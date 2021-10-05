Clear

Facebook revelations are shocking. But nothing will change until Congress acts

Facebook revelations are shocking. But nothing will change until Congress acts

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Allison Morrow, CNN Business

After a roller coaster 24 hours for Facebook — in which a whistleblower lodged damning claims at at the site, its stock fell 5% and the company suffered a more than five-hour outage across its most popular apps — the spotlight has shifted to Congress and what, if anything, lawmakers are willing to do to rein in the social media behemoth.

The upshot of the whistleblower's claim: Facebook not only knows that its platform encourages angry, hateful, demonstrably false content, but it is prioritizing that content to keep readers engaged. The company is choosing "profit over safety," according to Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues.

Now, Haugen is bringing her case to Washington, pleading with lawmakers not to shut down Facebook or force it to break up — but simply to get serious about regulating it. The reality is that in nearly two decades, Congress has shown it's barely capable of directing Facebook to the bathroom.

"The severity of this crisis demands that we break out of previous regulatory frames," she said in her opening statement Tuesday.

Facebook's leadership, she says, are the only ones who know how to make its platforms safer, but they have "put their astronomical profits before people." They won't do the right thing until they're forced to.

It's hard to overstate the shock value of Haugen's testimony and the reams of internal documents she leaked to the Wall Street Journal. It's one thing when outside researchers say your company is causing harm, but quite another when your own internal reports say your products are actively hurting teenagers and propagating Covid-19 vaccine lies that could kill people.

Her disclosures are important because they're forcing the world to question how Facebook, and other tech giants for that matter, are being held accountable for their actions.

For its part, Facebook has pushed back against the Journal's reporting, calling many of the claims "misleading" and arguing that its apps do more good than harm.

Why Facebook's gotten a pass

Public pressure alone won't get Facebook to change. If shame were enough, Facebook would have changed after the 2016 election. Or the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Or the 2020 election.

Even when dozens of major brands pulled their advertising over Facebook's lax approach to regulating hate speech, the company barely felt a ding. Its stock is up 54% since that time (while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up just over 48% in the same period).

So it's up to Washington to fix Facebook. And that's no easy task, even if Congress weren't hamstrung by its own internal squabbling and the looming threat of America's first-ever debt default.

Part of the problem with regulating Facebook is that lawmakers and regulators are feeling around in the dark for a solution to a problem society has never faced before. To borrow Haugen's metaphor, it's like the Transportation Department writing the rules of the road without even knowing that seat belts are an option.

And Facebook's structure is uniquely murky, even among tech companies, according to Haugen.

"At other large tech companies like Google, any independent researcher can download from the Internet the company's search results and write papers about what they find," she said. "But Facebook hides behind walls that keep researchers and regulators from understanding the true dynamics of their system."

Why this could be a turning point

But let's put on our rose-colored glasses for a moment.

Haugen's claims are different than past revelations about Facebook, in part because she filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing the company of misleading investors. One internal document cited by the Journal spelled it out so bluntly you have to wonder who had the audacity to put it on paper: "We are not actually doing what we say we do publicly."

That is, needless to say, a big no-no for a publicly traded company.

The sheer scale of the documents Haugen provided to journalists and members of Congress — thousands of pages, some of them attorney-client-privileged, according to the Journal — also make her case unique.

Those documents offer some of the most knock-your-hair-back evidence that Facebook is responsible for real, tangible harm, including worsening body-image issues among teens on Instagram, allowing misinformation to flourish and allowing celebrities or other public figures flout Facebook's content regulations, according to the Journal.

It's something of an Erin Brockovich moment — the Big Company knows it is poisoning the water, but it's turning a blind eye. The question now: Will Congress do anything about it?

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 718327

Reported Deaths: 8294
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1456741881
Ramsey60583958
Dakota54178508
Anoka50484498
Washington31929322
Stearns26392247
St. Louis21778343
Scott20491152
Wright19550168
Olmsted16823112
Sherburne14352109
Carver1273453
Clay958497
Rice9500127
Blue Earth911452
Crow Wing8543104
Kandiyohi775594
Chisago762059
Otter Tail722199
Benton6928102
Mower596939
Winona579252
Goodhue574181
Beltrami573872
Douglas573284
Itasca555173
McLeod541066
Steele540621
Isanti524071
Morrison498063
Becker486561
Polk469375
Nobles464351
Freeborn454142
Lyon418954
Carlton412660
Nicollet400549
Pine396829
Cass376340
Mille Lacs375063
Brown374144
Le Sueur359330
Todd348335
Meeker328150
Waseca309726
Martin286833
Wabasha26225
Hubbard259341
Dodge25616
Roseau244624
Redwood218043
Houston217917
Fillmore212711
Renville211948
Wadena208327
Pennington202123
Faribault196126
Sibley187612
Cottonwood183824
Chippewa176439
Kanabec174829
Aitkin164940
Watonwan162711
Rock147519
Pope14008
Jackson138812
Yellow Medicine138320
Koochiching132119
Pipestone127927
Swift124819
Murray123610
Clearwater122218
Marshall116019
Stevens113511
Lake100021
Wilkin94214
Lac qui Parle91524
Mahnomen77910
Norman7449
Big Stone7294
Grant7209
Lincoln7034
Kittson56322
Unassigned540103
Red Lake5368
Traverse4655
Lake of the Woods4314
Cook2210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester/St. Mary's
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. can expect flu to come back with a vengeance this winter

Image

New Rochester restaurant opening soon

Image

Sean's Weather 10/5

Image

Hy-Vee flu vaccine

Image

Tavern 22 opening

Image

Empty bowls fundraiser

Image

FDA vaccination update

Image

The last covered bridge in Minnesota

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather

Image

Rochester Grizzlies are undefeated this season

Community Events