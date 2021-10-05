Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 1 facing murder charge in connection to Sunday shooting in downtown Mason City Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Planet with iron rainfall is even more extreme than scientists thought

Planet with iron rainfall is even more extreme than scientists thought

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

On this sizzling exoplanet hundreds of light-years from Earth, droplets of iron rain fall from the sky at night.

Now, researchers have also detected sodium and ionized calcium in the planet's atmosphere, based on observations from the Gemini North Telescope, which is located near the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii.

The new findings suggest the planet, named WASP-76b, is even hotter than scientists expected.

The research is part of a Cornell University-led project called ExoGemS, or Exoplanets with Gemini Spectroscopy survey. The project brings together scientists who study the diversity of atmospheres on exoplanets, which are planets located outside of our solar system.

The results published on September 28 in the Astrophysical Journal Letters and were presented Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Division for Planetary Sciences of the American Astronomical Society.

"As we do remote sensing of dozens of exoplanets, spanning a range of masses and temperatures, we will develop a more complete picture of the true diversity of alien worlds -- from those hot enough to harbor iron rain to others with more moderate climates, from those heftier than Jupiter to others not much bigger than the Earth," said Ray Jayawardhana, study coauthor and the Harold Tanner Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and a professor of astronomy at Cornell University, in a statement.

"It's remarkable that with today's telescopes and instruments, we can already learn so much about the atmospheres -- their constituents, physical properties, presence of clouds and even large-scale wind patterns -- of planets that are orbiting stars hundreds of light-years away," Jayawardhana said.

Discovered in 2016, the ultra-hot planet -- which is about the size of Jupiter -- orbits a star in the Pisces constellation 640 light-years away from Earth. Because of its close proximity to the star, WASP-76b completes one orbit around it every 1.8 Earth days and soaks up thousands of times the radiation that Earth receives from the sun.

"We're seeing so much calcium (in WASP-76b's atmosphere); it's a really strong feature," said Emily Deibert, study coauthor and doctoral student at the University of Toronto, in a statement. "This spectral signature of ionized calcium could indicate that the exoplanet has very strong upper atmosphere winds. Or the atmospheric temperature on the exoplanet is much higher than we thought."

The planet is tidally locked, meaning the same side of the planet always faces the star. This is similar to how our moon orbits Earth. On the so-called dayside of the planet, which faces the star, temperatures exceed 4,400 degrees Fahrenheit (2,426 degrees Celsius).

The dayside's blazing temperatures, which are hot enough to turn molecules into atoms and metal into vapor, create iron vapor. Rapid winds carry this over to the nightside, where relatively cooler temperatures hover around 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit (1,315 degrees Celsius).

The iron vapor condenses into clouds, causing rain that consists of liquid iron, and this creates the iron observed in the atmosphere.

The ExoGemS survey, which will ultimately study about 30 exoplanets, is led by Jake Turner, a Carl Sagan Fellow in NASA's Hubble Fellowship program and research associate in Cornell University's department of astronomy.

"Our work, and that of other researchers, is paving the way for exploring the atmospheres of terrestrial worlds beyond our solar system," Turner said.

Understanding the chemistry of an exoplanet's atmosphere will help astronomers understand its weather, climate and environment.

Ultra-hot gas giant exoplanets like WASP-76b, "which have day-side temperatures commensurable with the surface of cool stars, are an emerging class of exoplanets," according to a previous study about the planet.

Previous examples of these extremely hot exoplanets include KELT-9b, WASP-121b and WASP-12b. And other types of unusual rain have been suggested on other planets, like HD 189733 b's wicked winds that send glass-like silicates raining sideways around the planet and even diamond rain on Neptune.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 718327

Reported Deaths: 8294
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1456741881
Ramsey60583958
Dakota54178508
Anoka50484498
Washington31929322
Stearns26392247
St. Louis21778343
Scott20491152
Wright19550168
Olmsted16823112
Sherburne14352109
Carver1273453
Clay958497
Rice9500127
Blue Earth911452
Crow Wing8543104
Kandiyohi775594
Chisago762059
Otter Tail722199
Benton6928102
Mower596939
Winona579252
Goodhue574181
Beltrami573872
Douglas573284
Itasca555173
McLeod541066
Steele540621
Isanti524071
Morrison498063
Becker486561
Polk469375
Nobles464351
Freeborn454142
Lyon418954
Carlton412660
Nicollet400549
Pine396829
Cass376340
Mille Lacs375063
Brown374144
Le Sueur359330
Todd348335
Meeker328150
Waseca309726
Martin286833
Wabasha26225
Hubbard259341
Dodge25616
Roseau244624
Redwood218043
Houston217917
Fillmore212711
Renville211948
Wadena208327
Pennington202123
Faribault196126
Sibley187612
Cottonwood183824
Chippewa176439
Kanabec174829
Aitkin164940
Watonwan162711
Rock147519
Pope14008
Jackson138812
Yellow Medicine138320
Koochiching132119
Pipestone127927
Swift124819
Murray123610
Clearwater122218
Marshall116019
Stevens113511
Lake100021
Wilkin94214
Lac qui Parle91524
Mahnomen77910
Norman7449
Big Stone7294
Grant7209
Lincoln7034
Kittson56322
Unassigned540103
Red Lake5368
Traverse4655
Lake of the Woods4314
Cook2210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain chances return tomorrow night into Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/5/21)

Image

10-4-21 Five

Image

U.S. can expect flu to come back with a vengeance this winter

Image

New Rochester restaurant opening soon

Image

Sean's Weather 10/5

Image

Hy-Vee flu vaccine

Image

Tavern 22 opening

Image

Empty bowls fundraiser

Image

FDA vaccination update

Image

The last covered bridge in Minnesota

Community Events