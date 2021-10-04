Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Whistleblower: 'Almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook'

Whistleblower: 'Almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook'

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 7:41 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 7:41 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly and Seth Fiegerman, CNN Business

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents, said the social media company could "destroy" her for speaking out, but she believed that "as long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is accountable to no one."

In her prepared testimony obtained by CNN on Monday ahead of her Tuesday appearance before the Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, Haugen said, "I believe what I did was right and necessary for the common good — but I know Facebook has infinite resources, which it could use to destroy me."

Haugen added: "I came forward because I recognized a frightening truth: almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook."

Facebook declined to comment Monday.

The 37-year-old former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company revealed her identity during a "60 Minutes" segment that aired Sunday night. In that segment, she said the documents show that Facebook knows its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation, and that the company has tried to hide that evidence.

Facebook pushed back against the "60 Minutes" report.

"Every day our teams have to balance protecting the ability of billions of people to express themselves openly with the need to keep our platform a safe and positive place," Facebook spokesperson Lena Pietsch said in a statement to CNN Business immediately following the "60 Minutes" interview. "We continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true."

Haugen started at Facebook in 2019 after previously working for other tech giants, including Google and Pinterest.

"When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action," Haugen says in the prepared remarks. "When we figured out cars were safer with seat belts, the government took action. And today, the government is taking action against companies that hid evidence on opioids. I implore you to do the same here."

- Clare Duffy and Donie O'Sullivan contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Next steps after officer-involved shooting in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/4/21)

Image

STORMTEAM3: DENSE FOG ADVISORY ISSUED FOR TUESDAY AM

Image

United Way Equity Challenge kicks off

Image

Pirate Bugs causing quite the 'itch'

Image

Historic clock face on display at Rochester Fire Station 2, restoration project moves forward

Image

Open houses for Fire Prevention Week

Image

Highway 14 project update

Image

Historic Clock Face on Display

Image

Rochester Public Library to give out Chromebook

Community Events