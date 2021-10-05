Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Asisat Oshoala: How a grandmother's belief gave birth to an African soccer superstar

Asisat Oshoala: How a grandmother's belief gave birth to an African soccer superstar

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 7:31 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok, CNN

Asisat Oshoala has a confession to make.

The Barcelona striker, who was born in the Nigerian city of Ikorodu, leans into the microphone and says: "Growing up I never wore a jersey with a female player's name at the back."

Then the moment of epiphany when life comes full circle for her.

"Now when I go home to Nigeria a lot of people have a Barcelona jersey with my name on it," the 26-year-old Oshoala tells CNN.

She pauses, reflects, and takes a deep breath.

"Well ... it's been quite the journey," she adds with a knowing smile.

It's a smile that tells you everything you need to know about her affirmation of belief and the power of opportunity.

The spirit of an African

As well as knowing how to deliver a punchline, Oshoala does it with honesty, passion, and humility.

"No matter the height you get to in life, you have to always remember where you come from," she says.

Her past is also a grounding mechanism in what is an ever-changing, globalized world. It's an identity -- the "spirit of an African" as she puts it -- in which the "old vibe" still holds true.

"We've always been a people who fight for everything and [are] ready to sacrifice," continues Oshoala.

Growing up as a child, gender roles were clearly defined -- a girl's place was in the home or the shop.

She speaks openly of living in a Muslim society and polygamous household with seven brothers and six sisters from her father's two wives.

"There's this unity with my family. We are not broken [...] We are from different mothers but we're still together [...] We see ourselves as the same," she says.

A practicing Muslim, Oshoala sees Islam as "a guidance through life."

"If this [playing football] is what makes me happy, I don't think God is against it."

A grandmother's belief

Football was a source of escapism, but also a challenge to the establishment of patronage and parentage.

Oshoala recalls hiding and concocting stories to explain prolonged hours of absence, though her actions had consequences.

"Sometimes I don't get to sleep at home [...] Some days my mom wouldn't even give me money for food."

Who then believed in the possibility of an opportunity in the beautiful game?

"My grandmother," Oshoala responds.

When others doubted her abilities and prowess for the game, it was Oshoala's grandmother who preached with wisdom and calmness to "be a good and a nice person, be respectful, [and] be disciplined."

Those ideas and beliefs are at the forefront of Oshoala's mind every time she takes to the pitch.

In 2014, the die was cast.

A top scorer and player of the tournament accolade at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup was followed just months later with African Women's Championship glory.

A decisive conversation with her skeptical parents ensued.

"I made them believe that if young kids go after their dreams, there's always something positive to come out of it. Today, I think they realize that."

And these days, her parents are believers.

"They're now the ones who call me [...] They know my game even before I tell them!" she laughs.

Africa's shining light

Oshoala has never looked back since leaving Nigeria in 2015.

Her career has crisscrossed continents -- from Europe with Liverpool and Arsenal to Asia with Dalian before a return to Europe with FC Barcelona.

"I know I can survive anywhere," she says with defiance. "For the spirit of acceptance to come alive, it has to come through your own hard work and your own sacrifice."

Those sacrifices have spawned success with multiple team and individual accolades won at domestic and international level.

The roll of honors extend from a record equaling four African Women's Footballer of the Year titles, two further Africa Cup of Nations victories and two FIFA Women's World Cup appearances.

Those achievements underpin her status as the continent's most decorated female footballer in history.

"It's amazing," says Oshoala, pausing as she takes in the magnanimity of her accomplishments.

"I never had the dream of becoming a professional soccer player [...] and looking at where I am today, I mean, I'm really happy for what I've actually done for myself so far.

"The spirit of always wanting more, the spirit of not giving up is one thing that pushes me a lot."

Line in the sand

Perhaps, though, the two most significant events on the pitch for Oshoala have come in the past two years with the Catalan giant.

In 2019, she became the first African to play in and score in what was ultimately to be a losing Women's Champions League final at the hands of Lyon.

She talks of it being a moment of pride, but one equally tinged with pain.

In May, however, came redemption.

The 26 year old entered the history books by becoming the first African to win European football's most coveted title as Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-0.

"When you have the same goal, then it's easy to achieve big things. The people who lost together ended up winning together -- this is important," says Oshoala

The momentum has continued at a relentless pace and shows little sign of slowing down.

This season, Barcelona is averaging a remarkable seven goals a game in the league, with Oshoala bettering a goal every game -- a clear signal of intent as the side prepares to defend its much-coveted crown.

Can Barcelona now follow in the footsteps of Lyon and become the new powerhouse in Europe?

"Barcelona can just be Barcelona!" Oshoala emphatically responds.

"We have a goal that we want to achieve, which we already started last year: we won the treble. That's incredible!"

'People want something new'

It's this blueprint of betterment, boldness and belief which Oshoala now aspires to deliver for a new generation of girls -- one that envisions football and education coexisting side by side.

The vehicle for change is her foundation in Nigeria.

"Sometimes I just sit on the sideline and just start smiling. I see them happy and I'm just happy to see people's dreams actually coming to life -- they're seeing the future.

"They're seeing the possibility of becoming a professional soccer player.

"I'm really jealous [...] because they have everything!"

As she reflects on her career, Oshoala also has a word of warning for the men's game.

"The next five, 10, 15 years, it's going to all be about women's soccer because the men's game ... it's like they've got everything already.

"You can see the fights now. They want the Super League, they want this ... they're trying to see what they can bring in now because they've done everything already.

"The money's there, the TV rights is there, everything is there.

"Whatever you do now with the women's game, it's new, it's new, it's new. And people want to see something new."

Is the belief genuine or built on hope?

"Women's soccer is going to be big," affirms Oshoala.

"Definitely you're going to have some male player and women's player on the same level plus minus [...] It's very achievable. Trust me."

You'd wouldn't want to bet against it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 718327

Reported Deaths: 8294
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1456741881
Ramsey60583958
Dakota54178508
Anoka50484498
Washington31929322
Stearns26392247
St. Louis21778343
Scott20491152
Wright19550168
Olmsted16823112
Sherburne14352109
Carver1273453
Clay958497
Rice9500127
Blue Earth911452
Crow Wing8543104
Kandiyohi775594
Chisago762059
Otter Tail722199
Benton6928102
Mower596939
Winona579252
Goodhue574181
Beltrami573872
Douglas573284
Itasca555173
McLeod541066
Steele540621
Isanti524071
Morrison498063
Becker486561
Polk469375
Nobles464351
Freeborn454142
Lyon418954
Carlton412660
Nicollet400549
Pine396829
Cass376340
Mille Lacs375063
Brown374144
Le Sueur359330
Todd348335
Meeker328150
Waseca309726
Martin286833
Wabasha26225
Hubbard259341
Dodge25616
Roseau244624
Redwood218043
Houston217917
Fillmore212711
Renville211948
Wadena208327
Pennington202123
Faribault196126
Sibley187612
Cottonwood183824
Chippewa176439
Kanabec174829
Aitkin164940
Watonwan162711
Rock147519
Pope14008
Jackson138812
Yellow Medicine138320
Koochiching132119
Pipestone127927
Swift124819
Murray123610
Clearwater122218
Marshall116019
Stevens113511
Lake100021
Wilkin94214
Lac qui Parle91524
Mahnomen77910
Norman7449
Big Stone7294
Grant7209
Lincoln7034
Kittson56322
Unassigned540103
Red Lake5368
Traverse4655
Lake of the Woods4314
Cook2210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hy-Vee flu vaccine

Image

Tavern 22 opening

Image

Empty bowls fundraiser

Image

FDA vaccination update

Image

The last covered bridge in Minnesota

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather

Image

Rochester Grizzlies are undefeated this season

${item.thumbnail.title}

City of Rochester joins tri-government committee with RPS, Olmsted County

Image

Rochester City Council approves 2022 DMC spending plan, legislative priorities

Image

Unique covered bridge in Zumbrota

Community Events