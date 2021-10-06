Clear

BET Awards 2021: The winners list

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The 2021 BET Awards aired Tuesday night and it was a big one for Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tyler, the Creator took home the hip hop album of the year and best live performer awards, as well as the inaugural Cultural Influence Award during the pre-recorded ceremony.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won three awards including best hip hop video.

The complete winners list is as follows:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Moneybagg Yo: "A Gangsta's Pain"

Tyler, the Creator: "Call Me If You Get Lost" *WINNER

Migos: "Culture III"

Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"

DJ Khaled: "Khaled Khaled"

21 Savage & Metro Boomin: "Savage Mode II"

J. Cole: "The Off-Season"

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B: "Up"

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" *WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"

Drake featuring Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: "Best Friend"

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: "Mr. Right Now"

Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" *WINNER

DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: "Every Chance I Get"

Drake featuring Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: "Back in Blood"

Best Duo/Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Nasty C & Blxckie

Lil Baby & Lil Durk *WINNER

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator *WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole *WINNER

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott *WINNER

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy *WINNER

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood

Roddy Ricch: Late at Night

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Cardi B: Up

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" *WINNER

Best New Hip Hop Artist

BLXST

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu *WINNER

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie *WINNER

Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B: "Type S**t" (Migos)

Drake: "Having Our Way" (Migos)

Jay-Z: "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z) *WINNER

Lil Durk: "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty)

Megan Thee Stallion: "On Me" (Remix) (Lil Baby)

Roddy Ricch: "Lemonade" (Remix) (Internet Money)

Impact Track

Black Thought: "Thought Vs. Everybody"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: "We Win"

Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: "Pain Away"

Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: "What It Feels Like" *WINNER

Rapsody: "12 Problems"

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamā (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (United Kingdom) *WINNER

I Am Hip-Hop Award

Nelly

Cultural Influence Award

Tyler, the Creator

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

