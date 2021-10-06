Clear

George Floyd's memory is now America's defining Rorschach test

George Floyd's memory is now America's defining Rorschach test

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel E. Joseph

The recent defacement of a bronze bust of George Floyd in New York City offers important clues about our national journey toward racial justice and repair.

Volunteers quickly sprang into action to help clean up the Floyd bust, which is part of an art installation designed to confront social injustice. Perhaps one of the most unsung aspects of Mr. Floyd's murder has been its galvanic effect on how Americans approach the relationship between built environments and our own history.

Last year's protests prompted tough questions about the relationship between public art and White supremacy, focusing renewed scrutiny on everything from how institutional racism gets to shape our public space to the presence of monuments erected at public expense to praise the tragic legacy of Confederate military heroes.

Its defacement, while it summons echoes for many of attempts to mar memorials to figures such as Emmett Till, ought not to be the only thing we take to heart about this bust of George Floyd. The very act of raising a monument to Floyd is an act of healing, a public elevation of the legacy of an ordinary Black man whose public execution helped lead to a watershed moment of global awareness around racial injustice. So too is news that the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously voted to recommend a pardon for Floyd's 2004 drug conviction in Houston.

How America and Americans choose to honor or disgrace Mr. Floyd's memory has become a Rorschach test. One view offers us a path away from the politics of racial division, resentment and denial that helped lead us to this moment. An America that recognizes the humanity within Mr. Floyd's life and legacy is one that possesses a quality of mercy so often denied to victims of police, state, and structural violence. The opposing view doubles down on the politics that poise the nation on the brink of permanent divisions along racial lines that fail to recognize Black humanity even in the lives of children public servants are sworn to protect.

For those interested in honoring Floyd's legacy, it is imperative to remember that his fatal encounter with former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was not the first time he faced misconduct at the hands of law enforcement. Floyd's recommended pardon represents, in more granular detail, additional positive effects of the spotlight being cast on policing in America. The former Houston police officer who arrested Floyd, Gerald Goines, was later indicted on murder charges prompting the district attorney to seek post-conviction relief for certain cases, including that of Mr. Floyd. Goines' attorney told CNN her client pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It is now up to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to make this pardon official.

Each of these developments illustrates how George Floyd's posthumous legacy continues to grip America's national imagination, as well as long-standing institutions with complex histories of racial discrimination. The New York City Fire Department, for instance, recently suspended nine members of the FDNY for alleged racist messages mocking Floyd's death. An FDNY spokesman described the punishments to The New York Times as the most severe discipline in the department's history.

According to the Times, the suspensions (ranging from several days to six months without pay) blew the lid off long-simmering allegations of systemic racism within the New York Fire Department. Black firefighters claim that, after Floyd's murder, an already racially hostile culture within FDNY exploded into overt acts of anti-Black racism. White firefighters reportedly bragged that "police could legally shoot Black children," while high ranking FDNY members compared BLM protesters to "wild animals," and contemplated turning fire hoses on them in scenes that would have recalled the racist tactics of Bull Connor in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963.

As scholar David Goldberg's important history reminds us, and as Black members of the FDNY told the Times, these punishments -- while they capture the power inherent in George Floyd's memory -- do not on their own address deeply rooted cultural or institutional racism in the department.

Taken together, what all these instances have in common is the way in which George Floyd's legacy continues to serve as a touchstone for larger issues of race, citizenship and democracy. From public art commemorating him as a hero to a parole board recommending a posthumous pardon to firefighters brazenly trampling on his memory to perform acts of racial cruelty, George Floyd continues to captivate the national American political and cultural imagination.

How and why we choose to remember George Floyd is critically important to understanding this contemporary period of racial and political reconstruction underway. America's Third Reconstruction has taken its signposts from the first, which lasted from roughly Juneteenth 1865 to the racial massacre in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1989. The period's grandest moments -- the abolition of racial slavery, birthright citizenship, and Black male suffrage -- represent nothing less than what Eric Foner has called a second American founding. Its darkest depths -- the rise of racial terrorism, convict leasing, debt peonage and more -- are only now being reassessed by millions of Americans whose racial awakening came through the crucible of Floyd's murder and the demonstrations that followed.

George Floyd's legacy ultimately transcends the demonstrations and confrontations that rocked the nation and parts of the world in 2020. His death inspired tens of millions of American and global citizens to express their anger -- but also their joy, their pain.

His tragic murder led to a period of extensive self-reflection that is still unfolding; a time that brought searing new questions to the forefront of American political life. Black death produced national grief on an unprecedented scale, but also shifted America's moral vision of itself, at least for a time. Black genius, self-love, healing, and wellness also grew out of Floyd's death -- along with a new politics of backlash and racial cruelty.

These disparate responses -- all a part of Mr. Floyd's memory -- reflect both the distance we have traveled since his death and the long road that remains ahead of us.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain showers move in late tonight into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lack of substitute teachers in Minnestoa

Image

Humane Society of Northern Iowa increase in adoptions, staffing shortages

Image

Sean's Weather 10/6

Image

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

Image

Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

Image

Pandemic health disparities among races in Olmsted County

Image

Mayo Civic Center hosting Northern Lights festival in December

Image

National walk to school day: Elton Hills Elementary School

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Community Events