented in human history, is the volume and the velocity with which anyone can spread misinformation around the world. On a bad day, misinformation about coronavirus from the Russian and Chinese governments, for example, can reach almost a billion social media accounts and get better engagement and circulation numbers than content from credible news sources.

As a result, we not only got foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 US elections. There were also mobs in India, in South Sudan, in Myanmar, and in Mexico attacking and killing innocent people because of rumors and misinformation spread on Facebook, Snapchat and WhatsApp. There has been misinformation motivating vaccine hesitancy, preventing the eradication of polio, and exacerbating the coronavirus crisis.

Add to that a recent study of misinformation during elections which showed that false claims of electoral fraud have a lasting impact on public confidence in elections, causing damage that can't simply be mitigated through fact-checking on social media platforms. This is a crisis for democracy, and a global crisis, requiring coordinated action.

The vast majority of those dying from coronavirus in the United States are unvaccinated. Given the easy availability of Covid-19 vaccines in the US, the continued proliferation of bad-faith "information" about them and the tenacity of the resistance to getting or mandating them, a broad consensus has emerged that misinformation is causing many needless deaths.

Together we have researched the relationship between communication technologies and social well-being for more than 25 years. We know very well that truth is often the first victim in international conflicts.

Oxford researchers have found that fear of being misled by misinformation or disinformation, which is the more malicious and deliberately produced type of misinformation, is the single most common fear of internet and social media users around the world. Unfortunately, we don't know how deep this pool of junk news and information is because lone researchers get limited snapshots of data and are often shut out by the platforms we try to investigate.

Defusing this immense and growing threat demands a coordinated, global approach. That's a complicated endeavor, one that requires pushing beyond national boundaries, but the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) -- created by the United Nations and which has led the global push to arrest climate change -- provides a strong role model for how that can work.

The world needs an Intergovernmental Panel for the Information Environment (IPIE), and we need it now.

This was the recommendation of a group of experts who assembled a few months ago at the Nobel Prize Foundation's Solutions Summit. They concluded that as an independent body, an IPIE would help examine the complexity and severity of the misinformation problem and what's driving it. With that understanding, such an organization would, second, shape internet-use norms and policies that can vanquish misinformation in the vital areas where it thrives.

The IPCC was established under similar circumstances -- to determine the state of knowledge on climate change and provide regular scientific assessments on its implications and risks. With 195 member countries, the IPCC is legitimized by government support but is composed of scientists and climate experts who review existing scientific literature and data to establish an international consensus on climate change.

The IPCC then issues neutral, unbiased technical reports based on evidence, rather than politics, that inform government policies without prescribing specific courses of action. Its most recent report, issued in August, raised a worldwide alarm, sparking crucial global conversations about the need for action to combat an increasingly catastrophic climate crisis.

With government backing, an IPIE would likewise convene leading thinkers and scholars in the field: data scientists, misinformation experts, tech leaders, anthropologists, psychologists, sociologists, neuroscientists, journalists and humanitarian activists. Together they would examine the full range of the misinformation crisis and its effects on individuals and societies.

As with the IPCC, these experts could review data and scientific literature to build an international consensus on the scope and impacts of misinformation and begin analyzing potential solutions. Over time, the IPIE could help establish the standards needed for a healthy information environment, just as the IPCC did for carbon emissions and temperature rises.

Some experts, including the US surgeon general, look at misinformation as a problem that can be mitigated by making citizens more media literate. This approach requires betting that we on our own can overcome deliberate information operations on critical issues such as public health, climate change and complex humanitarian disasters.

Closer examination, however, reveals that to be a risky bet. Another popular policy option is to let big social media companies police their own platforms more extensively. Recently, we learned that Facebook has known about its negative effects on users, but has repeatedly failed to address them. Letting social media companies try to fix a problem they enable but cannot control seems imprudent at best.

Civic education and new technology initiatives may make a difference on single issues and in particular countries. But overall, misinformation is the global problem that prevents other global problems from being solved. It is an existential threat to our societies, causing immeasurable deaths and suffering, and addressing it requires a solution that acknowledges the sheer scope and interconnectedness of the fight.

We have considered the full range of solutions to this crisis that have been proposed, from antitrust action against the social media companies to redesigning the architecture of the internet itself -- and dozens of other ideas. But none of the solutions currently under discussion are as comprehensive as the proven model of the IPCC is -- a model that an IPIE can follow.

Like climate change, misinformation is a global problem that disregards borders, so it demands a response that is global in reach and collaboration. The IPIE would use the best evidence possible, establish the standards needed for a healthy information environment, champion practical means of implementing these standards over time, and create the multilateral framework needed for a problem that has so far only been treated on a national basis.

Misinformation is cutting a wide and long swath of destruction and disruption around the world, and no country is immune to it. We must take the vital step of protecting our information environment, in a coordinated way, from the deadly and debilitating impact of misinformation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 729334

Reported Deaths: 8356
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1474941889
Ramsey61158960
Dakota54744512
Anoka51283501
Washington32321322
Stearns26864249
St. Louis22184344
Scott20760156
Wright19985168
Olmsted17093115
Sherburne14674110
Carver1291153
Clay970298
Rice9605127
Blue Earth921554
Crow Wing8782104
Kandiyohi786794
Chisago777061
Otter Tail7368101
Benton7076102
Mower606739
Beltrami591473
Winona587252
Douglas585986
Goodhue581782
Itasca569473
McLeod551666
Steele550222
Isanti531872
Morrison513063
Becker495861
Polk480075
Nobles467351
Freeborn462342
Lyon425254
Carlton419162
Nicollet404349
Pine402429
Cass386741
Mille Lacs382264
Brown380345
Le Sueur365330
Todd358635
Meeker334751
Waseca314326
Martin296433
Wabasha26735
Hubbard267042
Dodge25917
Roseau250124
Redwood221943
Houston221117
Renville216048
Fillmore215712
Wadena214727
Pennington205323
Faribault202526
Sibley191712
Cottonwood186324
Chippewa178239
Kanabec178229
Aitkin168241
Watonwan164011
Rock150319
Pope14268
Yellow Medicine140620
Jackson140413
Koochiching134319
Pipestone128827
Swift127719
Clearwater125718
Murray124910
Marshall120419
Stevens115111
Lake102521
Wilkin95114
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen79510
Norman7749
Big Stone7464
Grant7309
Lincoln7154
Kittson57522
Red Lake5548
Unassigned535113
Traverse4775
Lake of the Woods4364
Cook2250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned120
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Some isolated showers Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

German expert exchanges ideas on clean energy with local leaders

Image

KIMT's Political Analyst weighs in on national debt showdown

Image

Local leaders talk clean energy with German expert

Image

Federal fund request deadline extended

Image

Answering your questions about the debt ceiling

Image

Fire prevention tips from MCFD

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa Faces Understaffing Challenge

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/6/21)

Image

Park patrols and drug crackdown

Image

Walking For a Healthier State

Community Events