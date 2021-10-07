Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 7: Congress, coronavirus, cybersecurity, abortion, Philippines

5 things to know for October 7: Congress, coronavirus, cybersecurity, abortion, Philippines

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Walmart is looking to expand from retail into other areas like fulfillment services for merchants. So the next time you place an order from, say, Home Depot, it may be dropped off by Walmart instead.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Congress

The debt ceiling deadline is closing in, but a solution may be coming after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly floated two potential options to avert a default. Republicans as a whole are opposed to handling the debt ceiling problem, so McConnell's sudden willingness to find a solution is an interesting development. As of last night, McConnell said talks were underway to finish a deal to extend the debt ceiling for two months. Democratic leaders have expressed favor for this method, since it would allow them to continue to work on President Joe Biden's costly economic agenda without risk of financial ruin.

2. Coronavirus

Two newly published studies confirm that the immune protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine drops off after about two months. However, protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death remains strong. Booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine can be officially administered to some adults in the United States, but the country is now facing a strange conundrum. More people are getting booster shots than first-time vaccinations, meaning there's still a gaping hole in the vaccination rate. Overall, Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths have decreased since last week, but persistent vaccine hesitancy and opposition to vaccine or mask mandates have created ugly scenes in local politics and health care communities, and present a major hurdle for pandemic recovery.

3. Cybersecurity

The Transportation Security Administration will impose new cybersecurity mandates on the railroad and airline industries as part of a wide effort to protect critical infrastructure from recent waves of cyberattacks. These new provisions will require high-risk railroad and rail transit entities to designate cybersecurity leaders, create contingency plans and report any breaches to the government. Earlier this year, TSA issued two similar security directives aimed at critical pipeline companies. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts tracking a Russian hacking group behind the crippling SolarWinds hack in 2020, which affected several federal agencies, say the group recently tried to infiltrate US and European government networks.

4. Abortion

A federal judge in Texas has blocked the state's controversial six-week abortion ban. The bill's novel design, which deputizes citizens to bring state court litigation against any clinic that performs an abortion, made it difficult for abortion rights advocates to legally challenge it. However, US District Judge Robert Pitman said the bill keeps women from "exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution." The block could be temporary, since Texas has indicated it would be appealing the order to the 5th US Court of Appeals. In September, the Justice Department sued Texas over the ban, which it says is in violation of longstanding Supreme Court precedent.

5. Philippines

Philippines human rights groups are protesting a new presidential bid by the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. The younger Marcos, known as "Bongbong" or "BBM," is attempting to return his family to power by running for president in 2022. Marcos' father was chased from office in a people's power revolt in 1986 and died in exile in Hawaii three years later. The Marcos family returned to the Philippines in the 1990s and became powerful politicians representing their home province of Ilocos Norte. They have long sought to rebuild their image and have repeatedly denied allegations that they plundered state wealth while in power. The Marcoses have also been closely allied with the family of current Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, which could raise their profile even more in the coming elections.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here's who won at the 2021 BET Awards

It's always a great day to be Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion, but it was especially great last night.

Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher her clues

Could it be in relation to her conservatorship? A passion project? Something else? Inquiring minds want to know.

'Luxury' 2,700-year-old toilet discovered in Jerusalem

It was private AND ergonomically designed! Very fancy.

Burger King is testing out Impossible nuggets

We've had meatless burgers, sausage patties and even orange chicken dishes. Now, a new meaty, meatless meat has emerged!

TODAY'S NUMBER

3,750

That's how many nuclear warheads the US has in its stockpile. Two thousand of those are waiting to be dismantled. The State Department released the number to the public for the first time in four years and emphasized the importance of transparency in such matters.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"You guys are out hunting people now, and it's just a nice change of tempo."

Bruce Folkens, the then-Minneapolis Police Commander, who was one of several police officers and leaders caught on body cam footage talking about protesters during policing protests in May of 2020. (Folkens has since retired.) The excerpted videos from multiple police body cameras were released Tuesday by an attorney for a man who was recently acquitted on charges of firing a gun at officers after they fired nonlethal bullets at him on May 30.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Wheee!

These caterpillars have only one source of food ... and it's a plant with extremely unfriendly, exploding seed pods. Yeah, not a good match. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 729334

Reported Deaths: 8356
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1474941889
Ramsey61158960
Dakota54744512
Anoka51283501
Washington32321322
Stearns26864249
St. Louis22184344
Scott20760156
Wright19985168
Olmsted17093115
Sherburne14674110
Carver1291153
Clay970298
Rice9605127
Blue Earth921554
Crow Wing8782104
Kandiyohi786794
Chisago777061
Otter Tail7368101
Benton7076102
Mower606739
Beltrami591473
Winona587252
Douglas585986
Goodhue581782
Itasca569473
McLeod551666
Steele550222
Isanti531872
Morrison513063
Becker495861
Polk480075
Nobles467351
Freeborn462342
Lyon425254
Carlton419162
Nicollet404349
Pine402429
Cass386741
Mille Lacs382264
Brown380345
Le Sueur365330
Todd358635
Meeker334751
Waseca314326
Martin296433
Wabasha26735
Hubbard267042
Dodge25917
Roseau250124
Redwood221943
Houston221117
Renville216048
Fillmore215712
Wadena214727
Pennington205323
Faribault202526
Sibley191712
Cottonwood186324
Chippewa178239
Kanabec178229
Aitkin168241
Watonwan164011
Rock150319
Pope14268
Yellow Medicine140620
Jackson140413
Koochiching134319
Pipestone128827
Swift127719
Clearwater125718
Murray124910
Marshall120419
Stevens115111
Lake102521
Wilkin95114
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen79510
Norman7749
Big Stone7464
Grant7309
Lincoln7154
Kittson57522
Red Lake5548
Unassigned535113
Traverse4775
Lake of the Woods4364
Cook2250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned120
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Some isolated showers Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

German expert exchanges ideas on clean energy with local leaders

Image

KIMT's Political Analyst weighs in on national debt showdown

Image

Local leaders talk clean energy with German expert

Image

Federal fund request deadline extended

Image

Answering your questions about the debt ceiling

Image

Fire prevention tips from MCFD

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa Faces Understaffing Challenge

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/6/21)

Image

Park patrols and drug crackdown

Image

Walking For a Healthier State

Community Events