Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Beaches sit empty and fragile habitats hang in the balance as crews race to clean up a Southern California oil spill

Beaches sit empty and fragile habitats hang in the balance as crews race to clean up a Southern California oil spill

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A stretch of Southern California's coast has been transformed by a leak at an oil pipe that released more than 100,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean.

The normally bustling beaches of Huntington Beach, which welcome tourists with a sign reading "Surf City USA," sat empty on Monday.

And a little farther south, teams in white hazmat suits worked to protect the fragile wetland ecosystem near the mouth of the Santa Ana River -- a crucial habitat for migratory birds that is wrapped in shimmering oil ribbons.

Dead birds and fish have already washed ashore, according to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley who has been providing updates on Twitter.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency due to the spill. "The state is moving to cut red tape and mobilize all available resources to protect public health and the environment," he said in a statement.

The breach, widely reported Saturday, occurred about five miles off Huntington Beach in Orange County, spilling the equivalent of an estimated 3,000 barrels -- or 126,000 gallons -- of post-production crude, local officials said.

And while the cause is being investigated, there are also questions about the timeline of notifications.

California authorities were notified late Friday of reports of an oil sheen at the site of the pipeline spill, more than 12 hours before Amplify Energy Corp., the operator of the line, reported it to state and federal officials, according to documents reviewed by CNN.

But in an interview with CNN on Monday, Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said an sheen was detected by company personnel Saturday morning, not Friday night. Willsher said while there is equipment to detect the leak without visibly seeing oil spills, there were no notices of a potential leak in the line before Saturday.

Amplify is a small, Houston-based company with 222 employees as of the end of 2018, the last time it reported its staff size in a company filing. Its most recent financial report shows sales of $153 million, with year-to-date losses of $54.4 million through the end of June.

The spill, which stretches from Huntington Beach to Laguna Beach, is likely to move farther south based on wind and currents, said Capt. Rebecca Ore, the Commanding Officer at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

Response efforts to the spill have doubled since Sunday afternoon, Ore said Monday.

"This has devastated our California coastline in Orange County, and it's having a tremendous impact on our ecological preserves as well as our economics," Foley told CNN. "We need answers and the public deserves answers."

It is unknown how many animals have died in the spill, Michael Ziccardi, Director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) said at a press conference Monday.

"I had grave concerns about this impact," he said. However, initial assessment shows a lower number of birds impacted than were feared.

So far, OWCN has captured four birds, including a pelican that had to be euthanized, he said.

The spill is just the latest such incident to hit California's shores, including the 1969 spill of as much as 4.2 million gallons of crude oil near Santa Barbara. Locally, Huntington Beach bore the brunt of a 1990 spill of about 417,000 gallons of crude oil when an oil tanker ran over its anchor and punctured its hull.

The current spill, at 126,000 gallons, would fill about 20% of an Olympic-sized pool. Its volume pales in comparison to the most serious oil spills in history, including the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska (11 million gallons) and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico (134 million gallons).

For some, this latest incident is a sign of a need for change to protect the environment.

"As California continues to lead the nation in phasing out fossil fuels and combating the climate crisis, this incident serves as a reminder of the enormous cost fossil fuels have on our communities," Newsom said Monday. "Destructive offshore drilling practices sacrifice our public health, the economy, and our environment."

Investigation into the cause

The cause of the leak is not yet known. Willsher said Monday the company had isolated a specific spot along the pipeline that may be responsible.

"We are still assessing to look for the source and figure out," Eric Laughlin, California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson, said Sunday at a news conference. "It doesn't appear there's further fuel leaking, but we're still working on identifying that."

Authorities are examining whether a ship's anchor could have caused the oil spill, said Capt. Ore with Coast Guard.

"These ships are anchored and many are awaiting entry into the San Pedro Bay Port complex -- the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach -- and in the course of transit it is possible that they would transit over a pipeline," Ore said Monday.

The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement was assisting in Coast Guard-led response to the oil spill, the agency told CNN. Its role was to assist "in identifying the location and source of any spills and provide technical assistance to the Unified Command in stopping the spillage," it said Sunday in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators to gather information and assess the source of the oil leak, it said Sunday on Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The last covered bridge in Minnesota

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather

Image

Rochester Grizzlies are undefeated this season

Image

City of Rochester joins tri-government committee with RPS, Olmsted County

Image

Rochester City Council approves 2022 DMC spending plan, legislative priorities

Image

Unique covered bridge in Zumbrota

Image

City council coverage 10/4

Image

Next steps after officer-involved shooting in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/4/21)

Image

STORMTEAM3: DENSE FOG ADVISORY ISSUED FOR TUESDAY AM

Community Events