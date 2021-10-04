Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Why ending our dependence on fossil fuels is so challenging

Why ending our dependence on fossil fuels is so challenging

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 6:51 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 6:51 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Humans have been burning fossil fuels for energy since the Industrial Revolution. We use them to heat our homes, cook our food and fuel our cars. Over the course of more than a century, fossil fuels became entrenched in every aspect of the economy and people's lives.

Our reliance on oil, coal and natural gas created the climate crisis, and it threatens ecosystems and human health through acute environmental disasters, like this weekend's oil spill off the coast of California.

"When we drill, we spill," Jacqueline Savitz, chief policy officer for Oceana, a group working to protect the planet's oceans, told CNN. "It's not a matter of 'if,' it's just a matter of 'when.'"

But transforming a system so vastly dependent on fossil fuels won't happen overnight, said Iraj Ershaghi, the director of the petroleum engineering department at the University of Southern California. A transition away from fossil fuels is a huge task -- one that the energy industry and world leaders have seen coming, yet have dragged their feet on.

"Many people become emotional and talk about how tomorrow, we have to stop drilling, but even if you stopped drilling or you don't produce domestically, you're still going to have to import oil," Ershaghi told CNN. "It's not a simple thing to do."

The challenge, according Rick Steiner, a marine conservationist and oil spill expert, comes down to to either taking advantage of fossil fuel -- an affordable and geopolitically vital source of energy -- or ensuring the planet's future viability by leaving most of it in the ground.

"Our whole energy economy is built around easy, cheap fossil fuels, but they're not that cheap when you really incorporate the long-term economic costs of that we're starting to see today," he told CNN. "We need to get serious about reducing our reliance on fossil fuels."

Fossil fuel accounts for more than 80% of global energy consumption, and scientists have warned that production would need to be reduced substantially to avoid a potentially catastrophic rise in global temperatures. A study published in September found that a vast majority of Earth's remaining fossil fuels must remain underground by 2050 to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, including worsening extreme weather, irreversible ecosystem shifts, loss of life as well as economic hardship.

Just this summer, the United States has been battered by drought-fueled wildfires, deadly heat waves and floods. In August, Hurricane Ida disrupted 90 to 95% of the Gulf Coast's oil and gas production and damaged current and abandoned pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure. Weeks later, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported dozens of oil spills as a result of the catastrophic storm.

On Saturday, officials reported a massive spill from a 17-mile pipeline that leaked 126,000 gallons of oil off the coast of Southern California, infiltrating a critical wetland and killing wildlife. Steiner, who also flew over the Exxon Valdez oil spill off the coast of Alaska in 1989, said these disasters are inevitable when dealing with oil and gas.

"No matter how safely the oil industry and governments think they can do this, there's always a risk," Steiner said. "Every single one of these offshore oil spills is another indication that we need to be moving away from the (fossil fuel) industry."

According to a key UN report in August, the only way to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- what scientists say is imperative to avoid the worst impacts -- is to make deep cuts to fossil fuel emissions while simultaneously removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Experts told CNN the only way to achieve that is through bold, systemic policy changes that would rapidly and equitably transform the entire energy system that people have come to rely on in their daily lives. And Ershaghi said as long as there is demand for oil and gas, companies will not stop extracting fossil fuels.

"Energy companies are looking for cash flow," he added. "The fact is the demand for our economy runs on oil and gas, and we are not moving fast enough on the renewable areas."

Still, there are things the government can do. Savitz said the United States could end fossil fuel subsidies, something President Joe Biden pledged to address, and instead fund the transition to clean energy by supporting renewable energy.

"It's kind of a no-brainer," Savitz said. "Why would we be investing in something that repeatedly creates economic disasters through oil spills and climate change, instead of facilitating the development of a new industry, that takes us away from all that?"

Scientists say the planet is running out of time to avoid worst-case scenarios. The push comes as the US Congress is debating a massive infrastructure as well as a spending bill with provisions to slash fossil fuel emissions, and less than a month before the United Nations-brokered climate talks begin in Glasgow, Scotland. Steiner said there have already been too many wake-up calls.

"There's going to be difficulties in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and we know this -- we always have," Steiner said. "We've been slowly getting there over the last 10 years, but we know we need to be much more vigilant this decade or this will be game over for the climate, economy and social fabric of civilization and the future of our planet."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Next steps after officer-involved shooting in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/4/21)

Image

STORMTEAM3: DENSE FOG ADVISORY ISSUED FOR TUESDAY AM

Image

United Way Equity Challenge kicks off

Image

Pirate Bugs causing quite the 'itch'

Image

Historic clock face on display at Rochester Fire Station 2, restoration project moves forward

Image

Open houses for Fire Prevention Week

Image

Highway 14 project update

Image

Historic Clock Face on Display

Image

Rochester Public Library to give out Chromebook

Community Events