Clear

Moderate Democrats were betrayed by their own party

Moderate Democrats were betrayed by their own party

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Charlie Dent

With the decision last week to delay a promised vote on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, this unfolding spectacle proves a point I have been making for years: The political center of America is underrepresented in the United States Congress, especially in the House of Representatives.

Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress routinely acquiesce to dogmatic progressives and uncompromising conservatives, respectively, because those members have large numbers in their caucuses, remain strongly unified and are not afraid to take political hostages.

Progressive Democrats in the House mimicked the take-no-prisoners, hardball tactics of Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus to block the infrastructure legislation. Simply stated, the progressives are holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage until there is an agreement and vote on the massive reconciliation bill with a price tag as high as $3.5 trillion. Further, progressives threatened to vote down the bipartisan infrastructure bill -- legislation they ostensibly support on substance -- until their demands on reconciliation were met and satisfied.

It's all about "leverage" and progressives said this out loud. If the infrastructure bill passed into law, House moderates would no longer feel pressure to vote for the bloated reconciliation bill that has no chance of becoming law thanks to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. In this internecine battle among congressional Democrats, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sided with progressives over moderates. Pelosi did this by delaying the vote last Thursday, a move that played to what progressives had been demanding. Betrayal is too kind a word to describe this humiliation visited upon House moderates.

Democratic House moderates are justifiably enraged and apoplectic. They were thrown under the bus. After all, moderates in good faith negotiated an agreement in August with the Speaker that facilitated a (legal) quid pro quo. Moderates would support the House budget resolution, necessary to initiate the reconciliation process, in exchange for a vote before September 27 on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Pretty simple -- and now that deal has been trashed. Moderates trusted their leaders to honor this agreement and they were shamefully pushed aside by those same leaders to appease the progressives.

Unlike progressives, moderates cannot return to their districts and claim "leverage" as a reason for opposing an infrastructure bill. Reality for moderates, where re-election is not a sure thing, does not allow them to publicly oppose a popular jobs bill to protect their procedural options. Voters in swing districts would leverage moderate members out of their seats for such brazen behavior.

Now that the Democratic leadership reneged on the deal and threw all in with the progressives, my advice to House Democratic moderates is simply to walk away from reconciliation negotiations until the infrastructure bill becomes law. It's time to deploy the same hardball tactics of the far left. Hold your breath and wait for your leaders to turn blue.

What's so astonishing in this whole debate is the presumption that all congressional Democrats support this expansive, big spending agenda. Yes, progressives support it. Maybe I missed it, but I didn't hear moderate, swing district congressional Democratic candidates in their 2020 campaigns tell their constituents they wanted to spend trillions of dollars, outside of Covid-19 relief, in support of a massive expansion of the federal government's role in our lives. Sure, Vermont progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders advocated for this agenda, but he lost the Democratic presidential primary.

Democrats have completely misread Biden's 2020 election mandate. The 2020 election was a repudiation of President Donald Trump, and it was not an endorsement of a big spending agenda. Full stop.

In fact, Republicans, other than Trump, did very well in the 2020 election. Not one Republican member of the US House who sought re-election lost. In fact, they picked up seats and some Democratic incumbents were defeated. Swing voters put Biden over the top and simultaneously wanted a check on the left wing of the Democratic Party by voting for down ballot Republican candidates, who exceeded expectations by any measure.

If this $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal and its key components are as popular as Democrats tell us, then why not take this agenda to the voters in the 2022 midterm?

As Manchin stated so clearly last week during a press briefing on the reconciliation package, if progressives want a favorable vote on the reconciliation package, they'll need their constituents to "elect more liberals." Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson had large congressional majorities to enact their landmark platforms: The New Deal and Great Society, respectively. President Biden has the slimmest of majorities in both the House and Senate.

Believe it or not, Americans cast their votes for names on a ballot, not a party slate like in many parliamentary systems. The progressives and far right need a reminder that America's founders rejected a parliamentary system of government even though at times Congress behaves as if we became one. Not all Democrats and Republicans are monolithic and doctrinaire in their approach to governing. Diverse opinions on policy exist within political parties and that is healthy for democracy.

No doubt voters would like childcare options expanded, quality early childhood education provided, funding to fight back climate change and affordable access to health care for those who need it, but not on the scale proposed. What's more, these issues are not being dealt with in a vacuum.

After nearly $6 trillion in Covid spending, inflationary pressures, mayhem at the southern border, an ignominious surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban and turbulence in Chinese financial markets as a result of the Evergrande debt crisis, now is the time for prudence and caution.

Bludgeoned moderates understand this. Too bad there aren't more of them in Congress to push back.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain showers move in late tonight into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

German expert exchanges ideas on clean energy with local leaders

Image

KIMT's Political Analyst weighs in on national debt showdown

Image

Local leaders talk clean energy with German expert

Image

Federal fund request deadline extended

Image

Answering your questions about the debt ceiling

Image

Fire prevention tips from MCFD

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa Faces Understaffing Challenge

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/6/21)

Image

Park patrols and drug crackdown

Image

Walking For a Healthier State

Community Events