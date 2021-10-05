Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 1 facing murder charge in connection to Sunday shooting in downtown Mason City Full Story

His dad was vaccinated and his son was not. He lost them both to Covid-19

His dad was vaccinated and his son was not. He lost them both to Covid-19

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

A Pennsylvania restaurant owner says he's been overwhelmed by the community support for his family after both his father and son died within about 36 hours of each other from Covid-19.

Alan Collins Jr. told CNN that his father, Alan Collins Sr., died on September 28 at a Pittsburgh hospital. His son Alan David Brown Sr. died the next day.

Collins said his son, who also lived in the Pittsburgh area, was just 35 and married with four children.

"He had a lot to live for, believe me, he was a great kid. He did so much for the public," Collins said. "He's a good man. A very, very good father."

Collins said his father and son don't live in the same households and it was just coincidence that they got sick at around the same time.

He said his father was turning 72, but looked like he was in his 60s and was in great shape.

Collins said his father loved to fish and hunt and would go to casinos because "he loved to gamble, too."

"He was a good man and he was very loved also," Collins said. "Anybody who came in contact with he loved him. I'm still getting texts from people that he worked with and people that knew him over the years."

His father had been vaccinated and recently got his third shot, but he'd also had a kidney transplant a few years ago, which Collins thought may have left him more vulnerable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on September 24 allowing third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to some adults -- including people over 65 and younger people with underlying health conditions.

His father seemed like he'd gotten a mild case at first, but after a few days his condition worsened and he had to go to the hospital and had to go on a ventilator, Collins said.

Collins said his father wasn't conscious when he got to visit him in the hospital.

"So that was the only time I got to see him is to say goodbye to him," Collins said.

Collins said he'd just gotten home after his father died when he got a call from his daughter-in-law, who said she was taking his son to the hospital. Brown's family had also gotten Covid and he'd been sick for several days.

Brown had not yet been vaccinated and Collins said he was still deciding what to do.

His son had to go on a ventilator and died the next day, said Collins, who has been vaccinated.

Collins said his son was popular and active in the community and was like a big brother to all his cousins.

He'd just gotten a promotion at the bank where he worked and ran a large Facebook group for sneaker fans in the Pittsburgh area that had recently run a shoe drive for kids in the community.

"He was doing big, great things," Collins said.

They'd often get together to watch sports and were fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pitt Panthers.

Collins said the family has been trying to stay strong for Brown's children, but it's been hard.

"They loved him so much and he loved them the same way," Collins said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to pay Brown's funeral expenses and to help care for his family.

Collins said the support he's gotten from the community has been unreal. "My heart is so full of love and joy from all these people that are given their support to me and my family right now," he said.

He said he's closed his restaurant while his family prepares for the funerals.

His father's service is scheduled for Thursday; his son's funeral will be on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 718327

Reported Deaths: 8294
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1456741881
Ramsey60583958
Dakota54178508
Anoka50484498
Washington31929322
Stearns26392247
St. Louis21778343
Scott20491152
Wright19550168
Olmsted16823112
Sherburne14352109
Carver1273453
Clay958497
Rice9500127
Blue Earth911452
Crow Wing8543104
Kandiyohi775594
Chisago762059
Otter Tail722199
Benton6928102
Mower596939
Winona579252
Goodhue574181
Beltrami573872
Douglas573284
Itasca555173
McLeod541066
Steele540621
Isanti524071
Morrison498063
Becker486561
Polk469375
Nobles464351
Freeborn454142
Lyon418954
Carlton412660
Nicollet400549
Pine396829
Cass376340
Mille Lacs375063
Brown374144
Le Sueur359330
Todd348335
Meeker328150
Waseca309726
Martin286833
Wabasha26225
Hubbard259341
Dodge25616
Roseau244624
Redwood218043
Houston217917
Fillmore212711
Renville211948
Wadena208327
Pennington202123
Faribault196126
Sibley187612
Cottonwood183824
Chippewa176439
Kanabec174829
Aitkin164940
Watonwan162711
Rock147519
Pope14008
Jackson138812
Yellow Medicine138320
Koochiching132119
Pipestone127927
Swift124819
Murray123610
Clearwater122218
Marshall116019
Stevens113511
Lake100021
Wilkin94214
Lac qui Parle91524
Mahnomen77910
Norman7449
Big Stone7294
Grant7209
Lincoln7034
Kittson56322
Unassigned540103
Red Lake5368
Traverse4655
Lake of the Woods4314
Cook2210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain chances return tomorrow night into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Airport unveils plans for new terminal

Image

Park board discusses future of Med City pools

Image

10-5-21 five

Image

Back-to-back Battle of the Badges champs

Image

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service accepts Battle of the Badges trophy for second year

Image

Police respond to shots fired calls

Image

Olmsted County prepared to serve homeless population this winter

Image

3 Injured in Morning Crash

Image

Albert Lea Shootings

Image

Battle of The Badges 5

Community Events