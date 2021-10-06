Clear

Why whistleblower Frances Haugen is Facebook's worst nightmare

Why whistleblower Frances Haugen is Facebook's worst nightmare

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Facebook is no stranger on Capitol Hill. Its executives have repeatedly been hauled in for hearings amid the social media giant's various scandals, as have other experts on the company. But Tuesday's hearing stood out for the strong performance of witness Frances Haugen.

The former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower detailed to the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security her vast knowledge of the internal workings of the company through both her previous work and the thousands of pages of internal documents she reviewed and shared with lawmakers. And she explained the technical workings of Facebook's platforms in a polished and uncomplicated way, citing real-world examples of the harms they can cause.

Facebook's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy" and put profit over moral responsibility, she told lawmakers. Although Haugen was highly critical of Facebook, she was constructive and even hopeful.

"These problems are solvable. A safer, free speech-respecting, more enjoyable social media is possible," Haugen said. "Facebook can change, but is clearly not going to do so on its own. ... Congress can change the rules that Facebook plays by and stop the many harms it is causing."

The hearing came as Facebook is already facing growing regulatory scrutiny and calls to break up the company. Indeed, criticism of the company is a rare point of bipartisan agreement among lawmakers, and her testimony this week may only add to the consensus that Facebook needs to be reined in with legislation.

'A twenty-first century American hero'

Haugen's testimony was clearly persuasive to members of the subcommittee, who repeatedly praised her as a hero and vowed to try to protect her from potential retribution by Facebook. They made it clear they would like to have her back for further testimony, and possibly bring in Zuckerberg for a hearing of his own to respond.

"You are a twenty-first century American hero," Senator Ed Markey told her. "Our nation owes you a huge debt of gratitude for the courage you're showing here today."

Unlike some Facebook executives who have testified before Congress, Haugen didn't appear to withhold information in hopes of protecting the company's reputation. And unlike Christopher Wylie, the former Cambridge Analytica data analyst who blew the whistle on Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal, Haugen was able to draw on experience working within Facebook. Moreover, while Haugen was working to fix Facebook's issues as a member of its civic integrity team, Wylie had been directly involved in the problematic work Cambridge Analytica did using Facebook's data.

In explaining and criticizing how Facebook's platforms work, Haugen brought to bear her extensive background working in tech. After studying electrical and computer engineering, followed by an MBA at Harvard, Haugen worked at multiple tech firms before Facebook, including Google, Pinterest, Yelp and the dating app Hinge. She specializes in "algorithmic product management," and has worked on several ranking algorithms similar to the one Facebook uses to organize its main newsfeed, she said in her testimony.

Haugen made specific recommendations for how Facebook might alter its platforms — or how regulators might create laws to force it to do so — including moving away from algorithms that rank content based on engagement and popularity-based measures such as likes and comments from Instagram.

It was refreshing to veer away from the usual grandstanding that comes from more adversarial Facebook-related hearings, which usually devolve into debates over censorship, bias and misinformation. Rather than focus on conflict over how Facebook should handle different types of content, Haugen drilled down on the algorithms that surface that content and how they work.

Facebook on edge

Facebook made repeated attempts to discredit Haugen before, during and after her testimony.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter during the hearing: "Just pointing out the fact that @FrancesHaugen did not work on child safety or Instagram or research these issues and has no direct knowledge of the topic from her work at Facebook." The company's statement following the hearing also tried to portray her as an employee with little tenure, no direct reports or high-level involvement, and said she testified concerning a subject with which she had no involvement.

Monika Bickert, Facebook's head of global policy management, said in an interview with CNN after the hearing that there were "mischaracterizations" of the documents Haugen referenced during the hearing, calling them "stolen documents."

And late Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a 1,316-word statement to his Facebook page criticizing the testimony. Zuckerberg said he believed the testimony overall created a "false picture of the company" and also said tech companies "should build experiences that meet" the needs of young people "while also keeping them safe."

Haugen herself repeatedly acknowledged during her testimony that she did not work directly on child safety issues, and instead only cited information she learned from Facebook's own internal research documents, which she said were "freely available to anyone in the company." Haugen also admitted when questions were outside of her scope of knowledge and declined to answer them.

Facebook's early efforts to snub Haugen did not impress those inside the hearing. Senator Marsha Blackburn called out Stone's tweet during the hearing, saying, "If Facebook wants to discuss their targeting of children, if they want to discuss their practices, privacy violations, or violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, I am extending to you an invitation to step forward, be sworn in, and testify before this committee."

A whistleblower who wants to fix Facebook

In a call with reporters following the hearing, subcommittee Chair Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he found Haugen's remarks "compelling" and "credible."

"Frances Haugen wants to fix Facebook, not burn it to the ground," Blumenthal said.

Indeed, that may be one of Haugen's biggest assets as a reliable witness — she repeatedly told lawmakers that she was there because she believes in Facebook's potential for good, if the company is able to address its serious issues. Haugen even said she would work for Facebook again, if given the chance. She also said she is against breaking up Facebook, instead emphasizing collaborative solutions with Congress, or else "these systems are going to continue to exist and be dangerous even if broken up."

Haugen suggested that Congress give Facebook the chance to "declare moral bankruptcy and we can figure out how to fix these things together." Asked to clarify what she meant by "moral bankruptcy," Haugen said she envisioned a process like financial bankruptcy where there is a "mechanism" to "forgive them" and "move forward."

"Facebook is stuck in a feedback loop that they cannot get out of. ...They need to admit that they did something wrong and that they need help to solve these problems. And that's what moral bankruptcy is," she said.

This likely won't be Haugen's last time testifying before Congress. During the hearing, she said her time working on counterespionage issues at Facebook gave her "strong national security concerns about how Facebook operates today."

Blumenthal suggested that these national security concerns could be the subject of a future subcommittee hearing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain chances return into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humane Society of Northern Iowa increase in adoptions, staffing shortages

Image

Sean's Weather 10/6

Image

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

Image

Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

Image

Pandemic health disparities among races in Olmsted County

Image

Mayo Civic Center hosting Northern Lights festival in December

Image

National walk to school day: Elton Hills Elementary School

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Image

RPS updates pandemic protocols, quarantine guidance

Community Events