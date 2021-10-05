Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

'Squid Game' sets off a new game, trying to figure out why it took off on Netflix

'Squid Game' sets off a new game, trying to figure out why it took off on Netflix

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Lowry, CNN

"Squid Game" has set off its own Hollywood-centric game -- trying to explain how (or really, guess why) a South Korean drama that arrived with virtually no fanfare has become what Netflix is billing as possibly its "biggest show ever."

After bingeing through the nine episodes, the answers likely can't be traced to any one factor, but rather a multi-legged array of them. They include the thrill of audiences discovering a concept on their own, without needing pointy-headed critics to direct them; the "Black Mirror"-style dystopia of familiar children's games turning deadly; and a greater appetite in the US for internationally produced content, already evident in the South Korean film "Parasite's" Oscar breakthrough in 2020 and the popularity of other Netflix shows from overseas, such as "Lupin."

As for the series itself, there's nothing so novel about "Squid Game" that would necessarily account for its assault on social media, having become the kind of trending item that media outlets, frankly, can't afford to ignore.

Instead, what writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has done principally involves serving old wine in a new bottle. Seen that way, "Squid Game" presents a visually arresting variation on themes seen plenty of times before, which include tapping into the class divide -- and the rich essentially preying on the poor and destitute -- at a moment when the audience might be more receptive to that message.

As is so often the case, timing, packaging and platform (that is, Netflix's 200-million-plus subscribers) have combined to create what one executive described to NBC News as "an organic fandom." As Vulture noted, the show nevertheless took off with few advance reviews and "hardly any marketing in the US."

Despite comparisons to "Parasite," which also examined the issue of economic inequality, there's no shortage of fare in the "You might like" column when it comes to "Squid Game's" beyond-dark vision of the rich making the poor risk dying for their amusement.

The concept has frequently been tied to spectacle, from "The Hunger Games" to "The Running Man" to the independent movie "Series 7," which focused on a fictional reality TV show that forced contestants into an elimination game that meant battling to the death.

A more recent example released just before the pandemic, the Universal movie "The Hunt," provoked controversy with its premise about wealthy liberals creating an elaborate apparatus to hunt "deplorables."

In its brief life, the streaming service Quibi also offered "Most Dangerous Game," in which a terminally-ill man sought to win money by allowing himself to become prey for one-percenters represented by Christoph Waltz. The plot largely mirrored the 1994 movie "Surviving the Game," which cast Ice-T as a homeless man abducted and chased by wealthy hunters seeking the ultimate thrill.

Despite its gruesome violence, the social commentary in "Squid Game" comes through loud and clear, establishing just how desperate the players are, and how cheaply their lives are valued by the "VIP's" behind their suffering.

At the same time, that element involving the VIP's might be the show's weakest link, or at least its most obvious and thuddingly over the top when they arrive in the later episodes.

Still, by the time those wrinkles come into play viewers are no doubt already invested in the fates of key players, as well as curious about when and whether the game's origins and secrets will be disgorged.

Another interesting underpinning of "Squid Game" is the idea that no matter how vicious and brutal it is, the poor cash-strapped souls taking part are supposed to have a fair and equal chance. In a way, that egalitarian streak also runs through the show's popularity, cutting through cultural barriers and the streaming clutter to become an unexpected sensation.

Of course, one of the aforementioned factors -- the audience's feeling of discovery -- is also the hardest to sustain in the proverbial bottle. As with any success, speculation has already turned what can be done as an encore, and imitators won't be far behind.

Watching something burst into the public consciousness demonstrates how unpredictable hits can be, especially in this age of dizzying abundance. But when such a program suddenly emerges, and a "fandom" exists, the one certainty is that it won't be long before "Squid Game" begins sprouting new arms.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 718327

Reported Deaths: 8294
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1456741881
Ramsey60583958
Dakota54178508
Anoka50484498
Washington31929322
Stearns26392247
St. Louis21778343
Scott20491152
Wright19550168
Olmsted16823112
Sherburne14352109
Carver1273453
Clay958497
Rice9500127
Blue Earth911452
Crow Wing8543104
Kandiyohi775594
Chisago762059
Otter Tail722199
Benton6928102
Mower596939
Winona579252
Goodhue574181
Beltrami573872
Douglas573284
Itasca555173
McLeod541066
Steele540621
Isanti524071
Morrison498063
Becker486561
Polk469375
Nobles464351
Freeborn454142
Lyon418954
Carlton412660
Nicollet400549
Pine396829
Cass376340
Mille Lacs375063
Brown374144
Le Sueur359330
Todd348335
Meeker328150
Waseca309726
Martin286833
Wabasha26225
Hubbard259341
Dodge25616
Roseau244624
Redwood218043
Houston217917
Fillmore212711
Renville211948
Wadena208327
Pennington202123
Faribault196126
Sibley187612
Cottonwood183824
Chippewa176439
Kanabec174829
Aitkin164940
Watonwan162711
Rock147519
Pope14008
Jackson138812
Yellow Medicine138320
Koochiching132119
Pipestone127927
Swift124819
Murray123610
Clearwater122218
Marshall116019
Stevens113511
Lake100021
Wilkin94214
Lac qui Parle91524
Mahnomen77910
Norman7449
Big Stone7294
Grant7209
Lincoln7034
Kittson56322
Unassigned540103
Red Lake5368
Traverse4655
Lake of the Woods4314
Cook2210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Rochester restaurant opening soon

Image

Sean's Weather 10/5

Image

Hy-Vee flu vaccine

Image

Tavern 22 opening

Image

Empty bowls fundraiser

Image

FDA vaccination update

Image

The last covered bridge in Minnesota

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather

Image

Rochester Grizzlies are undefeated this season

${item.thumbnail.title}

City of Rochester joins tri-government committee with RPS, Olmsted County

Community Events