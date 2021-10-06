Clear

Goldman Sachs warns of a 'real risk' that America could default on its debt

Article Image

Goldman Sachs warns of a 'real risk' that America could default on its debt

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan

Concern is rising on Wall Street over Washington's debt ceiling game of chicken. Goldman Sachs warned clients on Wednesday that Congress may fail to raise or suspend the debt ceiling prior to the October 18 deadline.

"It looks unlikely that Congress will address the debt limit before the last minute, and there appears to be a material risk that Congress fails to act by the October 18 deadline," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in in a note.

The Wall Street bank added that a "lapse in borrowing authority looks like a real risk," although that lapse would "probably be brief."

It's important to note that the Goldman Sachs warning was published prior to news that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is weighing two ideas to offer Democrats on addressing the debt limit. One option would be a short-term raise of the debt ceiling, a Republican source told CNN's Manu Raju.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday reiterated that if the debt ceiling is not raised, the federal government will run out of cash and face extraordinary measures by October 18. After that date, Treasury would have very little cash to pay the nation's bills.

"While not our base case, we also believe there is a real risk that Congress will miss the deadline," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in the report.

Goldman Sachs is not putting much stock in any unilateral actions the Treasury Department could take to address the debt limit, including minting a $1 trillion coin or disregarding the limit by citing the 14th Amendment.

"It is impossible to rule these or other steps out entirely, but we are skeptical that such moves will come into play this year," the economists said in the report.

The most likely option to address the debt crisis, according to Goldman Sachs, is a standalone debt limit increase through reconciliation — a process that Democratic leaders have argued against.

One big disadvantage here is that it would likely force Democrats to specify a new dollar amount for the debt limit, probably near $31 trillion, instead of just suspending it, Goldman Sachs said.

"Of course, these disadvantages are the reasons Republicans would like to require Democrats to use it. Nevertheless, this seems like the most likely option at the moment," the economists said.

Goldman Sachs stressed that any lapse in borrowing authority would likely be brief because "the public and financial market response would likely force a quick political resolution."

If Congress misses the deadline, Goldman Sachs said Treasury would likely continue to pay principal and interest on Treasuries but stop other payments that everyday Americans rely on.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain showers move in late tonight into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lack of substitute teachers in Minnestoa

Image

Humane Society of Northern Iowa increase in adoptions, staffing shortages

Image

Sean's Weather 10/6

Image

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

Image

Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

Image

Pandemic health disparities among races in Olmsted County

Image

Mayo Civic Center hosting Northern Lights festival in December

Image

National walk to school day: Elton Hills Elementary School

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Community Events