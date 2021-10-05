Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Terrifying': Facebook whistleblower cites violence in Myanmar and Ethiopia, spying by China and Iran

'Terrifying': Facebook whistleblower cites violence in Myanmar and Ethiopia, spying by China and Iran

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 10:10 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Caitlin Hu, CNN

During much-anticipated testimony Tuesday before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen repeatedly pointed outside of the country for examples of how the social network could be used to dangerous ends -- so much so that lawmakers wondered during the hearing if they should meet to specifically discuss national security concerns.

The former product manager referenced a series of links between activity on Facebook and deadly violence in Myanmar and Ethiopia, and spying by China and Iran.

"My fear is that without action, divisive and extremist behaviors we see today are only the beginning. What we saw in Myanmar and now in Ethiopia are the opening chapters of a story so terrifying no one wants to read the end of it," Haugen said, referring to recent bloodshed in both countries.

Facebook admitted in 2018 that it failed to do enough to prevent the spread of posts whipping up hatred against the persecuted Rohingya minority in Myanmar. It has since vowed to limit the spread of "misinformation" in the country after a military coup earlier this year.

Asked by one senator whether Facebook is used by "authoritarian or terrorist-based leaders" around the world, Haugen responded that such use of the platform is "definitely" happening, and that Facebook is "very aware" of it.

Her last role at Facebook was with the company's counterespionage team, which she says "directly worked on tracking Chinese participation on the platform, surveilling, say, Uyghur populations around the world."

"You could actually find the Chinese, based on them doing these kinds of things," she said.

In March, Facebook's security staff revealed that Chinese hackers had targeted Uyghur activists and journalists living outside the country with fake Facebook accounts and malware.

Haugen's team also observed "the active participation of, say, the Iran government doing espionage on other state actors. This is definitely a thing that is happening," she said.

This summer, Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook's head of cyber espionage investigations, told CNN the company had disabled "fewer than 200 operational accounts" on its platform associated with the Iranian spying campaign, and notified a similar number of Facebook users they may have been targeted by the group.

Haugen blamed "a consistent understaffing of (Facebook's) counterespionage information operation and terrorism team" for the ongoing proliferation of such threats however, and said she was also speaking with other parts of Congress about them.

The revelation prompted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, to suggest that national security concerns be explored more deeply in the future.

Engagement-based ranking

According to Haugen, engagement-based ranking -- which amplifies content that stirs users to react with likes, shares or comments -- is "literally fanning ethnic violence" in countries like Ethiopia, which is riven with deep regional and ethnic divides.

"I encourage reform of these platforms, not picking and choosing individual ideas, but instead making the ideas safer, less twitchy, less viral, because that is how we scalably solve these problems," she said.

While Facebook has developed measures to mitigate danger, they are unevenly applied across the world's languages, Haugen said.

"Facebook also knows, they have admitted in public, that engagement-based ranking is dangerous without integrity and security systems, but then not rolled out those integrity and security systems to most of the languages in the world. And that's what is causing things like ethnic violence in Ethiopia."

Following the hearing, Facebook issued a statement attempting to discredit Haugen and disputing "her characterization" of many issues.

"Today, a Senate Commerce subcommittee held a hearing with a former product manager at Facebook who worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives — and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question," read the statement, tweeted by spokesperson Andy Stone.

"We don't agree with her characterization of the many issues she testified about. Despite all this, we agree on one thing; it's time to begin to create standard rules for the internet."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 718327

Reported Deaths: 8294
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1456741881
Ramsey60583958
Dakota54178508
Anoka50484498
Washington31929322
Stearns26392247
St. Louis21778343
Scott20491152
Wright19550168
Olmsted16823112
Sherburne14352109
Carver1273453
Clay958497
Rice9500127
Blue Earth911452
Crow Wing8543104
Kandiyohi775594
Chisago762059
Otter Tail722199
Benton6928102
Mower596939
Winona579252
Goodhue574181
Beltrami573872
Douglas573284
Itasca555173
McLeod541066
Steele540621
Isanti524071
Morrison498063
Becker486561
Polk469375
Nobles464351
Freeborn454142
Lyon418954
Carlton412660
Nicollet400549
Pine396829
Cass376340
Mille Lacs375063
Brown374144
Le Sueur359330
Todd348335
Meeker328150
Waseca309726
Martin286833
Wabasha26225
Hubbard259341
Dodge25616
Roseau244624
Redwood218043
Houston217917
Fillmore212711
Renville211948
Wadena208327
Pennington202123
Faribault196126
Sibley187612
Cottonwood183824
Chippewa176439
Kanabec174829
Aitkin164940
Watonwan162711
Rock147519
Pope14008
Jackson138812
Yellow Medicine138320
Koochiching132119
Pipestone127927
Swift124819
Murray123610
Clearwater122218
Marshall116019
Stevens113511
Lake100021
Wilkin94214
Lac qui Parle91524
Mahnomen77910
Norman7449
Big Stone7294
Grant7209
Lincoln7034
Kittson56322
Unassigned540103
Red Lake5368
Traverse4655
Lake of the Woods4314
Cook2210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain chances return tomorrow night into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Airport unveils plans for new terminal

Image

Park board discusses future of Med City pools

Image

10-5-21 five

Image

Back-to-back Battle of the Badges champs

Image

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service accepts Battle of the Badges trophy for second year

Image

Police respond to shots fired calls

Image

Olmsted County prepared to serve homeless population this winter

Image

3 Injured in Morning Crash

Image

Albert Lea Shootings

Image

Battle of The Badges 5

Community Events