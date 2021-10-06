Clear

Former Safeway CEO testifies in trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Former Safeway CEO testifies in trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business

Former Safeway CEO Steven Burd testified Wednesday during the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes about his company's decision to invest heavily in a partnership with her blood testing startup Theranos that ultimately failed to get off the ground.

Burd, who served as CEO of the grocery chain from 1993 to 2013, said he was drawn to Theranos for its promise of being able to conduct blood tests faster, cheaper and without the need of a full laboratory. Burd said he saw the potential for customers to get their blood tests done while shopping and to use that service to bring more customers into Safeway stores.

"It was a fascinating concept," Burd said in his testimony, saying that the blood testing device he was shown was about the size of a "large bagel toaster" and that he was told the turnaround time on results could be just 20 to 30 minutes. As he put it, "we were consistently told that it essentially replaces a traditional full blown lab."

Holmes and Theranos touted the promise of using their proprietary device to test for a conditions like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood taken by a finger stick. Holmes catapulted her startup to a $9 billion valuation and secured key retail partnerships with both Safeway and Walgreens. Then, the dominoes started to fall after a 2015 investigation into its testing methods and capabilities by the Wall Street Journal.

Safeway invested hundreds of millions of dollars into building out clinics in 800 of its supermarkets to eventually offer Theranos blood tests, but reportedly dissolved its relationship with the company before it ever offered its services.

Burd is one of the most high-profile names yet to testify in the trial of Holmes, who is being accused of knowingly misleading investors, patients, and doctors about the capabilities of her company in order to take their money. Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison. She has pleaded not guilty.

"There are very few people that I've met in business that I would actually say were charismatic," Burd said Wednesday. "She was clearly charismatic. She was very smart. And she was doing one of the hardest things you can do in business and that is to create an enterprise from scratch."

Burd said, "whenever she was talking, she owned the room."

"Not all CEOs are alike and she would rise to the top of the pile in terms of vision, in terms of command of the information, clearly in terms of delivery ... she was always decisive," he testified, adding that he would put her in the same category as the four US presidents he's met in terms of commanding a room.

Safeway and Theranos signed a contract in September, 2010, according to Burd, with an anticipated financial commitment of $85 million. Of that, $30 million was earmarked for remodeling its stores -- an amount that Burd said "turned out to be very low." Burd said Holmes "appeared to be negotiating completely on her own," with no attorney involved in their discussions. "I've never seen that done," he said.

When it came to the rollout schedule for its partnership, Theranos missed deadline after deadline, Burd testified.

"We often weren't given a lot of explanation for that and I kept asking 'give me some details here. Maybe we can help. We're a big company with lots of resources.' That was the frustrating part. We always tried to help them in any way that we could," said Burd, noting that eventually it launched a pilot at a campus clinic.

In a December 2012 email to Holmes shown shortly before court recessed for the week, Burd expressed his frustration over the delays. In the email, he mentioned "the newly acquired [Department of Defense] business," which he testified was one possible reason given for delays. He said that Holmes told him it was "very confidential."

"I was bothered by it, I was disappointed," Burd said. "It seemed plausible. It just seemed like one more delay for us."

In anticipation of Burd taking the witness stand, Holmes' defense attorney Kevin Downey sought to limit prosecutors from specifying the dollar amount that Safeway spent on renovating its stores, noting that it is distracting and that there could have been alternate reasons for spending this money on those renovations. Prosecutor Robert Leach argued that Safeway spent "$300 million" on the renovations and that it was relevant to Holmes' representations of the company and its capabilities. "There's a lot of big numbers in this case, your honor," Leach said.

Burd, the tenth witness in the trial, took the stand after six days of questioning of Theranos' former lab director Adam Rosendorff, which concluded earlier Wednesday.

Deciding Holmes' fate is a jury of eight men and four women. On Wednesday, another member of the 12 person jury was excused after expressing conflicts with her religious beliefs as a Buddhist pertaining to the issue of forgiveness and any possible sentencing that may result from how she votes on the trial. An alternate juror was tapped to replace her, after there was first some discussion about the juror's concern regarding possibly sentencing Holmes who is of a youthful age. The juror was reminded by the judge that punishment is not for her to determine and the defense and prosecution opted to have her serve. There are three remaining alternates.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain showers move in late tonight into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire prevention tips from MCFD

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa Faces Understaffing Challenge

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/6/21)

Image

Park patrols and drug crackdown

Image

Walking For a Healthier State

Image

Clear skies and summertime vibes

Image

Governor Walz recommends mandating vaccines

Image

Results are in after Freeborn County Sheriff's anti-drug efforts at local festival venue

Image

Park Patrols and Drug Crackdown

Image

Recommending Vaccine Mandate

Community Events