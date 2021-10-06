Clear

It's time to become friends with your anxiety

It's time to become friends with your anxiety

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 9:21 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Christine Koh, CNN

I've never felt as anxious or cried as much as I have during the pandemic, and I know I am not the only one.

Anxiety is at the forefront of my social feeds, emails and video meetings. Hearing people say "My anxiety was triggered by..." or "I woke up feeling anxious" or "My anxiety is next-level" is the norm rather than the exception.

I rarely see anxiety referenced positively. Instead, it is a catalyst for self-doubt, a barrier to action and an interrupter of everyday necessities like sleep.

That is, until I talked to Wendy Suzuki, a New York University professor of neural science and psychology, who wants to change the narrative around anxiety. In "Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion," Suzuki details the biological underpinnings of anxiety and helps us reframe our perspective on it, so we feel empowered instead of helpless.

Not sure this is possible? Consider these science-driven realities detailed in Suzuki's book.

Anxiety serves a protective purpose

Humans are supposed to be anxious. Anxiety -- and underlying physiological stress responses such as elevated heart rate and butterflies in the stomach -- evolved to protect humans from environmental threats.

An important first step in reframing anxiety is understanding it continues to serve that protective purpose in modern life by putting you on alert and into action, Suzuki said. Your anxiety is trying to tell you something.

Anxiety elicits uncomfortable emotions. Suzuki suggests listening to and appreciating these feelings, rather than running away from them.

"There's a push these days towards teaching people how to be happy," Suzuki said. "It's an attractive idea but the truth is, we are complicated organisms with an array of emotions that are there for a reason. The reason is not to annoy you. Your feelings are there to tell you about yourself and what you value and what is happening in your world."

Your brain is wired for change

Anxiety often feels overwhelming and intractable, but Suzuki -- who has spent her career in science studying neuroplasticity (the brain's ability to adapt its response based on environmental input) -- feels optimistic about anxiety.

"Your brain can respond positively if you feed it well, for example, with good food and exercise," Suzuki said. "Or it can shrink and die if you have too much stress." She recommends identifying situations that trigger anxiety (such as disappointment in work) and favorite self-soothing techniques (such as talking to a friend) as important steps.

Once you know your triggers and self-soothing techniques, you'll be better equipped to reframe your approach to, and insight into, anxiety; for example, opting to sidestep a known trigger or preparing for a situation you anticipate as anxiety provoking.

"The good news is, everyone has potential to change," Suzuki said.

Simple anxiety-reduction tactics have impact

Deep breathing and exercise are common stress relief tactics, suggested often enough that they may elicit an eye roll, but they are accessible coping tactics with significant neurophysiological impact.

"When you slow your breath down, you activate a part of your nervous system devoted to de-stressing you," said Suzuki. She notes that the counterpart to the fight-or-flight physiological survival response is the parasympathetic rest-and-digest response that calms the body down, including decreasing heart rate.

"You can't force your heart rate to slow down, but you can consciously start to breathe deeply and slowly. And you can do it stealthily," said Suzuki. She recommends parents practice deep breathing with kids, given that this quiet coping tactic can serve kids if they feel anxious at school.

Physical activity is also crucial. Suzuki notes that even a simple action like a walk around the neighborhood can change your mood.

Getting your heart rate up during physical activity can lower anxiety, depression and hostility, Suzuki said. "Every time you move, you release a bunch of neurochemicals -- dopamine, serotonin, noradrenaline. It's a neurological bubble bath for your brain that is a great way to turn down the volume on anxiety."

Choose positive affirmations instead of perfectionism

Suzuki notes that an important part of learning how to cope with anxiety is letting go of perfectionism.

"You sabotage yourself and your resilience with a negative perfectionist 'you failed' lens," Suzuki said. "What you want to do for your resilience is build yourself up and be your own best friend. If all of us spent more time focused on what we are doing well, that could help alleviate anxiety levels from a different point of view."

She recommends countering perfectionist-driven anxiety with positive affirmations. "We need an easy, more joyful way to address anxiety. For example, say one nice thing to yourself once an hour and it becomes an easier task."

The goal is to befriend your anxiety, and eventually even become grateful for the role anxiety plays in life. "Anxiety is a prickly friend, but sometimes prickly friends are useful," Suzuki said.

Your joyful memories can help you now

Suzuki also recommends leveraging the power of positive experiences to counteract anxiety, since repeatedly thinking about positive memories can improve your sense of well-being through something called joy conditioning.

"Joy conditioning is a direct counterbalance to fear conditioning, the latter of which happens naturally and serves a protective purpose," Suzuki said. Since humans do not have a reflexive joy conditioning response, self-training is required.

Start by identifying a joyful, funny memory. "It's especially good if the memory is associated with smell, since olfaction evokes memory well," Suzuki said. During anxious times, draw on those joyful memories to reduce your anxiety. This also works with anxious kids.

Anxiety can be elicited by countless experiences and situations, and while those situations will be highly individual, the potential to use anxiety to connect with something greater and direly needed -- empathy -- is universal.

"Everyone has their own unique example of something that makes them anxious. And if they turn that knowledge outward, they can become experts in identifying anxiety in others and ultimately using that awareness to help someone else," Suzuki said.

If anxiety is the prickly friend that can help people tap into empathy, it is a useful friend indeed.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain chances return into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humane Society of Northern Iowa increase in adoptions, staffing shortages

Image

Sean's Weather 10/6

Image

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

Image

Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

Image

Pandemic health disparities among races in Olmsted County

Image

Mayo Civic Center hosting Northern Lights festival in December

Image

National walk to school day: Elton Hills Elementary School

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Image

RPS updates pandemic protocols, quarantine guidance

Community Events