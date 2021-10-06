Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online.

Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence," Khan said in a statement.

"What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect.

"That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

After the video was shared online, Meyer admitted he acted "stupid" and apologized to his team for being an unwelcome distraction to preparations.

He also acknowledged his family was left "upset" by the situation.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer told reporters on Monday.

"It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened, owned it. It's stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position."

Meyer has guided the team to an 0-4 start in his NFL debut season and did not fly back with the Jaguars after Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to dinner that night," he explained.

"There was a big group next to our restaurant. They wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did.

"They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor screwing around and I should have left."

The Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans in their next game on Sunday.

Meyer's last head coaching job was with Ohio State, from 2012-2018. He helped steer the team to a national title in 2014. He also won two national championships when he was head coach of the Florida Gators, in 2006 and 2008.

After stepping down as head coach at Ohio State, Meyer was a studio analyst for Fox Sports.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 725451

Reported Deaths: 8304
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1468281881
Ramsey60958958
Dakota54525508
Anoka51005498
Washington32185322
Stearns26682247
St. Louis22024343
Scott20634152
Wright19831168
Olmsted17009112
Sherburne14559109
Carver1283853
Clay965997
Rice9558127
Blue Earth919352
Crow Wing8687104
Kandiyohi783194
Chisago771759
Otter Tail730999
Benton7021102
Mower603839
Beltrami587172
Winona585552
Douglas582784
Goodhue579781
Itasca563473
McLeod548066
Steele546621
Isanti529171
Morrison508363
Becker492761
Polk476075
Nobles466751
Freeborn459342
Lyon423654
Carlton416760
Nicollet402549
Pine400529
Cass383240
Mille Lacs379663
Brown378744
Le Sueur362830
Todd355635
Meeker332950
Waseca312926
Martin293533
Wabasha26555
Hubbard264241
Dodge25886
Roseau249424
Redwood220443
Houston219917
Renville214848
Fillmore214511
Wadena212627
Pennington204423
Faribault200926
Sibley190412
Cottonwood185624
Chippewa177439
Kanabec176829
Aitkin166840
Watonwan163811
Rock148319
Pope14168
Jackson140212
Yellow Medicine139920
Koochiching133719
Pipestone128327
Swift126719
Murray124610
Clearwater124518
Marshall119419
Stevens114811
Lake102021
Wilkin95014
Lac qui Parle92124
Mahnomen78910
Norman7599
Big Stone7404
Grant7259
Lincoln7084
Kittson57322
Red Lake5458
Unassigned541113
Traverse4735
Lake of the Woods4354
Cook2230

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456753

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Unassigned74290
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain chances return into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Image

The Toros host the Grizzlies Friday night

Image

RPS updates pandemic protocols, quarantine guidance

Image

Olmsted County Board of Commissioners meeting

Image

RPS announces new pandemic protocols

Image

Mason City Airport unveils plans for new terminal

Image

Park board discusses future of Med City pools

Image

10-5-21 five

Image

Back-to-back Battle of the Badges champs

Image

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service accepts Battle of the Badges trophy for second year

Community Events