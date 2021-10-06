Clear

'Someone needs to start talking,' Gabby Petito's mother says about Brian Laundrie's family

'Someone needs to start talking,' Gabby Petito's mother says about Brian Laundrie's family

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Taylor Romine and Jason Hanna, CNN

The mother of Gabby Petito says she believes Brian Laundrie's parents know more about their son's whereabouts than they've yet revealed as authorities search for him.

"Somebody needs to start talking," Nichole Schmidt said in an exclusive interview on the "Dr. Phil" show that aired Tuesday.

"I do believe they know a lot more information than they're putting out there," she said, after host Phil McGraw asked whether she thinks the Laundries know where their son is.

Schmidt appeared on the show with Gabby's father, Joe Petito, and their respective spouses to talk about the death of their daughter, whose remains were found in Wyoming on September 19 after Gabby and Laundrie took a cross-country van trip.

The attorney for Laundrie's parents, Steven Bertolino, has said they don't know where their son is and haven't heard from him since he left their Florida home around mid-September.

Authorities say Laundrie returned from the road trip alone to his parents' home on September 1, and Petito's family reported her missing September 11 after they couldn't contact her. When police visited the Laundries' home that day, they were told to contact the family lawyer, authorities said.

Six days later, Laundrie's parents told investigators that Laundrie had left home days earlier and hadn't been seen since, police said.

The Laundries initially said he'd left on September 14, according to police. But on Wednesday, Bertolino said the parents now believe he left on September 13.

Bertolino has previously said Laundrie's parents are "remaining in the background" and would not comment on the advice of counsel. Bertolino also canceled a planned September 21 news conference, saying he did so at the FBI's request.

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito's death, they are looking for him, in part over a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person's debit card.

Before Petito's parents reported her missing, they thought both their daughter and Laundrie had disappeared, Joe Petito told McGraw in the interview aired Tuesday.

Schmidt and Joe Petito called and texted Laundrie's mother and "any phone number that I could get for that family," Joe Petito said.

The Laundries never responded, Schmidt and Joe Petito said.

"One of the texts, I (said), 'I'm gonna call the police, just letting you know.' ... No responses," Joe Petito said.

"A normal parent, when you text someone that you're going to call the cops because you can't find your child, they would reply. No response, no nothing," he said.

Bertolino, the attorney representing Laundrie's parents, declined to comment Wednesday on the "Dr. Phil" interview.

In late September, Laundrie's parents released a statement through their attorney, saying, "Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

The "Dr. Phil" show was expected to air more of the interview Wednesday.

Petito's mother says she didn't know van was back in Florida until September 11

Gabby Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, spent their summer traveling in her white van through the American West while she posted about their adventures across social media.

The posts abruptly stopped in late August, and Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home alone in the van on September 1, according to police.

Schmidt told McGraw that she didn't know the van was at the Laundries' home until September 11, after she reported that Gabby was missing.

"A detective came to my door and let me know that the van was in Florida," Schmidt said.

Joe Petito also expressed frustration over what police said was the Laundries' initial response to authorities' inquiries, which was to direct them to an attorney.

"I mean, that's not how you parent," Joe Petito told McGraw.

Laundries now say Brian left home to hike on September 13, family attorney says

On September 17, Laundrie's parents told investigators they last saw him leaving their North Port, Florida, home on September 14 with a backpack, and told them he said he was going to the nearby 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, according to police.

But on Wednesday, Bertolino, the attorney for Laundries' parents, told CNN that upon further communication with the FBI, "we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13."

Investigators have since spent days searching for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve outside Venice, Florida.

In the "Dr. Phil" interview that aired Tuesday, Joe Petito said he believes Laundrie is alive and hiding.

"Because he's a coward. Flat out. I'd use some other words, but I can't use them on your show," Joe Petito said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain showers move in late tonight into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lack of substitute teachers in Minnestoa

Image

Humane Society of Northern Iowa increase in adoptions, staffing shortages

Image

Sean's Weather 10/6

Image

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

Image

Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

Image

Pandemic health disparities among races in Olmsted County

Image

Mayo Civic Center hosting Northern Lights festival in December

Image

National walk to school day: Elton Hills Elementary School

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Community Events