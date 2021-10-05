Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 1 facing murder charge in connection to Sunday shooting in downtown Mason City Full Story

Group of bystanders builds makeshift stretcher to help rescue an injured hiker from a Colorado mountainside

Group of bystanders builds makeshift stretcher to help rescue an injured hiker from a Colorado mountainside

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 6:11 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 6:11 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

A family on a trip to see the fall foliage in Colorado turned into a rescue mission when they came across an injured man.

On Sunday, Matthew Meyers, his wife, Karen, and their two young sons, Cameron and Jaxson, took a day trip from Denver to Guanella Pass, a scenic byway through the Rocky Mountains. This time of year visitors come from all over to see the normally green landscape dotted with orange, yellow and red, a sign that fall has started.

The Meyers traveled down a curvy road on their way home when Karen asked her husband to pull over so they could take a quick selfie with the fall foliage in the background.

As they posed for the photo near a bridge, a man approached them saying there was a hiker pretty badly injured about 1.5 miles up the trail, Matthew Meyers told CNN on Tuesday. The man asked if they had cell phone service to call for help, but they didn't, according to Meyers.

Meyers, who is a senior director for talent development at Elevate K-12, is no stranger to the wilderness. He told CNN he is a hunter and knew that, as it got darker, it could be harder to rescue the injured man.

"It was about 6:15 p.m.," said Meyers. "It was going to get dark soon and in the mountains, everything changes when it gets dark, the temperature drops and animals come out."

Meyers said he told the man there was a cabin up the road that probably had a phone with service. Then, after getting his family in the vehicle, Meyers took off on the trail to see if he could help rescue the injured hiker.

A group of hikers (two men and a woman with a dog) was already there trying to help. Meyers said they had to figure a way to move the man, who was in his 70s, down the steep and rough terrain.

"We got to get him down," said Meyers. "He had a lot of blood on his left arm, leg and side. We can't just leave him here."

The men tried carrying the injured hiker from the ravine back on the trail, but that became treacherous, said Meyers.

"It was tough to get him back to the trail," said Meyers. "We are going to have to build a stretcher."

Using narrow tree branches, a belt and shoelaces, the group was able to build a stretcher. Platte Canyon Fire Protection District's Ernie Walker said that the care the man received was instrumental to his survival, per a statement from the rescue team on Facebook.

The group traveled about half a mile down the trail when they were meet by the district's fire rescue team, according to Meyers. The man suffered from a severe traumatic injury from the fall and was bleeding significantly, as well as very hypothermic, according to Platte Canyon Fire.

Platte Canyon Fire said they wanted to personally thank the five bystanders that helped save the man and assisted the rescue team in carrying him down to the waiting ambulance. The injured hiker was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive, according to CNN affiliate KUSA.

"The timing was so extraordinary," said Meyers. He added that if his wife wouldn't have wanted that last-minute photo they wouldn't have been there to help save the man.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 718327

Reported Deaths: 8294
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1456741881
Ramsey60583958
Dakota54178508
Anoka50484498
Washington31929322
Stearns26392247
St. Louis21778343
Scott20491152
Wright19550168
Olmsted16823112
Sherburne14352109
Carver1273453
Clay958497
Rice9500127
Blue Earth911452
Crow Wing8543104
Kandiyohi775594
Chisago762059
Otter Tail722199
Benton6928102
Mower596939
Winona579252
Goodhue574181
Beltrami573872
Douglas573284
Itasca555173
McLeod541066
Steele540621
Isanti524071
Morrison498063
Becker486561
Polk469375
Nobles464351
Freeborn454142
Lyon418954
Carlton412660
Nicollet400549
Pine396829
Cass376340
Mille Lacs375063
Brown374144
Le Sueur359330
Todd348335
Meeker328150
Waseca309726
Martin286833
Wabasha26225
Hubbard259341
Dodge25616
Roseau244624
Redwood218043
Houston217917
Fillmore212711
Renville211948
Wadena208327
Pennington202123
Faribault196126
Sibley187612
Cottonwood183824
Chippewa176439
Kanabec174829
Aitkin164940
Watonwan162711
Rock147519
Pope14008
Jackson138812
Yellow Medicine138320
Koochiching132119
Pipestone127927
Swift124819
Murray123610
Clearwater122218
Marshall116019
Stevens113511
Lake100021
Wilkin94214
Lac qui Parle91524
Mahnomen77910
Norman7449
Big Stone7294
Grant7209
Lincoln7034
Kittson56322
Unassigned540103
Red Lake5368
Traverse4655
Lake of the Woods4314
Cook2210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain chances return tomorrow night into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Airport unveils plans for new terminal

Image

Park board discusses future of Med City pools

Image

10-5-21 five

Image

Back-to-back Battle of the Badges champs

Image

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service accepts Battle of the Badges trophy for second year

Image

Police respond to shots fired calls

Image

Olmsted County prepared to serve homeless population this winter

Image

3 Injured in Morning Crash

Image

Albert Lea Shootings

Image

Battle of The Badges 5

Community Events