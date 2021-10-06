Clear

Analysis: Zuckerberg goes after the Facebook whistleblower, but he flounders

Analysis: Zuckerberg goes after the Facebook whistleblower, but he flounders

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Hours after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before Congress about how the social network poses a danger to children and democracy, Mark Zuckerberg took to the platform he built and posted a 1,300-word screed trying to undermine her.

His main argument was that Haugen was taking Facebook's research on its impact on children -- among the tens of thousands of pages of internal documents and research she took before she left the company -- out of context. In essence, he argued she cannot be trusted to properly portray the company's findings, claiming she painted a "false picture of the company."

But despite employing many talented and diligent researchers, it's Facebook's top executive who cannot be trusted when it comes to sharing the work of those researchers with the public.

In August, Facebook released a report about the most-viewed posts on its platform in the United States. Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity (yes, that's a real job title at Facebook) said at the time the company had become "by far the most transparent platform on the internet."

The report covered Facebook data for the second quarter of this year, and Facebook suggested it painted a rather rosy picture. "Many of the most-viewed pages focused on sharing content about pets, cooking, family," Facebook said.

There was a catch. The research report focused on the second quarter of 2021 -- but what about the first quarter? Had Facebook not gathered data and compiled a report for the first three months of 2021?

It had, but Facebook executives chose not to share it with the public "because of concerns that it would look bad for the company," The New York Times reported. The shelved report showed that the most-viewed link on Facebook in the first quarter of this year was a news article that said a doctor died after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, the Times reported.

That a news article with clear potential to be reshared in a way that undermines the safety of vaccination would be one of the most popular pieces of content on Facebook amid a pandemic didn't fit with the image the company's executives are trying to project: that anti-vaccine sentiment isn't running rampant on the platform and the company isn't contributing to America's vaccine hesitancy problem.

When the research eventually leaked to the Times, Facebook came clean, "We're guilty of cleaning up our house a bit before we invited company," said Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson.

The next month, the company was criticized after New York University researchers who were studying misinformation on Facebook said they were booted from the platform. (The company said their decision to deplatform the researchers was related to a separate study on political ads that involved using a browser extension that allowed users to anonymously share the ads they saw on Facebook with the researchers.)

Facebook does regularly publish reports on its enforcement of its rules and how much content it catches that is against them, such as hate speech. Earlier this year the company announced it had brought on EY to audit the research beyond those reports.

Bringing in an auditor could be a welcome move, but when it comes to the company's handling of its engagement reports earlier this year, the very blatant cherry-picking of what research to make public and what to hide begs the question: what else does Facebook know that it's not telling us? And who is really creating a "false picture" of the company and its impact on society?

A low-level employee

Facebook's other attempt to undermine the whistleblower was to portray Haugen as a low-level employee who doesn't know what she is talking about. But that strategy appears to be backfiring, too.

Samidh Chakrabarti was head of "civic engagement" at Facebook. Chakrabarti had regularly been put forward by the company to speak publicly about the good work Facebook was doing, even being part of the press tour of the Facebook "war room" for the 2018 US Midterm elections. (The war room was later widely mocked as a publicity stunt.)

After her testimony Tuesday, Facebook described Haugen as "a former product manager at Facebook who worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives."

That prompted Chakrabati to respond on Twitter, "Well I was there for over 6 years, had numerous direct reports, and led many decision meetings with C-level execs, and I find the perspectives shared on the need for algorithmic regulation, research transparency, and independent oversight to be entirely valid for debate."

Unfortunately for Facebook, Haugen is on to something.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain chances return into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humane Society of Northern Iowa increase in adoptions, staffing shortages

Image

Sean's Weather 10/6

Image

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

Image

Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

Image

Pandemic health disparities among races in Olmsted County

Image

Mayo Civic Center hosting Northern Lights festival in December

Image

National walk to school day: Elton Hills Elementary School

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Image

RPS updates pandemic protocols, quarantine guidance

Community Events