Clear

Lindsey Graham told a crowd to 'think about' getting vaccinated. They booed him.

Lindsey Graham told a crowd to 'think about' getting vaccinated. They booed him.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:31 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 11:31 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

There's a cost to aligning yourself with a party whose leader has made misinformation and disinformation his pet cause.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham learned that lesson the hard way over the weekend in his home state.

Graham was speaking to a gathering of the Dorchester County GOP and mentioned the vaccine.

"If you haven't had the vaccine, you ought to think about getting it, because if you're my age ..." he began. He was immediately shouted down with people booing and yelling "No."

Graham tried again. "I didn't tell you to get it. You ought to think about it," he said. And again, he was met with shouts of "No!" and boos.

And then he tried a third time, noting that 92% of the people in South Carolina in hospitals because of Covid-19 were not vaccinated. "False," someone in the crowd yells out, while others grumbled about Graham's claim.

Watching the video, you almost feel bad for Graham. After all, he is exactly right in urging people to get a coronavirus vaccine. All three of the available vaccines -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- have proven remarkably effective in limiting hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19.

A report released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Services says that vaccinations stopped 250,000 infections in seniors and tens of thousands of deaths between January and May. The most recent Delta surge of the virus was, largely, visited upon those who were not vaccinated.

Notice above that I said you almost feel bad for Graham. Almost but not quite. And the reason is simple: Graham has been -- and continues to be -- one of the leading enablers of former President Donald Trump and his repeated lies about just about everything including the results of the 2020 election.

What Trump spent the last five years doing, with an assist from Graham, is convincing his supporters that nothing they saw or read from the media was right. That it was all biased junk being produced by people contemptuous of the average Joe.

Trump said as much in a 2018 speech. "Stick with us," he insisted. "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. ... What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."

The result of that constant drumbeat that you can't believe what experts are telling you has an impact in how people think about all sorts of things. A major one.

Trump himself has experienced the effects of his fake news creation. About halfway through a campaign-style speech in Alabama in later August, Trump told the crowd he would "recommend" they get the vaccine (as he did). He, like Graham, was booed.

What's so depressing about all of this is that it didn't have to be this way. From the get-go, Trump took what was a public health issue -- and emergency -- and made it into a political issue. He was dismissive of the virus at the start, arguing that it posed no threat and that it would "disappear." He openly mocked mask-wearing even as the CDC and other experts insisted it was our best hope of mitigating the spread of the virus. He purposely attacked the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, an unquestioned expert in the field of infectious disease, as a partisan hack.

What all of those actions did is create a climate in which the Trumpist base of the GOP simply doesn't believe in science or expertise anymore. Even when allegedly trusted figures -- like Trump and Graham -- tell them to do something.

Graham can't be surprised with the boos, then. He helped foment the very attitude that led to them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain chances return into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humane Society of Northern Iowa increase in adoptions, staffing shortages

Image

Sean's Weather 10/6

Image

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

Image

Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

Image

Pandemic health disparities among races in Olmsted County

Image

Mayo Civic Center hosting Northern Lights festival in December

Image

National walk to school day: Elton Hills Elementary School

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Image

RPS updates pandemic protocols, quarantine guidance

Community Events